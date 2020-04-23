Telia Company: Positioning Itself To Profit Off Of The Pandemic

On Wednesday, April 22, Swedish telecommunications giant Telia Company AB (OTCPK:TLSNF) announced its first-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results appear to be relatively solid as the company posted very respectable year-over-year revenue growth and posted a decent, if somewhat small, profit. A closer look at the actual earnings report meanwhile left me with mixed feelings as the numbers were overall much weaker than what we saw a year ago. For the most part, telecommunications companies have held up much better than some other industries have in the face of the coronavirus outbreak as people are consuming more television and other Internet content due to being forced to stay at home. In addition, these services are some of the last things that people normally cut in a recession when money is tight, further helping them to hold up relatively well.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telia Company's first-quarter 2020 earnings results:

Total net sales were SEK 22.427 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 7.64% increase over the SEK 20.836 billion that the company had in the prior year quarter.

Operating income was SEK 2.406 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 25.42% decline over the SEK 3.226 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Telia Company completed the sale of Moldcell in Moldova during the quarter, completing its withdrawal from the Eurasian region.

Operating free cash flow was SEK 3.307 billion in the current quarter. This represents a 25.00% decline over the SEK 4.409 billion in the equivalent quarter of last year.

Net income was SEK 1.146 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 36.69% decline over the SEK 1.810 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Telia Company saw its revenues increase fairly significantly compared to the same quarter of last year. The biggest reason for this is currency fluctuations, which has been the case in many of the previous quarters. Telia reports its revenues in terms of Swedish krona but it conducts a significant amount of business in both Norway and especially the Eurozone. As such, a sizable percentage of its customers pay their bills in other currencies. The euro, in particular, is much more valuable compared to the Swedish krona than it was in the early part of last year. This is clearly visible here:

Source: XE.com

This means that even if the company's Eurozone operations produced the same amount of revenue that they did in the prior year quarter, the money actually collected would convert into a greater amount of Swedish krona when the company calculates its revenue for reporting purposes. We can see proof of this by looking at a measurement that the company calls "like-for-like," which removes the impact of both currency fluctuations and acquisitions or divestments. According to this measurement, Telia Company saw its revenues decline by 2.2% year-over-year.

One of the impacts that the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak has had is the cancellation of many sporting events worldwide. This has had a negative impact on Telia Company. As I discussed in my previous article on Telia Company, the acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting gave the company ownership of a package of television channels as well as the exclusive rights to a men's league hockey programming in Finland. Naturally, the company's channels would also carry other sports events such as soccer matches. These types of events tend to be cash cows for broadcasting companies as their high viewerships lead to relatively high advertising rates. As the pandemic has resulted in these programs no long being broadcast, Telia's television unit cannot collect this revenue making it underperform compared to previous quarters. As we can see here, if we exclude this business unit, the company's service revenues were down only 0.2% and its adjusted EBITDA was down 1.4% on a "like for like" basis year-over-year:

Source: Telia Company AB

In various past articles, I have discussed that the Swedish market is a very challenging one for telecommunications companies to operate in. The nation as a whole is very technologically advanced and most people that desire telecommunications services already have them. Thus, companies in the industry have to compete on price or other perks in order to attract new customers. Telia Company was certainly affected by this as it saw its net sales decline by 3.3% year-over-year. This was, however, mostly due to the sales of equipment like cellular phones and tablets as the regular service revenues were up slightly. This might be partly due to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic as, while Sweden has not imposed any sort of nationwide quarantine, many people have been acting like there is one and staying at home so they may not want to go out and purchase new equipment. In order to support this attitude, Telia has begun to roll out a new suite of products to its customers. One of these is offering free mobile data for Office 365 applications, which should make it easier for people to work from home. The company has also started providing home health monitoring equipment to customers that sends the data straight to their health care provider, enabling both to remain at home. It is currently the only company offering these products, which could give it a competitive advantage. It is uncertain though how well either of these products is actually performing in the market.

Telia Company also took steps to address the coronavirus epidemic in the Baltic state of Lithuania, which is under a nationwide quarantine. As is the case in the United States, school students have been ordered to remain at home. This has resulted in a need for home schooling options so that these children can continue their studies remotely. Telia won two contracts from the country's Ministry of Education to provide such a solution in the form of remote schooling equipment. This contributed to the company's strong growth in the region as it reported year-over-year net sales growth of 7.7%, 5.1% of which was ongoing service revenues, which was nice to see. It is also nice that this was on a like-for-like basis so when we measure it in terms of the Swedish krona that the company reports in, the increase would be even greater.

As I mentioned in the highlights, Telia Company completed the divestment of Moldcell in the Eastern European nation of Moldova. This completes the company's withdrawal from the Eurasian region and is in line with its strategy to focus solely on the Nordics and Baltics. As I discussed in a previous article though, I am not particularly a fan of this strategy. This is because the Nordic and Baltic states are all highly developed nations in which most people already have telecommunications services. Thus, the only real way to grow in these markets is to take customers away from other companies. This is not the case in many of the nations of Central Asia and Eastern Europe, which are still developing nations and are seeing people just now emerging from poverty. Thus, many potential customers in these states have not had telecommunications services before. It is both cheaper and easier to sign someone up for their first service than it is to convince them to switch providers. Thus, the growth potential in these nations could easily exceed that of more developed nations like those in the Nordics and Baltics. This withdrawal from the Eurasian region could very easily be a reason why Telia's growth has been much less impressive lately than it was in the early parts of this decade.

In conclusion, Telia Company has been somewhat more affected by the COVID-19 epidemic than some of its peers, due mostly to its television unit. The company is also fairly aggressively moving to take advantage of the situation by providing solutions to those stuck at home as a result of the outbreak. This is certainly a positive thing and telecommunications companies do certainly have a lot that they can offer to people who are forced to live their lives remotely. Overall, Telia seems to be weathering the current global situation reasonably well.

