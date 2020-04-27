AT&T: A 'Must Own' Stock In Your High-Yield Portfolio

Co-produced with PendragonY

We last wrote about AT&T (T) earlier in the year. And we are highlighting it again with the fluid situation. When we last wrote the coronavirus pandemic was just getting started, now that much of the U.S. and the world are in lockdown, quite a lot has changed. That merits a review of our position in light of the new conditions and the potential problems and opportunities these changes may present.

The first thing we did in our last report was to compare the income from an investment in AT&T with income from very safe government bonds. As the chart below shows, both U.S. 10-year Treasuries and Eurozone 10-year government bond yields have remained low. While the Treasury rate has dropped, the Eurozone bonds have actually come up off of zero and now trade with a whopping 0.53% yield. Clearly, while they are safe, not much income is to be had in government bonds.

Another place we looked at as a source of safe income was AAA-rated corporate bonds. As can be seen from the chart below, other than for a short-term spike, not only is the yield still not all that good, it has declined a bit. So again, shares of T remain a better source of income.

T already was very attractive when the yield was about 5.8%, and as of the close on April 17, the yield has risen to 6.68%. That makes shares of T an even more attractive income opportunity compared to six weeks ago.

We had noted that long term, the spread between the yield of T shares and AAA corporate bonds was about 300 basis points. Since the beginning of the year that spread has hovered around 320 bps. But in the last month, the spread has increased significantly, and as of April 17, it was at around 500 bps.

For conservative income investors who look for alternatives to government bonds, it has made investing in AT&T by owning the common shares an even better source of income. The question that remains - is the current dividend payment still safe after the changes that the COVID-19 crisis made internally to AT&T?

How has COVID-19 impacted AT&T revenues and dividend safety?

One thing we do know is that while various shutdown orders for COVID-19 remain in place, liquidity is going to be very important for companies to maintain their dividend payments. So how does AT&T measure up there? Below is a chart depicting the "Remaining Cash from Operations" of AT&T after paying out its dividend.

We can see that from the end of the last recession AT&T almost always had $30 billion or more remaining Cash from Operations (CFFO) after paying its dividends. Earlier in the year, it had nearly $50 billion remaining from CFFO after paying the dividends. While we certainly expect this number to decrease when they report the first quarter with numbers impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns, this does give us a place to start.

On April 7 AT&T issued an update to explain how it was responding to the COVID-19 situation. Here's some data management presented on the company’s cash position:

Source: AT&T Financial Update - April 7, 2020

So between the cash on hand at the beginning of the year and the new term loan, AT&T has as much as $17.5 billion in cash. One area where AT&T is likely to see a big drop in revenues is the movie production business. Based on the latest 10-K, AT&T had about $6 billion in revenue from movies in the Warner Media segment. So assuming a worst-case scenario where they get no revenue from movies, but incur the same expenses for WarnerMedia, that would reduce them to about $40 billion in CFFO after dividends are paid. Furthermore, let’s assume that some 50% of their cash flow doesn’t happen this year because people can’t or don’t fully pay their bills, and this is a very pessimistic scenario. That would reduce the after dividends by about $30 billion, still leaving about $10 billion in cash flow. Likely that means debt reduction will not happen this year, and probably some bigger cuts to capital spending. The plan earlier in the year called for about $23 billion in capital spending, and if they do take that big a hit to cash flow from folks not paying bills, that won’t be possible, but they should still be able to spend $10-$15 billion and get most of what they wanted.

So it looks like AT&T remains in a strong position to continue paying the dividend if they want to do so. Another piece of evidence that the dividend is safe is that they just declared the next dividend payment, $0.52, on March 27. With lots of companies cutting the dividend recently, the share price likely wouldn’t have taken a very big hit if it had been cut now. To us, that says it's likely that management at AT&T isn’t currently seeing conditions that will require them to cut the dividend. To quote a football saying, you have lots of company when you lose on Sunday, but everyone notices when you lose on Monday night. While a dividend cut may happen, particularly if the current lockdowns last past the summer, we don’t think AT&T management’s current thinking anticipates such a need. Our calculations also indicate that one is not needed.

