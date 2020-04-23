Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (PPRQF) CEO Rael Diamond on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:PPRQF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Doris Baughan - Senior Vice President General Counsel & Secretary

Rael Diamond - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mario Barrafato - Chief Financial Officer

Ana Radic - Executive Vice President, Leasing & Operations

Conference Call Participants

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Mike Markidis - Desjardin

Tal Woolley - National Bank Financial

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Doris Baughan, Senior Vice President General Counsel and Secretary. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Doris Baughan

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Choice Properties Q1 2020 Conference Call. I'm joined here this morning by Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mario Barrafato, Chief Financial Officer; and Ana Radic, Executive Vice President, Leasing and Operations.

Before we begin today's call, I'd like you to remind you that by discussing our financial and operating performance and then responding to your questions we may make forward-looking statements including statements regarding Choice Properties' objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions, outlook and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or exceptions that are not historical facts.

Statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusions in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on the material risks that can impact our financial results and estimates and assumptions that we made in applying – in making these statements can be found in the recently filed Q1 2020 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available on our website and on SEDAR.

I will now turn the call over to Rael.

Rael Diamond

Thank you, Doris, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join our Q1 conference call. We are pleased with both the financial and operational results for the first quarter.

Let me start by acknowledging that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is profound. We've taken thoughtful actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on our day-to-day business operations and continue to focus on what's best for our employees, tenants and other stakeholders. While it is early and the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be predicted, we remain confident that our business model and disciplined approach to financial management will allow us to weather the storm.

We do expect that, the current pandemic will have the most notable impact on our retail tenants. However, we are in an enviable position that approximately 75% of our retail portfolio is leased to grocery stores, pharmacies or other necessity-based tenants with stable business operations.

Beyond retail, we also own high-quality industrial, office and residential properties in Canada's largest markets. This diversification enables us to further reduce risk and stabilize cash flows. As one of Canada's largest landlords, we have an important role to play in helping Canadians and their businesses during these unprecedented times.

Earlier this month, we announced that we're assisting qualifying small businesses and independent tenants with a temporary rent deferral. To-date, we have deferred approximately $5 million of monthly contractual rent and generally the feedback from these tenants has been very positive.

In addition to the qualifying small tenants that we agreed to assist, with rent deferrals, we have had numerous requests from other tenants asking for rental concessions or simply stating that they're not going to pay rent during this pandemic. We're in discussion with our larger tenants, who have been adversely affected by COVID and will consider rent deferral requests on a case-by-case basis.

April rents have now come due. And as of yesterday, we received 86% of the contractual rent. For clarity, the uncollected amount of 14% includes the rent deferral that we have already offered to our tenants. It is too early to determine how much rent will be withheld in the months ahead as the duration and overall impact of the pandemic is unknown at this time. However, from a liquidity perspective, we have approximately $1.3 billion of available liquidity on our credit facility and we are well positioned to weather the current market. Mario will elaborate further on the strength of our balance sheet. But before I hand it over to him, I would like to spend a moment discussing transaction activities.

Dispositions are an important part of our strategy. We look to dispose non-core or non-strategic assets on an opportune basis. During the quarter, we closed on the sale of four non-core assets for gross proceeds of $135 million. This included the shops at Oak Brook, our only U.S. asset for proceeds of approximately $98 million; a 50% interest in a residential property in Edmonton for $10 million; and a suburban Halifax office asset for $27 million.

We reinvested $22 million of these proceeds into a property in Coquitlam British Columbia. The asset is directly adjacent to our existing asset on North Rd. and it was a strategic acquisition for its longer-term redevelopment potential. The combined site is well located near two lines of the Vancouver Skytrain station.

The additional land assembly will allow us to unlock greater density and improve the site configuration.

As it relates to our mezzanine lending program, during the quarter, the borrower on a $24 million mezzanine loan defaulted. The loan is secured by a retail property in Barrie, Ontario and further secured by two other properties where Choice is a joint venture partner. During the quarter, Choice repaid the first mortgage on the property of approximately $44 million. Choice is now the only secured lender on the property and is working with the receiver to ensure proper management of the asset and the sale process.

