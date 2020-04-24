Carpe Diem - Seize These REITs

Of all the Latin in all the world, there’s one perfect phrase to help pick yourself up when you’re feeling down. Just shout out, “Faber est suae quisque fortunae!"

No doubt you’ve heard the rousing cry of “Carpe Diem!”

Seize the day!

Today, it’s used to inspire people: To remind them that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. To go for their goals while they can.

In that, you could argue it means the same thing it did when it was first declared all those years ago. Depending on the goal, anyway.

Britannica can explain what I mean…

“Carpe Diem is part of Horace’s injunction ‘carpe diem quam minimum credula postero,” which appears in his Odes (I.11), published in 23 BCE. It can be translated literally as ‘pluck the day, trusting as little as possible in the next one.’ “The phrase carpe diem has come to stand for Horace’s entire injunction, and it is more widely known as ‘seize the day.’ “This sentiment has been expressed in many literatures before and after Horace. It appears in ancient Greek literature, especially lyric poetry, and it intersects with the teachings of the Greek philosopher Epicurus and what would come to be known as Epicureanism. In English literature, it was a particular preoccupation of poets during the 16th and 17th centuries. Among the Cavalier poets, Robert Herrick expressed a sharp sense of carpe diem in the first stanza of ‘To the Virgins, to Make Much of Time’…”

And yes. That means precisely what it seems to mean.

Carpe diem indeed.

Carpe Diem and Social Distancing

For the record, I’m not promoting that form of “seizing the day,” especially considering the ongoing pandemic. That would be unnecessarily foolish on every single level.

At the same time, I’m not going to advise that you sit there with your eyes shut, humming until the crisis goes away. It’s true you might not be able to go out to the gym quite yet…

Or go clothes shopping (since making purchases online never seems to end well)…

Or even find everything you need at the grocery store (like toilet paper).

In so many ways, our political and societal lives seem to have gone nuts. At least our societal lives have. Politics are probably no more or less crazy than before COVID-19 became “a thing.”

Fortunately, there’s still something I’m pretty sure we can rely on, and that’s the stock market’s long-term upward trend.

I can’t say it always goes back up since it is, of course, down right now. So there's some teeny tiny chance it won’t recover. Though I will point out that, despite the global lockdown, the major U.S. indexes are still up for the last three years.

For instance, on Jan. 20, 2017, the:

Dow ended at 20,578.71

Nasdaq ended at 5,916.78

S&P ended at 2,355.84.

And on April 20, 2020, the:

Dow ended at 23,650.44

Nasdaq ended at 8,560.73

S&P ended at 2,823.16.

The markets could go down further, of course. But they should rebound – and significantly too – regardless. Historically speaking, they always have.

Also historically speaking, everyone who missed out on those recoveries have thoroughly regretted it.

I suppose you could say that this is where that fear of missing out comes in.

It’s Not the Time to Sit Still and Wait Around

It’s that knowledge of market history that has me scouring stocks, especially real estate investment trusts (REITs) these days.

To be sure, some companies’ shares are going to stay stagnant for a while. Others will never recover. Not really.

We want to avoid the former for the time being and the latter forever. Hence the reason why I recently wrote “Caveat Emptor – Buyer Beware.” In it, I noted how:

“Except in extreme cases, the stock market operates on a caveat emptor basis. That means the buyer assumes all responsibility. “If the asset in question goes up, wonderful! The asset owner gets rewarded in full as promised (minus the taxes the government will inevitably take). “That’s wonderful and the main reason people buy into stocks in the first place: The potential for profits you can’t make nearly so quickly or consistently elsewhere. “However, there’s a flipside. Of course. If the asset in question goes down, nobody’ s going to bail you out. Other than your financial losses and wounded pride, you’re left alone.”

In that same article though, I also said this:

“For those of you who are understandably tired of hearing about this topic, I hear you. Or, to be more accurate, I read you. Loud and clear. While I can’t promise to see every comment readers leave on my articles, I do try to look at and address as many as I can. That’s why I’m well aware of how much some of you are itching to buy strong stocks, not just avoid bad ones.” “It’s also why I recently wrote "Cash Flow Is King" and "Slow and Steady Wins the Race." And rest assured that more of those are in the works.”

This article is one of them.

Three REITs That I Trust

A few weeks ago, we launched an all-new REIT portfolio called Cash Is King. And, so far, it’s performed well thanks in large part to picks like:

Ladder Capital (LADR) +72%

(LADR) +72% Four Corners Property (FCPT) +44%

(FCPT) +44% Hannon Armstrong (HASI) +33%.

As you know, it’s hard to navigate the volatility in the stock market. There’s always the tug-of-war effects associated with fear and the fear of missing out.

I’m sure you’re oftentimes numb over whether to devote hard-earned capital to a REIT, which could blister you by the next bell.

Today, I’m going to help you alleviate these fears by recommending three REITs I’m buying. That’s right. By the time I hit the publish button, I’ll be gobbling shares in each of them.

I’ll also be adding them to the Cash Is King portfolio.

A Terrific Buy-and-Hold Play

I’ll begin with Gladstone Land (LAND). A small-cap farming REIT, it owns 111 farms with 86,534 total acres in 10 states, valued at approximately $876 million (as of Q4-19).

