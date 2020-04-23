Real Yield On New 5-Year TIPS Dips Deeply Negative, At -0.32%

The inflation breakeven rate of 0.69% makes this TIPS - even with a negative real yield - much more desirable than a five-year nominal Treasury. But there are better alternatives.

Today's Treasury auction of $17 billion in a new five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - CUSIP 912828ZJ2 - reflected a new reality of ultra-low yields and grim inflation expectations.

Investors got a real yield to maturity of -0.320%, the lowest for any TIPS auction of this term in five years.

A TIPS is an investment that pays a coupon rate below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation. Today's negative real yield means that this TIPS will under-perform U.S. official inflation over the next five years.

The Treasury set the coupon rate at 0.125%, the lowest it will go for a TIPS. That means buyers had to pay a premium price: About $102.37 for about $100.14 of principal, after accrued inflation is added in. This TIPS will have an inflation index of 1.00137 on the settlement date of April 30, but will lose a bit of principal in May because of deflation of 0.22% in March.

The real yield of -0.320% exactly matched the U.S. Treasury's estimate of five-year real yields, which closed at -0.32% on Wednesday. But a slightly higher yield looked likely through the week, after real yields rose to -0.21% on Monday. The yield of -0.320% is the lowest for any four- to five-year TIPS auction since April 2015, when a new five-year TIPS got a real yield of -0.335%.

Real yields have been remarkably volatile over the last two months, with the five-year real yield dipping to -0.61% on March 5, only to surge 124 basis points to 0.63% on March 19, two weeks later. Here is the trend in five-year real yields over the last year:

Inflation breakeven rate

With a five-year nominal Treasury trading today with a yield of 0.37%, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 0.69%, historically a very low number. It means that investors are presuming inflation will average 0.69% over the next five years. But more probably, investors foresee a period of deflation in coming months, balanced off by mild inflation in the future, once the recovery begins.

Under "normal" circumstances, in April 2020 a five-year TIPS would get an inflation breakeven rate of at least 1.50%. That means when a five-year nominal Treasury is yielding 0.37%, a five-year TIPS should have a real yield of something like -1.13%, far below today's auction result. For this reason, CUSIP 912828ZJ2 could be viewed as a "bargain" despite its negative real yield.

Here is the trend in the five-year inflation breakeven rate over the last year, showing an amazing dip to 0.14% in mid March, as turmoil seized the U.S. bond market:

Reaction to the auction

Today's auction result was in line with the Treasury's yield estimate, so it wasn't a surprise, or anything like the March 19 auction of a 10-year TIPS, which got a real yield of 0.68%, well above expectations. That auction came at the height of turmoil in the U.S. bond market and by the next week the Federal Reserve began a bond-buying program to smooth out supply and demand. Since then, both nominal and real yields have returned to more expected and stable levels.

The TIP ETF, which holds the full range of maturities of TIPS, surged a bit higher today after the auction's close at 1 p.m. EDT. This is generally an indication the auction went well, and also reflects that TIPS yields were falling slightly through the day.

For investors, a real yield of -0.320% is no doubt disappointing. The idea of investing in TIPS is to preserve capital against future inflation. This five-year TIPS will under-perform inflation, but it still looks much more desirable than a five-year nominal Treasury yielding 0.37%, a ridiculously low number.

As of yesterday's market close, all TIPS of all standard maturities (5, 10 and 30 years) are trading with yields negative to inflation. We could be in for a year-long stretch of these undesirable yields.

Look to alternatives

I've been suggesting investments in U.S. Series I Savings Bonds, which if purchased by April 30 will have a real yield of 0.20%, 52 basis points higher than CUSIP 912828ZJ2. I Bonds are the world's best inflation-protected investment in April 2020.

Also, to protect against deflation, investments in best-in-nation insured bank CDs make a lot of sense. You can still find these CDs yielding 1.70% or higher for one year and 1.90% for five years. If the United States enters months or even years of deflation, these CDs will outperform I Bonds, TIPS or nominal Treasurys, with near-zero risk.

Even better, investors seeking safety can combine an investment in I Bonds, for inflation protection, and bank CDs, for reliable nominal returns and deflation protection. As long as TIPS real yields remain negative, they won't be as attractive.

Here's a history of recent TIPS auctions of this term, highlighting the high and low yields since 2014:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can be purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.