We have previously taken an allowance of approximately $3 million as it relates to this loan. On the development front, things progressed well in Q1, completing and transferring six projects costing us approximately $20 million. The development program has also begun to see the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the short-term, our development initiatives will likely be impacted by temporary delays due to work stoppages, labor shortages and potential delays in supply chain.

Our two largest ongoing projects are the residential development at 39 East Liberty Village and 390 Dufferin both in downtown Toronto. These projects are in the vertical construction and to date construction on the sites continues. While there may be some short-term delays for these projects, they continue to progress well. Work on planning and rezoning activities is expected to continue with no major delays.

However, we do expect delays to the commencement of construction for new development projects. While such delays are expected to be short-term in nature, we are confident that our development initiatives well in the long-term provide us with opportunities to add high-quality real estate to our portfolio at a reasonable cost.

I would now like to pass it over to Mario to provide an update on our financial performance for the quarter.

Mario Barrafato

Thank you, Rael, good morning everyone. I'll begin with a brief overview of our financial results and then I'll speak to our balance sheet activity. Overall, our results for the first quarter of 2020 were in line with our expectations and continue to reflect the stability of our portfolio. Our reported funds from operations for the first quarter was $170.7 million or $0.244 per unit diluted. This compares to $169.3 million or $0.252 per unit diluted for the first quarter of 2019.

Included in our NOI were onetime costs of $500,000 comprised of bad debt expenses of $900,000, offset by $400,000 of positive cost recovery adjustments. None of these items were COVID-related. The decline in year-over-year per unit FFO was primarily due to the deleveraging that occurred in 2019. Proceeds from our equity issue and property dispositions lowered our leverage from a debt-to-EBITDA of 8.1 times to the current 7.5 times.

Included in our Q1 performance was stable growth from same asset cash NOI. This marks the first quarter that reflects the combined Choice Creek portfolio in the same asset classification. When we compare it to the Q1 2019 same asset cash NOI increased by 1.8%. This reflects -- this growth reflects annual step rents embedded within the Loblaw portion of our portfolio as well as incremental cash generated from leasing activity throughout 2019 and Q1 2020.

Quarter end occupancy remains strong at 97.5% with retail occupancy at a strong 97.8%, industrial occupancy at 97.7% and office occupancy at 92.9%. We did have negative absorption of 124,000 square feet compared to Q4. However, 1/2 of that vacancy will be backfilled in the second half of the year.

Now to our balance sheet. 2019 was a transformational year as we made great improvements to our balance sheet ending the year with debt and liquidity measures among the best in the industry. We continue to improve our balance sheet in Q1 by adding low-cost long-term debt to our capital structure. In the first quarter, we issued $500 million of unsecured debentures for a weighted average term of 14 years and a cost of 3.15%.

Financing that now looks very advantageous compared to the current environment. The proceeds were used to repay all of our maturing 2020 debentures. And as a result of this transaction, we have no significant debt maturities for the remainder of the year, thus reducing our risk profile and leaving us well positioned.

We ended the quarter in a strong liquidity position with $1.3 billion of borrowing capacity on our credit facility. In addition, we have approximately $12 billion of unencumbered assets that we can either finance or prune to raise capital. COVID-19 had no impact to our financial performance.

However, it did have an impact on some of the risk assumptions used in our property valuations resulting in the reporting of a fair value loss of $148 million. These are early days and we hope to have greater visibility in future quarters on the potential changes in cash flows and risk profile and the impact it will have on our valuations.

Keeping with COVID, our top financial priority in the near term is to maintain a strong liquidity position. This includes capital preservation, maximizing the amounts to be drawn on our credit facilities. With that in mind, we are monitoring our capital expenditures and where we contemplated using our credit facilities, we are looking at alternate sources of financing. So from our low debt level, to our high liquidity level, to our investment-grade credit rating, we believe we are well-positioned to manage the current challenging environment.

I'll now turn the call back to Rael.

