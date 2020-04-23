AGNC Investment's Q1 2020 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 3 (Includes Updated Price Target And Recommendation)

Along with de-leveraging and debt counterparty margin calls during March 2020, this severely impacted BVs across the mREIT sector. Still, most stock prices have already “priced in” this recent pain/relationship.

This three-part article also highlights to readers the heightened importance of understanding the relationship between AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio and the company’s derivatives instruments regarding changes in quarterly valuations.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 3 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the first quarter of 2020 regarding the following accounts: 5a) "unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value ("FMV") through net income, net"; and 5b) "unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale ("AFS") securities, net". PART 3 also discusses AGNC's projected other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI/(OCL)) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section near the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC's operations during the first quarter of 2020, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY);and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). In particular, PART 3 provides a discussion of fixed-rate agency MBS price movements which all of the sector peers listed above are currently heavily invested in when it comes to fair market values ("FMV").

In addition, the following hybrid/multipurpose mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company's investment portfolio in fixed rate agency MBS leading up to March 2020 (which typically have higher durations): 1) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH); 2) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 3) Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC); 4) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 5) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 6) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC); 9) New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ); and 10) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid/multipurpose mREIT sector as a whole.

5a) Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Measured at FMV Through Net Income, Net:

Estimate of $920 Million; Range $720 Million - $1.12 Billion

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Boxed Blue Reference "5a" in Table 9 Below Next to the March 31, 2020 Column

AGNC's unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at FMV through net income, net account was created by the company several years ago due to a change in accounting treatment of its MBS/investment portfolio. All unrealized FMV fluctuations on investment securities acquired on or after 1/1/2017 are now recognized within this account. All unrealized FMV fluctuations on investment securities acquired prior to 1/1/2017 continue to be recognized in the account described next. Since this is merely a financial reporting/classification change, AGNC's entire MBS/investment portfolio is analyzed in the next account (even though a growing portion of the portfolio is classified in the account described here).

5b) Unrealized Gain (Loss) on AFS Securities, Net:

Estimate of $265 Million; Range $115 - $415 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference "5a" in Table 9 Below Next to the March 31, 2020 Column

Projecting AGNC's unrealized gain (loss) unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account is an analysis that includes several assumptions and variables that need to be taken into consideration. Since this account is the summation of the quarterly unrealized valuation changes within AGNC's MBS/investment portfolio (by far the largest asset class on the company's balance sheet), a wider projection range should be accompanied with this specific account. The same assumptions used within AGNC's gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net account (see PART 1 of article) and gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account (regarding the company's TBA MBS position; see PART 2 of article) apply when discussing this account.

Prior to performing an account projection analysis, let us first analyze the fixed-rate "generic" agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2020. Using Table 7 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements. This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 8) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe. By doing so, this will help readers understand how I come up with my projected valuations discussed later in the article.

Table 7 - 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q1 2020)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 7 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2020. It breaks out these agency MBS holdings by "government-sponsored enterprise/entity" ("GSE"). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. As of 12/31/2019, AGNC's Ginnie Mae holdings accounted for less than 1% of the company's MBS portfolio. As such, Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 7 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons on AGNC's books ranging from 2.5% - 4.5%. AGNC currently holds an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 7 above. From the information provided in Table 7, a valuation gain (loss) can be calculated which is broken down by the various coupons. It should also be noted AGNC continually changes the company's MBS/investment portfolio in any given quarter. As such, I must determine specific purchase and sale assumptions towards the end of my account projection analysis (including specified pool considerations).

Using Table 7 above as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where AGNC held a material balance as of 12/31/2019. The cumulative quarterly net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 7 under the "Cumulative Quarterly Change" column. For example, during the first quarter of 2020, a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative quarterly price increase of 2.69, 2.31, 1.45, 0.97, and 0.28 to settle its price at 103.56, 104.78, 105.11, 105.19, and 103.28, respectively. As such, a notable (at or greater than 0.75) price increase occurred on the 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupons while a modest (at or greater than 0.25 but less than 0.75) price increase occurred on the 4.5% coupons. These price movements make sense since mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yield quickly decreased during the first quarter of 2019. As such, higher coupon generic/TBA MBS pricing is negatively impacted by the perceived notion of higher prepayments ultimately coming to fruition.

I would also point out these price movements indicate the broader market sentiment of a "rush to safety"; especially during March 2020. This safety is the underlying "government backstop" on ALL agency MBS when it comes to underlying remaining principle and accrued interest payments. Across broader credit markets, ALL non-agency/non-government-related investments "across the board" experienced varying severities of valuation decreases during the first quarter of 2020. This is very important for reader to understand.

