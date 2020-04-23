DIA Looks To April Earnings For A Reality Check

Both our micro and macro view of the Dow stocks is bearish, supporting our view that this bear market will form the usual, double bottom and not the unusual single test of the bottom.

IBM is indicative and refused to give guidance for the rest of the year. This is a negative for the market as many stocks will refuse to give guidance.

As the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) bounce hesitates because of April earnings and a lack of guidance by companies, we have to determine if this bounce is over. Our thesis is that, in this type of bear market, we will see the usual double bottom. That means this bounce up, just before April earnings, was the proverbial "dead-cat" bounce. That implies that the DIA will go back down to retest the bottom. We want to test that thesis by looking at every stock on the Dow. Then, we want to look at the macro view using charts.

There are only three things you can do with a stock in your portfolio, namely either buy, hold, or sell it. In the SID column on the far right of the report shown below, we show these signals for each of the 30 stocks in the Dow. (You can do this for your portfolio.)

Long-Term Buy, Hold, Sell Signals

The good news is that we see two stocks with Buy signals at the top of the list. Over in the SID column, on the far right, you will see these signals for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Since this is a price weighted Index, MSFT, at $175, is much more important than the INTC buy signal because its price is only $59.

As we go down the SID column, we see the bad news that 17 of the 30 stocks have sell signals. That means, if the Dow list were my portfolio, I would not be holding these 17 stocks. This is a bearish signal for the Dow. If I do a price weighting of these 17 stocks, it comes out to 49.5% of the Dow. Half of the Dow is bearish and, if IBM is any indication, we expect to see more signals turn to sell signals as earnings continue for the Dow stocks. We will have the Dow results well before we see all 500 stocks in the Index. In this respect, the Dow will be a leading indicator.

If you go down the Fund column, you will see only 10 stocks color coded green for the +Buy signal that we want to see. This signal indicates not only good fundamentals but also that portfolio managers were net buyers, on balance, for these stocks. They were buying the good fundamentals. Unfortunately, they were only buying 10 of the 30 stocks in the Dow. So, how come the Dow is having such a strong bounce? I can only think of fundamentally blind, Index buying as the cause. Obviously, the "smart money" fundamental buyers are not moving the Dow higher. Usually, they are not buyers of stocks that have our Sell signal in the SID column, as you can see.

If you go down the Implied Return column, you will count 24 buy signals, color coded green. Unfortunately, this is a lagging indicator. We expect this to change dramatically when 2nd quarter earnings come in, and analysts are forced to downgrade based on actuals and not forecast guidance. Also, since this is a total return calculation that includes dividends, the high dividend stocks are giving us a false buy signal. In such cases, we need to exclude the very high dividend, which reduces implied return below the 10% necessary for a buy signal.

Our SID signal is or most important fundamental and technical signal. Our fundamental signals in the Implied Return and Fund columns are lagging indicators. Our technical signals found in the Tech and Demand/Supply, D:S, columns are usually leading indicators.

Short Term, Technical Signals

Our SID column signal is our long term signal, but what about the short term? Our 20-day bar chart of Demand/Supply for each stock shows where price is going. In the D:S column is today's rating for Demand/Supply. On most of the stocks, the red bars of Supply have switched to green bars of Demand. We are waiting for the green bars to start falling back into red bars of Supply as each announces earnings and guidance.

If you go down the D:S column you will count 24 stocks with Demand readings, so this is still supporting prices. The fact that you even have Demand in stocks with our long term SID Sell signal, indicates to us Index buying, that ignores fundamentals. We expect to see these stocks quickly change back to Supply, taking price down after earnings.

Another short term signal is in our Tech column. You can see, if you go down that column that 15 are sell signals. We expect to see more sell signals as earnings are announced for the Dow stocks.

Macro Chart View

The daily chart is useless, unless you are a day-trader or a robot. The weekly chart has more reliable signals and is good for normal times and normal cycles. However, when a bull market suddenly reverses and turns into bear market, it is time to use the monthly chart, with very reliable signals when you know you are in a secular, bear market. You are not yet concerned that the signals will change quickly. Here is the monthly DIA chart:

The two signals at the bottom of the chart are very pertinent. They show the switch from Demand to Supply that is ruling this bear market. The big, dead-cat bounce shows as only a slight uptick in both of these signals. This is just a knee jerk bounce, as these signals are expected to go deeper into Supply. How do we know this? Just go to the top of the chart and look at Money Flow dropping and the MACD Sell signal and continuing sell cycle with many months to go. You can see from the past that these monthly bars, for the sell cycle, do not reverse quickly.

There is always the possibility that this worldwide pandemic will end with a miracle drug. The market bounce believes this will be short lived as the lockup brings the slope of infection down in places like New York. Then there is the enormous fiscal and monetary spending to support the market. The country is thinking about going back to work. Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to spread around the world. Health officials expect a second wave of infection to come back in the fall. The market has to come up with an answer.

The first answer was the market dive to $182 on the DIA. The second answer was the good news bounce to $242.66. Now April earnings are going to determine the next move by the market. Our micro analysis of the Dow stocks and macro analysis of the DIA chart indicates to us that the next move is down. We think the 2nd quarter earnings will see the DIA retesting the bottom at $182. We track the Dow stocks and DIA charts everyday and will let you know when these bear market signals reverse and the bull market is back on track.