Rael Diamond

Thank you, Mario. Before we open it up to questions, I want to summarize, why we believe that we'll emerge from the crisis in a better position than most. And there are four reasons why I say this. First, our team. I'm incredibly proud of our team's response to date. They have adapted and remained connected going above and beyond for their fellow coworker and our talents.

Second, our portfolio. We own a high-quality real estate portfolio and have a development program that will provide opportunities to add high-quality stable real estate assets over the coming years. Next, our balance sheet. We have a strong balance sheet with over $1.3 billion of liquidity that provides the flexibility necessary to help insulate Choice Properties in the face of all the market volatility.

And finally, our strategic relationship with our major tenant and the sponsorship of a major unitholder. Loblaw is our largest tenant, representing 56% of our gross revenue. Our relationship with Loblaw is strong and will continue to create great opportunities for the REIT.

George Weston is our largest unitholder, owning approximately 63% of Choice and is committed to support our growth plans as a long-term owner, manager and developer of a high-quality diversified real estate portfolio. These relationships will continue to provide stability and growth for Choice.

Operator, we will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Sam Damiani

Thanks and good morning, everyone. First just to start off, it's good to see no impact from COVID in Q1 results. But just I guess since then any anecdotal evidence on the leasing front in terms of any impact on the economic slowdown?

Rael Diamond

Yes. Sam, it's Rael. It really is too early to say. We've actually made great progress on our lease maturities to date. I think we had around 2 million feet remaining. And as of the end of March, we had either renewed or at a high probability of renewing roughly 50% of those. But the balance of the year, it's again, really too early to say, because most tenants are really focused on dealing with the current pandemic.

Sam Damiani

Right. Okay. And I just saw the Loblaw WALT only declined by 0.1 of a year versus Q4, which is an unusually small decline, which would seem to indicate maybe some renewals or extensions may have been executed during the first quarter. If so, could you tell us what kind of rent increases were factored into those renewals?

Mario Barrafato

Hi, Sam. Yes, I'm sorry. I don't have an answer to that but we'll look into it. It might have been maybe a combination of some of the acquisitions and just rolling into the average lease term balance. But that's all I can think of right now but I'll – we'll follow-up.

Sam Damiani

Okay. Maybe one final quick one. Roughly 10% of the rents that weren't paid and weren't deferred, what's the status of talks there with those tenants? And how much of that do you expect to collect within the next I guess couple of weeks?

Rael Diamond

Sam, it's Rael. So again, it's too early to say right now but we're in discussions with tenants on receiving those rents. And we are confident that we will collect the majority of it. But again, it's really early days.

Sam Damiani

Great. Thank you.

The next question is from Pammi Bir with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Pammi Bir

Thanks and good morning. Can you maybe just comment maybe going back to your leasing I guess commentary, can you comment on what's happening or what you're seeing on the ground in Alberta with respect to your office and industrial portfolios?

Rael Diamond

Hi, Pammi, it's Rael. So why don't I just start and then Ana can then give you a bit more color. So firstly on the office side, you have to remember that, office only represents 1% and Calgary office represents less than 1% of our total income. It is challenging right now.

On the industrial side, on the industrial side we actually – this quarter we announced that we had leased up the remaining vacancy at our Great Plains Industrial Business Park, so we're very pleased with that. And maybe Ana can give you a bit more color on office and industrial.

Ana Radic

Hi. Yes. I mean, generally we are still seeing a reasonable amount of activity on the industrial side across the country and also in Alberta. We have been responding to RFPs or logistics users in the market, so I think there's still some activity in that sector.

Moving to office, though I would say, it has been fairly quiet given that tenants are unable to tour premises and people are really restricted in their movement, so we are seeing sort of a quietness, generally across the office market.

Pammi Bir

Thank you. Maybe just coming back to I guess the rent collections. In terms of May, you made some I guess high level remarks. But can you comment on what sort of indications or just conversation you're having with tenants regarding May or even other – a little further along in the year?

Rael Diamond

Yes. So again, we have to break it up into two buckets. One is the small businesses and the small more businesses we had already offered that rent deferral for both April and May, and as we said, it was around $5 million.