When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all five coupons had similar (less than 0.10) or exact net price fluctuations. Recently, when it comes to new fixed-rate agency MBS issuances, there has been a combination of Fannie and Freddie investments to create one "uniform/universal" fixed-rate agency MBS product. As such, when it comes to this type of investment, once all legacy holdings are repaid/prepaid, there will be one fixed-rate agency Fannie/Freddie MBS product. Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2020, let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 8 - 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q1 2020)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 7])

Table 8 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2020. It breaks out these MBS holdings by GSE as well. As stated earlier, AGNC's Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and are excluded from this table. Table 8 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons on AGNC's books ranging from 3.0% - 5.0%. AGNC currently holds an immaterial balance under the 3.0% coupon or over the 5.0% coupon, and thus, these specific coupons are excluded from Table 8 above. From the information provided in Table 8, a valuation gain (loss) can be calculated, which is broken down by the various coupons.

Using Table 8 above as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where AGNC held a material balance as of 12/31/2019. For example, during the first quarter of 2020, a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a cumulative quarterly price increase of 3.50, 2.93, 2.81, 2.33, and 0.98 to settle its price at 104.91, 105.78, 106.81, 107.61, and 107.89, respectively. As such, a notable price increase occurred on all coupons. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all five coupons had similar (less than 0.10) net price fluctuations.

Now, I want to "hone in" on the fixed-rate agency MBS price swings, within all coupons, during March 2020. This is also very important for readers to understand. As the COVID-19 market sell-off began to "ramp up" during the second and third weeks of March 2020, broader credit markets experienced a quick, rapid increase in fear/panic. Simply put, even more liquid investments/marketplaces experienced some sort of temporary "credit clog/freeze". This led to a quick, sharp decrease in asset valuations "across the board". Less severe valuation decreases occurred in more liquid markets (for instance fixed-rate agency MBS [only several percentage points]) while more severe valuation decreases occurred in less liquid markets (for instance mortgage whole loans and speculative-grade credit just to name a few). However, since all mREITs utilize some form of leverage (including higher leverage for agency MBS products), when there was this very quick spike in volatility, coupled with less liquid markets, this directly led some debt/financing counterparties to issue margin calls on quickly depreciating/depreciated assets. While this was mainly isolated to non-agency MBS/nongovernment-guaranteed mortgage-related investments, many market participants needed to sell the more liquid agency MBS investments and use net proceeds to "cover" the losses on the severely depreciated assets. There was also margin calls when it comes to certain derivative instruments (beyond PART 3's focus/theme).

While most fixed-rate agency MBS prices only decreased several percentage points at most, I would note when coupled with portfolio leverage ratios of 6x-9x, this can have a dramatic impact to an agency mREIT's overall BV. Dependent on which mREIT peers experienced "forced sales" margin calls and/or simply wanted to quickly decrease growing liquidity risk, all mREIT peers sold varying portions of existing investments during March 2020. This is certainly evident in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons.

For example, as of 3/6/2020, a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a cumulative quarterly price increase of 1.68, 1.27, 1.77, 2.16, and 1.90, respectively. However, during the week ending 3/13/2020, as most mREIT peers were either worried about margin calls (hence voluntarily de-levered), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a weekly price decrease of (1.31), (1.28), (1.27), (1.53), and (1.47), respectively. Remainder, fixed-rate agency MBS are usually a "rush to safety" investment. Simply put, as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields decrease, prices typically increase (inverse relationship). Clearly, that did not occur during the second and third weeks of March 2002.

While readers may initially believe an approximate (1.5%) decline in weekly fixed-rate agency MBS prices is very minor-minor, again I would point out one needs to consider the leverage factor. Simply put, when it comes to fixed-rate agency MBS, a (1.5%) price fluctuation in just one week is extremely large. During the week ending 3/20/2020, as most mREIT peers were either notified of margin calls or continued to voluntarily de-lever, a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a weekly price increase (decrease) of 0.82, 0.02, (1.11), (1.50), and (1.15), respectively. This shows fixed-rate agency MBS with higher coupons remained under significant pressure; whether it was from margin calls or a "rush" to exit higher coupons to combat the eventual notable rise in generic/TBA prepayment risk in a couple of months. Either way, the preference was to "rebalance" into lower coupon fixed-rate agency MBS.

