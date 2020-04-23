NZD/USD: Short-Term Drop Probable, So Is Long-Term Upside

However, the Kiwi dollar could be set for a longer-term rise if economic activity resumes earlier than expected.

While the currency is rising, the NZD/USD could retreat in the short term if negative interest rates become a reality.

New Zealand appears to have been less affected by the coronavirus pandemic than the United States and Europe.

Back in February, I made the argument that the NZD/USD would likely have a limited upside from here.

My reasons for making this argument included the fact that New Zealand is heavily dependent on China as a trading partner, and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in China would significantly weaken demand for New Zealand exports.

Moreover, I deemed high household debt levels to have the potential to significantly impact future consumer demand, therefore, significantly reducing demand for the Kiwi dollar.

However, the nature of the pandemic has been altered substantially, with Europe and the United States now the epicenters of the crisis, while the situation in China appears to have calmed somewhat.

As regards the NZD/USD, New Zealand has recorded significantly less cases than that of the United States and Europe, with the number of active cases in New Zealand having dipped substantially according to Worldometer.

Source: worldometers.info

As a result, we have been seeing the NZD/USD rising significantly over the last month - being outpaced only by the Aussie dollar:

Source: investing.com

The fact that the coronavirus pandemic has not hit New Zealand and Australia as hard as other countries mean that the currencies of both countries are rallying right now.

With that being said, this is not to say that the economic effects of the crisis will prove any less severe. Social distancing measures and restrictions on travel still apply, and this is expected to result in lower economic growth accordingly.

Previously, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand chose to keep the cash rate at 1 percent on February 12, indicating that further rate cuts would not be enacted unless the coronavirus pandemic became particularly severe.

However, the central bank has changed its position on this issue in light of the severity of the crisis. Rates have already been cut to 0.25% as of March, and negative interest rates are not being ruled out either.

When one examines periods where the NZD/USD has been rallying - it has typically been during times where interest rates in New Zealand have outpaced that of the United States. This was the case back in 2016/17, where the currency had been seeing a significant upward trend.

Source: investing.com

Even if the coronavirus pandemic itself should prove to be less severe in New Zealand - the market is, ultimately, concerned about how safeguards to mitigate the crisis will impact the economy. Should rates end up entering the negative territory, then this would mean a high chance of a retreat in the Kiwi dollar.

On the other hand, New Zealand does have a distinct advantage in that the country is being heralded as an example of a country that took appropriate measures to tackle the coronavirus and, as a result, has one of the lowest mortality rates from the disease in the world.

In this regard, while the initial effects of lockdown measures could mean the economy takes a hit in the short term, we could also see a situation where normal levels of economic activity can resume sooner than in other countries. Should this prove to be the case, then the NZD/USD still stands to rise.

I expect that the NZD/USD may retreat in the short term while lockdown measures remain and the prospect of negative interest rates remain on the table. However, should New Zealand manage to resume economic activity sooner than other nations, then this could mean a significant upside for the currency over the longer-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.