As for the larger tenants, many of them – I think you have to break it up into two buckets again. So, some are closed and aren't operating at the moment and they've been significantly impacted and we're going to try and work with those tenants and then some are operating and are just really being opportunistic in this environment. And we are going to try and pursue rent from those tenants as best as possible.

Pammi Bir

Got it. Just coming back to the mezz loans. Are there other loans outstanding with that borrower that defaulted in Barrie?

Rael Diamond

No. Once we clean this up that would be the end of our relationship with that borrower.

Pammi Bir

Okay. I guess just maybe looking across the rest of the mezz loan book.

Rael Diamond

Sorry. Pammi, I do want to correct. There is a small mezz loan that is part of that as part of the other security, which we would intend to -- which is there for life and we made reference to the other two companies and it’s small. I think its sub-$2 million.

Pammi Bir

Okay. Got it. And just looking across the rest of the mezz loan book, what are your -- are there any other potential areas of concern in terms of the financial health of the borrowers or any collectability or repayment concerns?

Rael Diamond

No, nothing at this time. And remember the way we used to look at the mezz loans is it was strategic to help advance our development program. Really, really credible borrowers, credible developers and we hope to continue to work with those partners. The one in Barrie was a historical relationship and we don't have anything else to do with them.

Pammi Bir

Got it. Maybe just one last one for me, Rael. In terms of the fair value loss booked in the quarter, how much of that was Alberta industrial and office versus the non-Loblaw-anchored retail?

Mario Barrafato

Hey Pammi, probably of the $130 million incremental adjustment I would say probably about $30 million related -- was Alberta-related. And then the rest on the power center side, we've taken some big write-downs last year. So -- and then -- and so the biggest adjustment would have been those neighborhood shopping centers where it didn't have a large or significant grocery-anchored presence.

Pammi Bir

Got it. Thanks very much Rael. Thank you. I'll turn it back.

The next question is from Jenny Ma with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Jenny Ma

Thanks, good morning. Maybe just to expand on Pammi's questions about the fair value gains, this is probably getting a little technical, but on the retail side, it was described as being non-Loblaw-anchored shopping centers. So, is it really specific to Loblaw like the grocery stores and in Shoppers Drug Mart or is it really more so -- or is it just excluding all grocery anchored or pharmacy-anchored type of shopping centers?

Mario Barrafato

So the way we described as non-Loblaw-anchored or non-grocery-anchored, we actually looked at the percentage of income coming from our grocery tenants. And if the percentage of income I think was greater than 70% or 80%, we never adjusted those -- the discount rates on those assets that was -- where it was less than that percentage we adjusted up. And we still think that in this environment, just given what's going on it speaks to the desirability of the grocery-anchored centers just shows how stable it is.

Jenny Ma

Okay. That's helpful. And then, when we're looking at potential acquisition opportunities, you guys do some deals with Loblaw regularly. Is that something that we should expect to take a pause given the current market environment?

Rael Diamond

Yes. Jenny, I think our focus really over the last -- especially over the last few weeks has been on responding to what's going on in the business. And we would expect that while we -- in this current call it crisis, we would look to pause that and look to -- I guess revisit it towards the later half of the year.

Jenny Ma

Okay. That's fair. And then my last question is about the development. So, when we're thinking about the two larger ones that you described, do you think the magnitude of the delay would be mostly commensurate with the magnitude of the economic shutdown? Or do you think there are certain parts of the development cycle that would actually have an extended delay because of all this?

Rael Diamond

No. On those two projects, we just -- we caution that there may be a delay. The first one is meant to complete in Q4 of 2020 or I think, we may -- either Q4 of 2020 or Q1 of '21. And at this time, we actually don't think there is much of a delay. We're just cautioning that there may be a delay.

Jenny Ma

Okay. Great. And then my last question is with the onetime items that were mentioned. I just want to clarify that they went through the NOI line on the income statement.

Mario Barrafato

Yes, they'd both be in the NOI line.

Jenny Ma

Okay. Perfect. That’s all from me. I'll pass it back.

Rael Diamond

Thanks, Jenny.

The next question is from Mike Markidis with Desjardins. Your line is open.

