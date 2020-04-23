Chewy Produces Revenue Growth But No Run To Profitability

My bias on the stock is Neutral.

CHWY has grown impressively, in part due to the pandemic's affect on purchasing behavior, but management has really made a meaningful turn toward profitability.

The firm operates an online website that sells pet food and related products.

Chewy went public in June 2019, securing $1 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Company

Dania Beach, Florida-based Chewy was founded in 2011 to become a one-stop e-commerce platform for pet products, ranging from foods and treats to pharmaceuticals.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Sumit Singh, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously general manager and director of Amazon’s (AMZN) North American Merchant Fulfillment and Third-party operations.

Chewy has a selection of over 45,000 products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, small pets, reptiles, horses, and others.

The company offers an ‘Autoship’ subscription that gives its customers an automatic reordering feature.

Below is a brief overview video of one of Chewy’s YouTube marketing campaigns:

Source: Chewy

For the Fiscal Year 2018, Chewy recorded total net sales of $3.5 billion, an increase of 68% over its $2.1 billion of net sales for 2017, as shown in the following graphic:

Source: Company registration statement

The firm has over 10,000 customer support employees to whom it refers to as “Chewtopians” that are spread across 12 locations in the US and ready to support Chewy’s customers 24/7.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Hexa Research, the US online pet food and supplies market is projected to reach $6.13 billion by 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are rising pet ownership in the US as well as the benefits of e-commerce shopping, such as convenient shopping, availability of imported pet products, and price comparisons.

Major competitors that operate pet e-commerce platforms include:

Petfood Direct

Amazon (AMZN)

Other online retailers

Recent Performance

CHWY’s topline revenue by quarter has grown impressively over the past five quarters, with Q4 19 representing a 24.4% growth over Q4 18:

Gross profit by quarter has also trended significantly upward:

Operating income by quarter has been more uneven and still has some distance to achieve operating breakeven:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have similarly been uneven over the past five quarters:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, CHWY’s stock price has risen 104 percent vs. the U.S. Online Retail index’ rise of 15.6 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 7.4 percent in the past 12 months, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $17,990,000,000 Enterprise Value $17,990,000,000 Price / Sales 3.68 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.71 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -78.46 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $172,550,000 Revenue Growth Rate 37.19% Earnings Per Share -$0.65

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to CHWY would be a basket of publicly held Online Retail companies as aggregated by the NYU Stern School which showed a Price / Sales multiple of 3.13x in January 2020.

So, CHWY’s current Price / Sales multiple is 3.68x, not too much of a premium from that public stock aggregate.

Commentary

In its last earnings call for FY Q4 and full year FYE 2020, management highlighted its continued investment in private brands (higher margin) and its Chewy pharmacy initiative.

Also, the company expanded the number of fulfillment centers, presumably to reduce delivery times.

Management also touted its autoship functionality, saying that 70% of net sales in Q4 was done through the autoship feature, an impressive statistic.

In 2020, the company’s plans to launch two new fulfillment centers is expected to improve its SG&A cost efficiencies.

Notably, most of the firm’s products, which are foods and treats, are sourced in the U.S., mitigating potential supply chain disruption risks had they been sourced from China. CHWY has not seen ‘material disruptions’ in its operations or supply chain to-date.

As to its financial results, the firm’s revenues for the full year grew by 40% and the number of customers increased by 2.9 million to 13.5 million ‘active’ customers. Average annual sales per customer was $360, an increase of 10.4% year over year.

Gross margin increased by 340 basis points for the year, another positive development.

However, the company still lost $252.4 million for the year, including share-based compensation of $136.2 million, and free cash flow was a slight negative at ($2.1 million) for the year.

Forward revenue guidance for FY Q1 was for year-over-year growth of a midpoint of 36%. Furthermore, as customers pull back on their previous stockpiling behavior, revenue growth may be front-loaded so that the remainder of FYE 2021 may see more tepid growth.

While I like CHWY’s prospects in a post-pandemic world where more people shop online, management has made only minor progress toward operating or EPS breakeven.

There are aspects of CHWY’s execution that are strongly positive, but their operating cost structure is still high, which weighs on profitability as the firm builds out its capabilities.

For investors who care to wait a few years, perhaps CHWY is a buy here, but for me, my bias on the stock is Neutral until management can make a meaningful turn towards profitability.

