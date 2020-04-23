Alphabet Proves Why Cash Is King

Image Source: Alphabet Inc – February 2020 Presentation

By Callum Turcan

We’ve liked Alphabet Inc (GOOG) (GOOGL) and its high quality business model for a long time (please see this SA article covering our thoughts on Google before its name change to Alphabet dated January 2013 here, and our last SA article covering Alphabet dated October 2019 here). Through our discounted free cash flow process and analysis, our models indicate Alphabet’s Class C shares (ticker GOOG) carry a fair value estimate of $1,440 per share under our base case scenario and at the high end of our fair value estimate range, our models indicate a fair value estimate of $1,800 per share.

Valuation Analysis

To obtain our fair value estimates, we model out a firm’s free cash flows (defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) into perpetuity under our bear, base, and bull case scenario valuation assumptions and discount those free cash flows by the appropriate rate (known as the weighted-average cost of capital) before taking balance sheet considerations into account (as Alphabet has a massive net cash position, that enhances the intrinsic value or fair value of its equity). The upcoming graphic down below provides a look at the key assumptions and valuation drivers used in our base case model. To learn more about enterprise valuation, please consider reading Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation.

Image Shown: Under our base case scenario, our discounted free cash flow models indicate shares of GOOG carry a fair value estimate of $1,440 per share with room for material upside. Alphabet’s large net cash position enhances the intrinsic value or fair value of its equity, which we really appreciate. Image Source: Valuentum

Financial Analysis

At the end of 2019, Alphabet carried a combined $119.7 billion in cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities on hand (a simply massive figure) versus a relatively marginal $4.6 billion in long-term debt position with no short-term debt on the books. We place a great emphasis on net cash positions as having a net debt position can make navigating macroeconomic turbulence, such as the turbulence created by a Black Swan event like the ongoing coronavirus (‘COVID-19’) pandemic, a tough task. Having a large net cash balance better allows for Alphabet to invest in and provide the services the post-pandemic world will need going forward (and the services the world needs right now as well).

In 2019, Alphabet generated $54.5 billion in net operating cash flow (up 47% from 2017 levels due to its surging revenues) and spent $23.5 billion on capital expenditures (up 79% from 2017 levels due to the need to invest in its cloud-computing and other tech infrastructure), allowing for approximately $31.0 billion in free cash flow (up 30% from 2017 levels). The strength of its digital advertising business helped propel Alphabet’s GAAP revenues from $110.9 billion in 2017 up to $161.9 billion in 2019, which played a key role in growing its GAAP operating income from $26.2 billion to $34.2 billion during this period, keeping in mind that due to its major investments in R&D (with Alphabet's R&D expenses growing by over 56% from 2017 to 2019) and other factors, its operating expenses have been growing as well.

Operational Commentary

Given that Alphabet’s past investments have yielded tremendous results, we are in favor of management making the investments in talent and infrastructure required to stay at the top of its game going forward. The CEO of Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, has stated in the past that “we’ve always taken a long-term view investing in deep computer science and technology” and we’ll note here that the company’s Waymo subsidiary (the autonomous driving unit that’s thought to be a leader in the field) is a prime example of that. As it relates to Alphabet’s business in the here and now, Mr. Pichai had this to say during Alphabet’s conference call covering its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2019:

“Search and other Google properties continue to drive great results with total revenues in 2019 of $98 billion and strong growth. I’m also really pleased with two of our newer growth areas. YouTube reached $15 billion in ads revenues in 2019 growing at 36%, compared with 2018, and it now has over 20 million music and premium paid subscribers and over 2 million YouTube TV paid subscribers, ending 2019 at a $3 billion annual run rate in YouTube subscriptions and other non-advertising revenues. Google Cloud ended 2019 at a more than $10 billion run rate, up 53% year-on-year, driven by significant growth in GCP [Google Cloud Platform]. The growth rate of GCP was meaningful higher than that of Cloud overall and GCP’s growth rate accelerated from 2018 to 2019… …in the fourth quarter, our total revenues were $46.1 billion, up 17% year-on-year and up 19% in constant currency. Our results were driven by ongoing strength in Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud offset by a decline in hardware revenues.”

While the pandemic, due to the adverse impact that it's having on digital advertising spend globally, will in all likelihood negatively impact Alphabet’s near-term performance, the company’s longer-term growth outlook remains bright. Last year, Alphabet’s Google Cloud offering started to really pick up some momentum and cloud-computing is a prime (relatively) high-margin growth area for a firm like Alphabet to capitalize on, keeping in mind the reason why Alphabet isn’t bigger in this highly competitive space is due to the ongoing strength of Amazon Inc’s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services and the more recent success Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has had with Azure.

The Future Path of Fair Value

Over time, as Alphabet continues to grow (specifically, grow its free cash flows), the fair value estimate of its share price will (likely) increase according to our discounted free cash flow models. In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight the trajectory of Alphabet’s fair value estimate under our bear case, base case, and bull case scenarios.

Image Shown: Alphabet’s fair value estimate is expected to increase over time. Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

We continue to be huge fans of Alphabet’s high quality business model, fortress-like balance sheet, and extensive growth runway. While 2020 will be a rough year, as will be the case for many firms across almost all industries and sectors, Alphabet is extremely well-positioned to emerge from the other side of this pandemic with its financials intact. Its investments in tech-related healthcare offerings, from cloud-computing to AI, could be of great help to the healthcare industry and more recently, Alphabet has been successful in securing meaningful partnerships and commercial deals in this space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) Class C shares are included in Valuentum's simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio.