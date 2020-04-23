Medallia To Acquire Voci Technologies For Speech Processing Tech

Management has done well to grow revenue and gross profit, but other financial metrics have been uneven, so my bias is Neutral.

Medallia said it will acquire Voci Technologies for $59 million in cash.

Quick Take

Medallia (MDLA) has announced the proposed acquisition of Voci Technologies for $59 million in cash.

Voci has developed an enterprise speech transcription system using machine learning algorithms.

With the deal, MDLA adds speech processing capabilities to its customer experience platform as customers demand a broader and more integrated approach.

MDLA has grown revenue and gross profit but there is no convincing path to profitability, so my bias on the stock is Neutral.

Target Company

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Voci was founded to enable software developers to build software that pulls data from voice using the firm's open speech transcription platform.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mike Coney, who has been with the firm since January 2019 and was previously president and CEO of Unitrends and president and General Manager of Acronis.

Below is an overview video of a case study of the firm's system:

Source: Pittsburgh Technology Council

Voci’s primary use cases include:

Customer Experience

Contact Center Operations

Voicemail

Governance, Risk & Compliance

Investors have invested at least $18 million and include Harbert Growth Partners, Pittsburgh Equity Partners, Innovation Works and Grotech Ventures.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for speech and voice recognition technologies is expected to reach nearly $32 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 17.2% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing demand for voice activated systems and related technologies, voice-enabled devices and virtual assistant systems to increase productivity of employees and clients.Innovation in machine learning processing will enable systems to perform ever greater numbers and types of tasks across a range of applications.

Major vendors that provide similar or adjacent technologies include:

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems

Amazon (AMZN)

Api.ai

BioTrust ID

IBM (IBM)

Google (GOOG)

Microsoft (MSFT)

M2SYS

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Medallia disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $59 million in cash, which it would draw from its revolving line of credit ‘to preserve its current cash balance for any future needs.’

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of January 31, 2020 Medallia had $343.7 million in cash and short-term investments and $333.9 in total liabilities and no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended January 31, 2020 was a negative ($23.6 million).

Since its IPO, Medallia’s stock price has risen 6.2% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 13.7% and the U.S. overall market index’ fall of 7.4%, as the MDLA chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in all three quarters reported since its IPO, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $3,050,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,720,000,000 Price / Sales 4.57 Enterprise Value / Sales 6.76 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -26.41 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $70,140,000 Revenue Growth Rate 28.32% Earnings Per Share -$1.56

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a potential public comparable to MDLA would be SVMK (SVMK); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric SVMK (AVMK) Medallia (MDLA) Variance Price / Sales 6.67 4.57 -31.5% Enterprise Value / Sales 7.23 6.76 -6.5% Enterprise Value / EBITDA -50.95 -26.41 -48.2% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $76,660,000 $70,140,000 -8.5% Revenue Growth Rate 20.9% 28.3% 35.6%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

MDLA is acquiring Voci ‘to combine Voci’s leading real-time speech to text capabilities with Medallia’s powerful experience management platform.’

As Medallia CEO Leslie Stretch stated in the deal announcement,

Voci transcribes 100% of live and recorded calls into text that can be analyzed quickly to determine customer satisfaction, adding a powerful set of signals to the Medallia Experience Cloud. At the same time, Voci enables call analysis moments after each interaction has completed, optimizing every aspect of call center operations securely. Especially important as virtual and remote contact center operations take shape.

The deal is a recognition of the need for consolidation of contact center data along with video, survey and other feedback data sources as organizations seek to gather and synthesize data from across disparate aspects of the enterprise and generate actionable knowledge from the results.

The acquisition price was likely valued on a ‘team and technology’ basis and the ability to more quickly integrate an existing solution for faster go-to-market in the rapidly evolving customer experience management space.

MDLA as a stock appears to be comparatively priced to competitor SVMK, so relative valuation is not a concern.

Management has certainly grown revenue and gross profit, but breakeven operating income has been elusive and the firm continues to generate negative free cash flow.

I’d like to be more positive about the stock, but MDLA’s financial results have been highly variable since the firm’s public debut, so my bias is Neutral on the stock at its current level.

