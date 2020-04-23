Flow Traders Proves To Be An Amazing Hedge During Volatile Periods, Still Significantly Undervalued

The stock did not react positively to these better-than-expected results. Consequently, investors could have a buying opportunity under €27 soon to include this hedge in their portfolio.

Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF) is, together with Gilead Sciences (GILD), a hedge for my long portfolio during this COVID-19 crisis. Flow Traders is a Dutch-based market maker which primarily earns money by providing bid and ask prices for numerous exchange trade products ("ETP"). These ETPs include ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). Higher volume and volatility in these ETPs increase Flow Traders' earnings significantly. During the first quarter of 2020, volatility (measured by the VIX index) increased to record highs. As Flow Traders' share price did not react in proportion to this extreme volatility, I advised investors to initiate a position mid-March. Since my Flow Traders purchase at €22, the stock rose 33% compared to a 1% gain for the S&P 500 index.

In this article, I want to discuss its Q1 2020 results which were published on 21 April. Moreover, I will reiterate a price target based on these results and discuss my investment strategy going into the next months.

Flow Traders' astonishing Q1 2020 results

The biggest reason to initiate a position in Flow Traders last month was the significant discrepancy between the volatility and its share price. I tried to estimate Q2 results which led to an expected base-scenario EPS of €2.09. However, I also indicated that results could diverge significantly as we have never witnessed such volatility before which makes it hard to do estimates.

Astonishingly, Flow Traders blew away my and analysts' expectations by posting an EPS of €5.71! To put this into perspective: Flow Traders earned more during this quarter compared to 2018 and 2019 combined. This indicates that Flow Traders' earnings grow exponentially with higher volatility. Net trading income was strong across all demographic divisions, as you can see below. Also, the company stated that there were no loss days that occurred during the quarter, which shows the resilience of Flow Traders' business model. As a consequence of these record results, excess capital increased to $273 mln, which will lead to a significant dividend payment later this year. Overall, the company tends to distribute most of its excess capital in dividends to satisfy shareholders.

(Source: Flow Traders' quarterly update)

Valuation update

In my recent article, I explained that Flow Traders' should be able to keep posting annualized EPS of €1.80 during normal market volatility. If we put a normal P/E ratio of 18 on that number, you get a price target of €32.40 during normal market circumstances. However, Flow Traders' results can diverge significantly from normality as shown in this last quarter.

I am going to try to find a fair value of Flow Traders by an unconventional valuation method. I will approach this year as an abnormality, which leads to a strong dividend payout. For 2020, I now estimate an EPS of €9.31:

€5,71 for Q1

€2 for Q2 as the first weeks started off with a very high average VIX of 41 and strong ETF volumes traded. If the average VIX stays above 30, and EPS of approximately €2 is likely.

€0.80 for Q3 and Q4 as it will take time for the markets to recover from this crisis, which is generally accompanied by higher-than-normal volatility.

Note that these assumptions can diverge a lot from the real results if the volatility increases/decreases significantly over the coming months. Assuming this EPS of €9.31 and a dividend payout of 70%, in line with the past years, dividend per share will be €6.52 which would result in a dividend yield of 22.31% at current prices. This will be an abnormal payment to shareholders, which I will add to the fair value at normal market circumstances. In numbers, this abnormal dividend payout increases my fair price estimation from €32.40 to €38.92.

Conclusion and Investor takeaway

Flow Traders has proven to be a very strong hedge during volatile market circumstances, yielding much higher returns year-to-date compared to the market. The EPS of €5.71 during the first quarter of 2020 was better than 2018 and 2019 combined and blew away analyst expectations. If the VIX can stay high for a longer period of time, I expect Flow Traders to pay a dividend of approximately €6.52 this year, which would imply a dividend yield of 22.31%. This increases my fair price estimation of Flow Traders from €32.40 to €38.92. Interestingly, the stock price did not react positively to the quarterly results, which could be named a typical sell-the-news-approach. The current share price of €29.20 implies that Flow Traders is undervalued by 33.28% based on my calculations. In my opinion, anything under €27 is a strong level for investors to start purchasing Flow Traders to hedge their portfolio. I see €35 as a good point to start taking some profits. In any way, I believe the economic downturn could last much longer than the market is currently pricing in, which makes Flow Traders a very nice-to-have hedge for the coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLTDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.