Mike Markidis

Hi, good morning everybody. Just on the 14% of nonpay or I guess I should say deferred and nonpaid rent at this juncture, do you happen by chance happen to have the square footage associated with that would be question one. And then the second thing is just to confirm. Is that a gross rent versus a base rent methodology?

Rael Diamond

So unfortunately, I don't have the square footage handy. And then yes, it is the gross rent.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Great. If possible if you could follow-up with the square footage offline that would be helpful. The second question I would have is just to confirm on the fair values that you had as of March 31, 2020. Was it only discount rates that were touched at this juncture would appear so from the tables? Or were other inputs at this juncture left unchanged in terms of your occupancy assumptions and lease rates and TIs?

Mario Barrafato

So we always update our models every quarter for activities during the quarter, but we never ever made any global assumptions on pushing out renewal assumptions or changing rents. We just didn't have enough information to make those assumptions.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Got you. So, just discount rates. Okay. That's all I have. Thanks very much.

The next question is from Tal Woolley with National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Tal Woolley

Hi. Good morning. If we go across the asset classes, is there anything in like the operating costs that maybe we from the outside wouldn't necessarily expect that you are noticing and those managing the properties during this crisis? Like I would think maybe like office or the -- maybe some incremental costs you might need to deal with? Just any examples of those types of things that we should keep our minds on over the next couple of quarters.

Rael Diamond

So nothing from an incremental cost. If anything we've definitely achieved cost savings, which we intend to obviously pass on to our tenants. And maybe Ana can just give you a flavor of what those would be across the various asset classes.

Ana Radic

Sure. Yes. So we are obviously having to adjust our operations. And given the lower occupancy in the building we're using this time to make sure that we're adjusting all the run times of our equipment reducing lighting levels actually doing tube swaps in our buildings so that we can lower our overall energy offsets have been a big focus. So we are already seeing a decline in our energy consumption.

We're also being creative in how we deploy our operations teams. There's been work previously we would have contracted out. We're now using our own staff to go in and perform maintenance in our industrial portfolio, do repairs and so forth, and generally sort of reducing any discretionary spending and so forth. So generally, we're really seeing at least a marginal decline in cost.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And maintenance CapEx for the year what sort of assumptions should we be using for 2020?

Rael Diamond

I think from a global assumption it's too early to give you a good number, but maybe Ana can speak to the approach we're taking.

Ana Radic

Yes. Sure. So our focus really has been ensuring that essential projects we're focusing on those. So we have projects tied to lease deals and preparing space for tenants so we're absolutely moving all of that forward, but as our ability to complete maintenance and improvement projects is being impacted, I mean, one of our biggest challenges that we're facing is sort of logistical in that Loblaw is being our anchor tenant and we have other grocery anchored sites where we had paving projects and roughing projects.

These sites are actually seeing increased traffic and just being -- it isn't feasible to start shutting down portions of the parking garage -- sorry, the parking – yeah, the parking garages or the parking area. So we're just kind of taking a wait-and-see approach there and also coordinating roof replacements with our tenants who are really focused on operating their business. So that's kind of resulting in us having to just push projects further later into the year and some might go into next year.

Rael Diamond

So as Ana said, we see it as a huge benefit that our major tenant to our -- or our grocery stores are so busy and we have to delay capital because of the operations being busy.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then of the tenants that have elected not to pay rent thus far is there any way you can sort of characterize who these tenants are? Like is there a certain type of retailer or is it regional? Like can you just give us a little bit of color about where the risk is?

Rael Diamond

Yes. So it's really not regional, but it would be -- you would expect the tenant especially the ones who are not operating. So if it's the fitness users obviously would be a large nonpayer. I don't know Ana if you want to give any other color.

Ana Radic

No. I mean it would -- predominantly it is both national and regional tenants who have been completely closed. Obviously, any sort of fashion or consumer goods groups are being impacted restaurants for example. And then we have tenants who have been forced just to do drive-throughs and so forth. So they're also requesting we talk to them about how we help them in this situation.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then just my last question. You guys are sort of in a unique position as part of a bigger Loblaw, Weston -- George Weston complex. And it's probably one of the few entities out there in the market who could even contemplate playing some office -- at some office during this period. I recognize things are very concerned with dealing with what's going on right now today. But I'm just wondering in your conversations with Weston and Loblaw, has there any sort of potential changes in strategy or tactics that you might see them employ over the next little while or is it just sort of business as usual for now?