However, during the last 10 days of March 2020 as broader credit markets remained "frozen"/notably less liquid, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a massive amount of quantitative easing in the form of extremely large U.S. Treasury and agency MBS purchases daily. Simply put, now knowing one of the largest "players in the field" had the green light to purchase this specific asset class, this quickly "shored up" fixed-rate agency MBS pricing. This can be seen in the price fluctuations for the last 10 days of the first quarter of 2020. A Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a 10-day price increase of 2.31, 2.92, 3.43, 3.21, and 1.70, respectively.

Now, dependent on specific strategies implemented by each management team during March 2020 (including specific asset composition), quarterly BV fluctuations have varied significantly from mREIT peer-to-peer. I cannot stress that enough. I have never witnessed such a wide "de-coupling" between sub-sector peers. For instance, when it comes to DX, this specific fixed-rate agency mREIT peer had basically no-extremely little "margin call" pressure during the quarter. As such, this specific mREIT was NOT forced to sell a portion of its investment portfolio when agency RMBS/CMBS pricing was excessively low. In fact, DX sold some agency MBS prior to mid-March 2020 when pricing was notably higher and also recently sold some more MBS in April when pricing received that "boost" from the Fed's quantitative easing policy. As such, DX recently only reported a BV decrease of (11%) during the first quarter of 2020 while IVR, who had an investment portfolio consisting of 78% agency MBS as of 12/31/2019 (based on FMV), recently disclosed as of 4/15/2020 the company had a BV decrease of approximately (80%) when compared to its BV as of 12/31/2019.

Simply put, that is a MASSIVE spread/de-coupling between two mREIT peers who had fairly similar investment portfolios at the start of the quarter (although IVR did have some exposure to non-agency MBS investment prone to credit risk; 22% as if 12/31/2019). Outside several fixed-rate agency mREIT peers who reported fairly similar BV decreases during the first quarter of 2019 (which I accurately projected in most cases), BV fluctuations amongst most hybrid and multipurpose mREIT peers was extremely "scattered". Getting back to AGNC, now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2020, let us take a look at how I believe these price movements impacted AGNC's MBS/investment portfolio from a valuation standpoint.

I am projecting an "initial" net valuation gain of $1.06 billion regarding AGNC's 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings for the first quarter of 2020. I would point out this projected figure considers the vast majority of the company's fixed-rate agency MBS holdings were within various types of "specified pools" as of 12/31/2019. These types of investments are prepayment-protected holdings mainly through the Home Affordable Refinance Program ("HARP") and low-loan balance [LLB] securities. In a nutshell, the "pay-up"/premium associated with these types of securitizations held up "okay" by the end of the quarter; though certainly not as "robust" when compared to other historical periods when interest rates notably net decreased during any given quarter. In fact, due to the direct support of fixed-rate agency "generic/TBA" MBS by the Fed, during the final 10 days of the quarter, specified pools did NOT see the type of comparable increases as indicated in Tables 7 and 8 above.

Of course, as is the case during any quarter, specific classifications, vintages, and underlying characteristics ultimately impacted net valuation fluctuations. Detailed data/analysis in relation to all of AGNC's specified pools (over twenty different sub-classifications/vintages) is beyond a "free to the public" article and is considered "proprietary data" when it comes to my tailored valuation models (which has taken numerous man hours [and to be frank numerous quarters] to precisely "tweak"). If I were to provide all the "working parts" to my valuation models it is analogous to Kentucky Fried Chicken providing all of its competitors the "secret sauce" which makes their product taste the best. Simply put, then everyone would be using the recipe and KFC suffers from a drop in sales (in my case, it would likely be a drop in readership). This is why I have to set certain "boundaries". With that said, I still believe I (along with CO Wealth Management Fund and his team) provide the most details within the mREIT sector when considering both Marketplace Services and public readership.

In addition, through a detailed calculation that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC had a net valuation loss of ($55) million during the first quarter of 2020 in regards to the following MBS holdings: 1) 20-year fixed-rate; 2) collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMO"); 3) adjustable-rate mortgages ("ARM"); 4) credit risk transfers ("CRT"); and 5) AAA non-agency. Also, when considering the impacts of an assumed partial conversion of AGNC's net long TBA MBS position and the company's realignment of its MBS/investment portfolio throughout the quarter (reinvestment of portfolio runoff), I am projecting a net valuation gain adjustment of $20 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Therefore, when all the figures stated above are combined, I am projecting a total net valuation gain of $1.035 billion on AGNC's on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2020. This figure is prior to all sold MBS/investments being reversed out in the current quarter (discussed in PART 1 of the article) and the reclassification of all MBS/investments purchased after 1/1/2017. These two reversals are shown in Table 9 below.

