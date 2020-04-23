The U.S. Onshore Market Weakness Will Test Profire Energy In The Near Term

Profire Will Stay Low For Now

The energy price's current run to the bottom of the barrel and energy producers' E&P budget cuts have significantly lowered the revenue generation potential in the U.S. onshore. In response to a steadily contracting market, Profire Energy (PFIE) is optimizing its product line by putting the burner management systems (or BMS) in innovative usages and expanding its geographic reach. It also pushes its BMS products through original equipment manufacturers and fabricators in Saudi Arabia, which can turn out to be a growth market.

The company has no debt. Given its small size and negative free cash flows, it needs to keep its balance sheet clean to steer clear of any debt repayment overload. There are not enough catalysts that help the stock beat the market in the near term. Investors should keep the stock in radar with a long-term view.

Analyzing The Current Strategies

Before the Coronavirus-led downturn happened in the energy industry, PFIE's strategy involved supplementing the PF2200 product with the burner management system because it enhances the efficiency, safety, and compliance of the energy companies. Although there has been a delay in manufacturing as the factories are producing at less than full capacity, the certification process has been steady under the changed scenario. Read more about the company's strategies in my previous article here.

What gained traction after Q4 was the company's focus on building out the international sales and distribution channels. In 2019, it solidified its relationships with suitable distribution partners. In 2020 so far, most of its international distribution sales were generated from South America and Asia. Investors may note that in the short term, the rate of operating expense growth may exceed the revenue growth due to an increase in the fees associated with certifications required for the development of the PF2200 product. So, it can put downward pressure on the gross margin in 2020.

During 2019, the company brought in six new partners. The aim was to find a common production strategy in instrumentation and combustion in North America. Through these partners, PFIE covers various international geographies where the heating products can be sold. Before the acquisitions made during 2019, the company did not have OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers. Through them, it came in close contact with the customers' needs and altered the strategies accordingly. In the Middle East, the company's products are used by the regional domestic OEMs or fabricators. Although not technically approved, it is scouting to sell to Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), one of the largest integrated oil companies in the world. A successful negotiation can be a game-changer for the company.

How Did The Acquisitions Help?

In June 2019, PFIE acquired Millstream Energy Products. Millstream's high-performance burners, secondary air control plates, flame arrestor housing, and other components complement Profire's burner management systems. In August 2019, the company acquired Midflow Services, which is one of the largest resellers of Profire BMS (burner management solution). On top of growing that business arising from acquisitions, the company sourced the traditional BMS systems and the supply chain either in Canada or in the U.S. Now, the after-effect of the Coronavirus effect is currently not measurable, but it is likely to leave an adverse impression on the supply chain. However, the company carries a healthy inventory (FY2019 inventory was 24% of the annual gross sales), and therefore, can withstand any changes with minimal effect in the near term.

The Drivers Throw A Mixed Picture

The U.S. onshore rig count has fallen by ~17% since the start of the year after it fell by 11% in Q4. The WTI crude oil price has crashed by ~70% in 2020 so far, although it remained steady in Q4. The natural gas price, too, has fallen considerably this year. While the drilled wells in the unconventional shales have declined sharply in the past year (24% down), the completed and DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells have been relatively resilient. Given the trend, I think the company's Q1 performance may continue to underwhelm.

Investors should note that PFIE's principal markets are spread across Western Canada, and the Marcellus, Permian, Bakken, STACK, SCOOP, and Eagle Ford shales in the U.S. Now, all of these shales are about to see production decline, as projected by the EIA. Since the company serves the pad drilling and wells which require increasing completions intensity, the current onshore slowdown will hit the company's business. Although the BMS products are not expensive, and thus, may not require centralized purchase decisions, the drillers may not have enough incentive to switch technology at this point. On the other hand, the company is investing in the development of innovative, complementary products to boost its revenue base. Plus, it looks to extend the PF3100 and PF2200 platforms for use in the agricultural industry. While it is too early to project, such initiatives may become necessary to survive the current crisis.

CAD-to-USD Movement

PFIE is exposed to the U.S. dollar to the Canadian dollar (or CAD-USD) exchange rate risk. Crude oil has a negative correlation with USD/CAD. Since the beginning of 2020 (i.e., January 1), the USD has appreciated by 7.8% against CAD. Investors may note that depreciation in the Canadian dollar relative to USD is harmful to the Canadian oil producers and the OFS companies like PFIE.

Understanding The Current Drivers

In Q4 2019, PFIE's revenues decreased by 18% compared to Q3 2019. Year-over-year, it was down by 24% in Q4. The fall in revenues was not limited to Q4 alone, as for FY2019, it declined by 15% compared to FY2018. Significantly lower E&P activity in the U.S. accounted for much of the revenue loss. Gross profit margin, however, remained unchanged at 50% in FY2019. The net loss for Q4 was $0.03, which was a steep deterioration compared to $0.02 net profit per share in Q3.

In FY2019, depreciation and amortization expense increased by 63% compared to a year ago. As a result of deterioration in market conditions related to chemical management systems (or CMS) during 2019, the company impaired a related patent, which primarily led to the loss in net earnings. Also, the de-recognition of tax loss carryforwards in Canada affected the bottom-line adversely.

Zero Debt And Ownership Issue

In FY2019, Profire's year-over-year cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased by 39%. Despite a 15% fall in revenues, an improvement in working capital due to a decrease in inventories and an increase in accounts payable led to the CFO rise. Although the company's free cash flow (CFO less capex and acquisitions) turned negative in FY2019, it was primarily due to the acquisitions, as I discussed above.

PFIE is a zero-debt company. The company's cash and cash equivalents (includes investments) were $11.2 million on December 31, 2019. With the cash balance, executing the capex plans looks comfortable. However, it might want to improve free cash flows to avoid any possible strain on the balance sheet in the current scenario, as did most of the energy companies looking to preserve or improve the cash balance.

The company's executive officers, directors, and a handful of shareholders have ~33% of its ownership. So, the insiders can influence capital events, including M&As and dividend-related decisions.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Profire Energy is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.5x. According to sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 2.9x, which implies a higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. The company is currently trading at a discount with its past average of 8.2x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in my analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated PFIE a "buy" in March 2020 (includes "very bullish"), while one recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." The consensus target price is $3.25, which at the current price, yields ~345% returns. However, given the lack of growth catalysts, I don't think such high returns are possible in the next 12 months.

What's The Take On PFIE?

PFIE's current drivers are unsuitable for producing positive returns from the stock in the current environment. The steep fall in crude oil prices can leave the U.S. onshore activity unprofitable, leading to a sharp drop in E&P activity and production, which will lower the revenue generation potential for the company. Profire is trying to encounter the headwind by leveraging business relations grabbed through the acquisitions and putting the burner management systems in innovative usages, such as in agriculture. Also, a relatively steady completed and DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells count may insulate it against any steep fall. However, its margin from Canadian operations will be adversely affected due to the U.S. dollar's appreciation. With a zero-debt balance sheet, the company is more likely to sustain the current downturn than many of its leveraged peers.

