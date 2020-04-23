Mastercard: Stay On The Sidelines In 2020 And Make A Move In 2021

Our thesis is Neutral for now; however, we are open to reexamining it as more information about payments volumes becomes available in the near term.

We just published an earnings preview on Visa (V) on April 22 (See Article). It's only fair that we conduct a separate analysis of MasterCard (MA), particularly, as we have stated before, the two names are associated together like conjoined twins and some investors (in our opinion, incorrectly) even depict Visa and MasterCard as a duopoly. They are, of course, in the same payments network business, competing for customers with the same investment profile. However, the two are quite different once we begin to dissect the specifics. It is these specifics that make our thesis different in the post-coronavirus world: namely, for 2020, we recommend staying on the sidelines. At the same time, we believe that MA will become much more interesting in 2021.

Our thesis on MA is Neutral for now; however, if you are a long term investor, you may consider holding on to your investment over the next 12-18 months, as long as you could tolerate some unpleasant speed bumps in the months and possibly quarters to come.

Below, we explain in some detail:

Why We Are Cautious in 2020, But Bullish in 2021:

Too Much International Exposure: Recall that nearly three quarters of MasterCard's revenue comes from abroad, with Europe having the lion's share. For years, the international component added an extra diversification edge to MasterCard, particularly when compared to Visa, where the US/International revenue spread was more around 50/50. However, in light of the coronavirus outbreak, we believe that non-US corridors are quickly becoming pockets of reduced spending. This doesn't refer to Europe as much, where some non-discretionary spending should remain solid even with the onset of a recession (as an example, Italy has gone through four recessions in the past decades, with the core non-discretionary spending patterns remaining relatively unscathed). Rather, we view developing countries in Latin America and Asia Pacific as the ones being in danger, particularly the impoverished nations, with the spending greatly reduced among customers who rely on remittances from the developed world. Our initial channel checks on Western Union (WU) and MoneyGram (MGI) indicate a drastic reduction in money transfer volumes.

MasterCard's Brand Value Inferior to Visa's: Furthermore, there is an inevitable fact of brand value. MasterCard is not as well known around the world as Visa and in many instances is less popular. If you look at the map below, MasterCard's popularity is largely confined to Canada, Brazil, Australia, and isolated pockets of Europe and Africa. Visa, meanwhile, dominates throughout Europe, Asia, and Africa. Therefore, should recessionary pressures continue to mount, we see that Visa would be better positioned against MasterCard: it just has a wider outreach, plain and simple. Interestingly enough, MasterCard outreach is closer to that of American Express than to Visa's, which is a bit counterintuitive, since 1) AmEx is widely known as a card for more affluent cohorts (in recent years, AmEx has changed its marketing to include all income strata, but the old reputation is still in place) and 2) AmEx is not known for its debit products.

Pricing Advantage May Turn Into Disadvantage: As MasterCard sought to lure more developing and particularly developed (there was a significant marketing in Europe) markets, its pricing became lower, on average, than Visa's. The difference, according to our estimates was in the range of 1-1.5 bps. Such small delta should not be dismissed, since it makes a huge difference when applied to trillions of annual payments volume. At present, however, we are seeing this lowered pricing as a revenue harbinger in the near term, when every incremental $50 billion in volume makes a difference.

Greater Focus on Debit Puts MasterCard at a Disadvantage: MasterCard is know for greater debit card usage than Visa. However, during the coronavirus crisis, customers are more likely to rely on credit card products, since they are more prone to carry over balances (with debit product, funds are subtracted in a pay-as-you-go fashion from the linked bank account, similar to PayPal). As a result, we expect debit volumes to fall in 2020, which should hurt MasterCard more than Visa. Furthermore, most of these volumes will not be recuperated in 2021, since consumers would substitute one payment method (credit) for another (debit). Here we are once again stuck with the previous "international" problem, since debit usage is highly prevalent in most European corridors, Latin America, and even Asia Pacific.

2021 Should Look Different for MA Shares: We do believe that much of the coronavirus-related medicine shall be taken by MasterCard in 2020, positioning it to return to previous volumes in 2021. It is important to note that we are not necessarily saying that the economic outlook will be as rosy in 2021, as it has been in 2019. However, markets are forward-looking, and if there is greater clarity around the one-two year future of payments volumes by 2021, this could be enough for MA shares to stage a comeback.

As for 2020, things are likely to look bleak for the reasons we just outlined.

Valuation: When we apply the P/E multiple of ~29x to our 2020 EPS estimate of $9.12, we get the target price of $264. Our thesis for MasterCard is Neutral at this point, but if things start to shift into a more positive direction over time - we may upgrade MA shares from Neutral to Buy.

Business Risks

Technology outages or cyber-attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for the company, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly in this uncertain coronavirus period.

Competitive risks, particularly form Visa, are relevant. At the same time, we cannot ignore American Express and Discover.

Rise of alternative payment methods, such as PayPal, leads to less business for credit card networks, such as MasterCard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.