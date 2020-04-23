Chipotle Delivers

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is one of the few publicly traded names in the QSR space that is already positioned well for a post COVID-19 environment.

Undoubtedly, CMG has learned from their own experiences with foodborne illness challenges and is now well versed at implementing system wide improvements to health procedures. The company's experience with improving health initiatives, coupled with their profitable mobile order/digital/delivery strategy, makes CMG an attractive name in a disrupted sector.

Chipotle operates 2,580 restaurants in the U.S. and 39 internationally. Its current market capitalization now stands at $24.5B, while the company has annual sales of over $5B. Holy guacamole, that is a lot of tortillas, pinto beans, carne asada, salsa, and of course guacamole!

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

My Last Article About the Stock

I last wrote about Chipotle back in August of 2019. The stock was trading at $821.86 at the time. It is now trading (Wednesday) at $896.80 after a very nice earnings report after the close of the market on Tuesday. The shares of Chipotle are up since my last article, but they have visited a high of $940.28 along the way.

During that same time period the S&P 500 is down -4.20%, so I have delivered some alpha since last August, but I believe that there is still much, much more to come. I will lay out my thesis here in my article.

A Quick Lesson on What I Find to Be the Best Indicator to Follow

During my career in the industry, the most important lesson that I have learned is that stocks and indexes follow earnings. For me, earnings and earnings expectations are the single best indicator that I have found to help me analyze a stock or predict the future direction of stock or an index.

I am a growth investor. I don't care if the stock is a micro-cap, a small-cap, a mid-cap, or a large-cap, I like to own companies that are growing their earnings at a superior pace. It does not matter what sector the stock is in or if it pays a dividend, earnings growth is a necessity for a stock to end up in one of my select portfolios.

Stocks and indexes follow earnings and earnings expectation both up and down. The market went up for twelve straight years (2009-2020) for a very simple reason, earnings were growing. This year will be the first year since 2009 that S&P 500 earnings will recede from the previous year. The market has followed right along to the downside. Earnings should start growing once again in 2021, however. That is why the market is now moving up once again, it is looking ahead to next year.

A Quick History Lesson on The Rise, The Fall, and The Turnaround at Chipotle

Chipotle is an excellent example of this "stock follows earnings" concept. Earnings were growing nicely for Chipotle from 2013 to 2015 and the stock followed right along. But then Chipotle began to have reports of customers becoming sick from e-Coli in late 2015 and earnings expectations began to fall rapidly, so did the stock.

Earnings plunged from $15.10 per share to $1.28 per share in just one year at the restaurant chain. Customers and investors had lost confidence in the management and the company had a huge crisis on its hands. Earnings expectations remained dismal for about two years before a turnaround finally began to be put into place.

During that time period the stock fell from a high of $758 per share in 2015 all the way down to a low of $247 in early 2018. It lost 67.4% of its value in just two years. The two graphics below are a good representation of how the stock followed earnings and earnings expectations.

Chipotle Yearly EPS and One-Year Stock Chart

Chipotle changed their CEO from founder, Brian Niccol to Steve Ells on March 5th, 2018 and the turnaround began to take shape. You can see from the chart above, that was just about the exact bottom of the stock.

Earnings slowly made their way back to $6.60 per share in 2017, but they were still 56% below their peak earnings in 2015. 2018 was a big turnaround year for the restaurants and the growth story began to take shape once again. I noticed earnings expectations really started to perk up for the company in late 2018.

Then analysts started projecting EPS growth just north of 50% for 2019. The stock started blasting off once again in anticipation of a renewed growth story. The stock started moving towards those rising expectations. By late February of this year, the stock had gone up 280% from its 2018 low. The turnaround worked and it would seem that customers and investors have regained their confidence in the company.

Here is What I Think the Future Holds for the Shares

Enough for the history lesson, now it is time to turn to the future earnings expectations for the company. But, before I begin, here are some highlights from the company's Q1 earnings report on Tuesday.

The street was expecting Q1 earnings of $2.66 but the company delivered $3.08 in earnings. In addition to this, the company beat their revenue estimate. While the consensus estimate was for $1.40B, the company delivered $1.41B.

Higher menu prices helped the restaurant chain to offset a drop in transactions. Even in a tough environment, the company had comparable same store sales of 3.3%. Digital sales during the first quarter grew 80.8% and represented approximately 26.3% of revenue. Digital sales grew 102.6% year-over-year and represented 37.6% of total sales in March.

My Current Valuation

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

I like to do 5-year valuations. I begin with the next full year analysts' consensus EPS estimate which is currently at $19.70 per share. Then I look to the analysts' consensus five-year average earnings growth rate estimate. That is currently at 18.8% per year. If you extrapolate out next year's EPS estimate at 18.8% per year over the next five years, that gets you to a potential $39.21 in earnings five years from now.

Now, here is what I said about the multiple for a stock like this in my August 2019 article.

"You are not going to be able to buy Chipotle shares for a bargain-basement multiple. These low multiples go to companies that are not growing anymore.

Nor is Chipotle going to be trading at 102 times earnings five years from now, but this is a premier growth company with a cult-like following. You are going to have to pay up for the shares.

I currently have a 5-year price target of almost $1,600 per share. This may sound crazy but check out many of my recent articles and how those stocks have hit my target prices and gone beyond those target prices. This valuation method works if the company does their part.

I obviously update my target prices on a regular basis, as they can change quite a bit, one way or the other, on news. It comes down to math, management execution, and a healthy market. These are all variables that obviously can change.

I like growth stocks that have at least 80% or more upside potential over the next 3-5 years. Chipotle currently meets my criteria."

This same statement and target price applies to the shares today.

Risks

We are still in the midst of a shutdown of the economy due to COVID-19. As of now we do not know when the economy will start opening up once again. This will continue to be a risk going forward for now. There are no guarantees that the restaurants won't have issues like they had with e-coli in the past, but I have to believe that they have that one under control. In addition to this, restaurants are sensitive to the economy. Chipotle would be hurt by a long, protracted economic recession.

Conclusion

I liked Chipotle back in August of last year and believe they are well positioned for a post COVID-19 world. The company had a fantastic EPS report on Tuesday, despite a very challenging environment due to COVID-19. The stock was up $110 per share on Wednesday (4/23/2020). Earnings have been pushed ahead a few quarters, but 2021 estimates look very promising. I maintain my 5-year price target of $1,600 per share and a Strong Buy Rating.

Best Stocks Now Premium gives you access to 4 unconstrained model portfolios, daily live trades (if any), and a weekly in-depth market-timing newsletter. This newsletter put out a BUY SIGNAL on 3/27/2009. That BUY SIGNAL has been in place for almost 11 years, but, what are we saying now? We seek out the Best Stocks Now for each portfolio. At times we deploy inverse funds for protection. All this comes from a professional money manager and analyst with over 22 years of experience in the business. Try it for free for two weeks. Join us today and get instant access to everything mentioned above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.