Rael Diamond

No. Look right now our focus has really been into responding to what's going on in the business. Over the longer term our strategy is the same acquiring high-quality assets. And clearly we are in a far stronger financial position than most and our properties are clearly performing better than most.

So, as things start to stabilize, we definitely will look to be a net acquirer of assets. And Weston has been a great financial sponsor and a very stable unitholder for us.

Tal Woolley

Okay, that's great. Thanks very much everybody.

The next question is from Himanshu Gupta Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Himanshu Gupta

Thank you and good morning. So, just on the rent collection discussion how do you balance the long-term tenant viability versus a short-term rent collection? I mean are you prepared to offer some kind of rent abatements or introduction or free rent in the near term maybe as opposed to providing some kind of tenant allowance or replacement tenant down the road?

Rael Diamond

Look I think it's going to evolve as this goes longer Himanshu. Right now we are speaking to tenants about deferrals and not yet abatements.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure. And maybe on the deferral side around 16 days period. I mean based on your analysis, do you think -- is that period enough for smaller tenants to survive this kind of market turmoil? And how confident are you in terms of eventually collecting this amount? I mean any sense on bad debts at this point of time or is it too early to say?

Rael Diamond

Yes, I think you said it best. It's really too early to tell right now. And then different provinces are going to hopefully start getting back sooner. So, again, we'll probably have more to report next quarter.

And then the other thing we are quite positive on is the government is obviously speaking about assisting small tenants and we're obviously tracking that and we think it will be very helpful.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure. And in fact my next question was on the government stimulus. And do you have a sense of what percentage of the smaller tenants have qualified for any kind of stimulus or we are still waiting for more details to be coming out on the stimulus programs?

Rael Diamond

No, we're obviously waiting for more details to be released by the government.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay. And maybe just one clarification question on the rent deferral discussion. I think you have mentioned that you are in touch with some larger tenants as well. Any specific challenges you are referring to? And what kind of request are you receiving from your larger tenants?

Rael Diamond

Yes, we prefer not to speak about any specific tenant names, but as we said earlier, we really only in discussions on deferrals not on the abatement.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. Okay. Thank you. I'll turn it back.

The next question is from Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Sam Damiani

Thanks. Just a quick follow-up with potential increase in bad debts being one of the larger variables impacting results going forward. Should we look to the note in the financial statements for the change in the allowance as being sort of the sole disclosure in this regard? Or should we expect any other disclosure in terms of the impact of bad debt in NOI in Q2 and beyond?

Mario Barrafato

Hey Sam, yes, I mean right now we're just treating everything as -- is revenue with the receivable and we're just delaying the collection. And we've had discussions kind of like when do you realize absent an insolvency when do you book it. So, we're going to kind of play it case-by-case. And this -- we're not actually sure where the disclosure will be, but obviously if it's significant though there'll be fulsome disclosure.

Sam Damiani

Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Mike Markidis with Desjardin. Your line is open.

Mike Markidis

Thanks. Just a quick follow-up and apologies if you covered this when Himanshu was asking about stimulus. But Rael you did mention and remind us of the -- I'm going to get the acronym wrong but the Canadian Commercial Rent Relief Program and I realize the government hasn't released any details. But in your discussions with sort of I don't know I guess the term would be logos or anybody in the industry have you -- any sense on how that might work or how that might potentially assist you? I mean aside from the obvious. I'm just trying to think of the administration and who the money flows to.

Rael Diamond

Again look let's wait for more disclosure. We don't want to give misinformation on the call.

Mike Markidis

Okay. That's fair. Thank you.

And there are no further questions. I'll turn the call back to Mr. Diamond for any closing remarks.

Rael Diamond

So, we want to thank everyone for joining us on today's call. Please do all you can to stay healthy and be safe. Thank you.