COVID-19 Response

AT&T has set up a dedicated webpage to detail how it's handling the response to the COVID-19 crisis. As people are working from home and doing a lot of shopping and other activities online, network traffic has increased.

Source: ATT COVID-19 Response Site

Since the middle of March, network traffic has been up more than 15%, and sometimes as much at 30% between business, home broadband, and wireless traffic.

Source: AT&T COVID-19 Response Site

Looking at Thursday, April 16, we can see even more details of the increased network traffic. Wireless phone calls are up quite a lot and could generate more revenue for AT&T. While we estimated above a fall in revenue, based on people not paying their bills, this data indicates that should be a worst-case scenario. While we don’t want to depend on a big increase in revenue before bills are actually paid, but people are using AT&T products and services more than they had been. This reinforces that our assumptions are, in fact, the worst case.

AT&T COVID-19 Response Site

The FirstNet network is a big advantage to AT&T. First, because various levels of government are paying for this network to be built, AT&T can use this work to leverage updates to its regular network as well. So, when AT&T goes to install equipment for FirstNet, paid for by the various government agencies that use the network, it also installs and upgrades equipment on its regular network, saving some of the cost of getting crews to each cell tower. Beyond that, because FirstNet allows the integration and coordination of EMS, police, fire, and other first responders, it can generate additional income in this crisis where such coordination helps mitigate the impact of the crisis. For instance, AT&T technicians were able to install a portable FirstNet cell for dedicated service in Los Angeles to the USNS Mercy supporting dedicated communication with land-based personnel. They also installed a 1-gigabit land to ship service to further support the Mercy’s critical mission.

Recent Earning Updates

Wednesday morning, before the market opened, AT&T released its earnings report for Q1 2020. Like many previous quarters its report was mixed. The biggest negative is that management pulled previous forward guidance due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 situation. Management said about $600 million in revenue was lost due to the pandemic, out of a total of $42.78 billion, or about 43% of the $1.37 billion revenue miss for the quarter.

Source: AT&T Earnings Presentation

At first look, it might seem like the EPS reported for the quarter was bad, being down 2 cents per share from the same quarter last year. However, EPS was depressed by 5 cents a share due to the impact of COVID-19. So absent the pandemic, EPS would have been up. That's a good sign, the impact of COVID-19 is most likely to be limited. Note too that most of the COVID-19 impact is from lower revenue for sports-related advertising (March Madness was canceled for instance, and new games are not happening). Going forward, ad revenue for both sports and other TV sources is likely to be low as new games are suspended and the production of new shows has slowed or stopped.

Source: AT&T Earnings Presentation

In evaluating how companies will handle the lockdowns and other changes due to COVID-19, we have emphasized that cash flow (and cash) will be very important. In the slide above, AT&T management points to the measures they have taken to maintain liquidity. Debt repayments seem manageable and they have the resources in place to handle any debt maturities for the next several years. Suspending the share repurchase program is a conservative measure to take, even though the lower share price offers a good opportunity to pick up shares. Once management gets better visibility on how long the COVID-19 impacts will last, they will have time restore the share buyback program with share prices still relatively low.

Source: AT&T Earnings Presentation

The slide above shows us what AT&T management plans to focus on in the immediate future. Responding to the challenges and opportunities the pandemic presents them are high on the list (which is not surprising). Since we focus on getting attractive dividends from our holdings, it's very good news for us that management also is focused on paying the dividend. The whole capital allocation strategy looks like a good balance between preserving cash and investing in areas likely to produce a return in the near future. Exactly what management should be doing at this time.

Final Thoughts

Working from home and shopping online have gotten a big boost during the COVID-19 crisis, and AT&T is well positioned to take advantage of that now and into the future. In a recent spectrum auction, it doubled the amount of spectrum it has available for 5G service. Even better, AT&T has a large amount of cash for liquidity, and most of its business isn’t subject to lockdowns from COVID-19 containment measures. All of the reasons we liked shares of T as an income source at the beginning of the year still apply (and in some cases are even better now). In this time of high volatility and uncertain income sources, AT&T and its common shares remain a great investment going forward. The company is one of a few stocks that will benefit from this crisis, and any lost revenues will be made up fast. If you are an income investor, AT&T is a stock that should be a core position in your portfolio for a solid dividend yielding 6.7%.