The company primarily buys land used to grow fruit, such as blueberries, and vegetables. It believes these “specialty crops” are superior to commodities like corn, wheat, and soy due to their higher profitability and greater rental income opportunities.

One of the things I like about LAND’s business model is how its farms are typically closer to major urban areas. This means they have higher development potential.

When I recently interviewed CEO David Gladstone, he mentioned that this makes them like “incubators” that offer long-term appreciation potential. And he further assured that around 100% of his tenants have paid rent.

In fact, there’s been no real disruption to the business model whatsoever. Plus, over 99% of borrowings are currently at fixed rates, with a 3.6% weighted average.

As such, the company has ample liquidity.

LAND has a solid six-year dividend-growth history. As of Q4 2019, its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio was 94%. And its 2020 consensus growth estimate is 14%.

Farming is one of the most pandemic-proof businesses. In Gladstone’s words, it’s “safer than gold,” with tenants who mostly sell produce to grocery store chains such as Kroger (NYSE:KR), Safeway, and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Shares now yield 4.25% with a P/AFFO multiple of 21.2x (compared to a normal range of 23x). We maintain a Buy with a targeted total return of 15% annually.

Most importantly, we like the fact that Gladstone himself owns a sizable number of shares. And insiders own 12% altogether.

Clearly they agree – and so do I – with Warren Buffett that farmland is a “buy and hold” investment.

Source: FAST Graphs

An Industrial Play That Pays Monthly

Our next safe haven name is STAG Industrial (STAG). We recently interviewed its CEO, Ben Butcher, who explained:

“… we entered the pandemic with a historically strong balance sheet, with very low leverage, below our promulgated ranges and lots of liquidity – $755 million in liquidity available to us. We also entered the pandemic with a very well-diversified portfolio spread across 38 states, and 400 tenants spread across many industries, with different lease expirations. That diversity provides a lot of security for us in terms of the volatility of our cashflow going forward.”

According to REIT advocate Nareit, the industrial property segment showed the strongest rent collection in April. According to a survey of 54 listed equity REITs, industrial landlords received an average 99% of their typical rents.

Now, STAG recently refinanced a $150 million term loan C – which would have otherwise matured on Sept. 29, 2020 – and a $150 million term loan B, which would have matured on March 21, 2021.

The company expects rent relief to be a short-term deferral of base rent that’s paid back over time. Its current tenant watchlist includes one tenant that would account for 15 of the 50 basis points reflected in its current credit loss guidance, if that entity defaulted today.

We added STAG to our Cash Is King portfolio a few weeks ago, and shares are up now over 15%. Consequently, we downgraded it from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

Obviously then, we clearly understand that there’s still value in the name.

We see a modest impact to dividend coverage, since STAG’s durable cash flows support our long-term buy conviction. Shares are now trading at $24.71 with a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Fill It Up...

Our final flight-to-quality pick is Getty Realty (GTY). It’s been a while since we wrote about this net lease REIT, but we feel compelled to check under the hood given its 30% pullback year-to-date.

For a refresher course, Getty was founded in 1955 with one gas station. Yet it evolved into a leading entity specializing in the ownership, leasing, and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties.

Today, Getty owns 945 properties across 33 states – most located in metropolitan areas – leased to brands such as:

76

BP

Citgo

Conoco

Exxon

Getty

Gulf

Mobil

Shell

Sunoco

Valero

These leases generally provide for an initial 15-20 year term, with options for successive renewal terms up to 20 years and periodic rent escalations.

Its tenants are generally responsible for paying all taxes, maintenance, repairs, insurance, and other property-operating expenses. They’re also responsible for on-property environmental contamination, sometimes even if happened before their leases commenced.

Getty’s balance sheet is in very good shape, with a BBB rating from Fitch. And its credit facility has $300 million, with $280 million available for growth.

Although dividend coverage is decent at 83% based on AFFO, we suspect it could move closer to 100% on Getty’s exposure to regional fast food operators. (Ten percent of its sites have branded QSRs.)

Seventy-four percent of its business model is convenience stores, which are essential assets. So, unlike theaters, gyms, and casual dining restaurants, Getty’s core customer base should be in a better position to pay rent.

In short, we don’t believe Getty deserves to be in “time out” due to “experiential” branding. Most Americans will be pumping gas in the days and weeks ahead, making this company a Buy in our book.

Shares now yield 6.3% and 13.5x P/FFO, with a normal range of 15.8x.

Source: FAST Graphs

Ad Astra per Aspera

“Ad astra per aspera” is one of the most popular Latin phrases to grace the English-speaking world. Translated as "through adversity to the stars," it’s generally used to describe overcoming adversity for a favorable outcome.

And I think that’s precisely what we’re doing these days.

While I’m certainly no expert in Latin, I hope you’ve enjoyed my series of catchy phrases such as caveat emptor, carpe diem, and now ad astra per aspera.

But I want to conclude the Latin lesson with one last round of inspiration. Of all the Latin phrases in the world, there’s one perfect one to help pick yourself up when you’re feeling down.

Just shout out, Faber est suae quisque fortunae!” Every man is the artisan of his own fortune, in large part due to attitude.

Can we do this, or can we do this?

I say we can.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTY, STAG, LAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.