Table 9 - AGNC Quarterly Unrealized Gain (Loss) on AFS Securities, Net Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 9 above shows AGNC's projected total net valuation gain of $1.035 billion on the company's MBS/investment portfolio (see red reference "AB" in Table 9 above). This amount is highlighted in teal. The second amount shown is AGNC's projected "reversal of prior period unrealized ("gain") loss, net, (upon realization)" figure (see red reference "AC" in Table 9 above). This amount is highlighted in pink. The third amount shown is AGNC's projected "reversal of unrealized ("gain") loss on investment securities measured at FMV through net income, net" figure (see red reference "AD" in Table 9 above). This amount is highlighted in dark teal.

After AGNC's projected net realized loss on the sale of investment securities of $150 million and net unrealized gain on investment securities measured at FMV through net income of ($920) million are reversed out, the company's total net unrealized gain on AFS securities is projected to be $265 million for the first quarter of 2020 (see red reference "(AB + AC + AD) = AE" in Table 9 above). This amount is highlighted in grey.

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)):

Estimate of $265 Million; Range $65 - $465 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Red Reference "B" in Table 10 Below Next to the March 31, 2020 Column

Let us now take a look at AGNC's projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This information is provided in Table 10 below.

Table 10 - AGNC Quarterly OCI/(OCL) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

After combining the company's net unrealized gain on AFS securities of $265 million and its net unrealized gain on interest rate swaps designated as cash flow hedges of $0 (AGNC no longer classifies their hedges this way), I am projecting AGNC will report an OCI of $265 million for the first quarter of 2020 (see red reference "B" in Table 10 above).

C) Comprehensive Income (Loss):

Estimate of ($2.029) Billion; Range ($2.229) - ($1.829) Billion

Comprehensive Income Available to Common Shareholders of ($3.69) Per Share; Range ($4.05) - ($3.33) Per Share

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference "C" in Table 10 Above Next to the March 31, 2020 Column

Conclusions Drawn From PART 1, PART 2, and PART 3:

To sum up the analysis from all three parts of the article, I am projecting AGNC will report the following amounts for the first quarter of 2020:

A) Quarterly Net Loss of ($2.294) Billion; Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of ($4.17) Per Share

B) Quarterly OCI of $265 Million

C) Quarterly Comprehensive Loss (A and B Combined) of ($2.029) Billion; Comprehensive Loss Available to Common Shareholders of ($3.69) Per Share

I believe AGNC's results for the first quarter of 2020, in regards to valuation fluctuations, will be taken as a positive regarding more "experienced" market participants while taken as a negative by more "novice" market participants.

Simply put, when it comes to both AGNC's core earnings equivalent and the severity of the company's quarterly BV decline, I believe both metrics will outperform the mREIT sector peer average.

I believe the key factors to analyze within the broader mREIT sector this quarter are the following: 1) each company's proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings versus 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings; 2) each company's hedging coverage ratio; 3) each company's proportion of long-term derivative instruments versus short-term derivative instruments; 4) each company's "at-risk" leverage ratio; 5) each company's proportion of specified pools (for instance, HARP and LLB securities); 6) each company's managerial expertise; 7) each company's proportional share of non-restricted cash and unencumbered assets leading up to March 2020; 8) each company's underlying asset composition regarding agency versus non-agency/credit investments; and 9) amount of voluntarily de-leveraging and percentage of investments/instruments that experienced margin calls. Dependent upon these factors, I believe results will vary significantly across the broader mREIT sector for the first quarter of 2020.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 4/17/2020), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately one week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a BUY

As such, I currently believe AGNC is undervalued from a stock price perspective. Using Table 11 above as a reference, my current price target for AGNC (stock #1) is approximately $14.75 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $13.30 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the recent Fed Funds Rate decrease to near zero. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed's balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent "easing" of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued; as I correctly projected markets would experience during the fourth quarter of 2019). This also considers the very recent announcement of the start of another round of "quantitative easing" that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS which should bolster prices while keeping long-term rates low.

Finally, I believe my/our historical "track record"/accuracy regarding projected CURRENT BVs has surpassed most (if not all) professional analysts within the mREIT sector on a consistent basis. I believe this should "count for something" when it comes to overall reliability and value.

Note: The projected amounts from this three-part article will have a direct impact on AGNC's projected book value ("BV") as of 3/31/2020. My upcoming AGNC BV projection article will be available to readers prior to the company's earnings press release for the first quarter of 2020 on 4/29/2020.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

