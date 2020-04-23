More Conservative Assumptions Should Help Fifth Third

Fifth Third will likely need to build reserves further, but management is using a more conservative outlook for the recovery than many peers.

Fifth Third's underlying performance in the first quarter was better than expected, though it seems like COVID-19 hit some fee-generating businesses earlier than at other banks.

Fifth Third (FITB) has been a relative laggard compared to its peer banks so far this year, and most of that divergence occurred with the announcement that the CFPB filed suit against the bank for unauthorized account openings, bringing to mind the massive scandal at Wells Fargo (WFC). It also hasn't helped that Fifth Third's loan book is perceived as riskier than its peer average.

Based on management disclosures, I don't think the fallout from the account issue will be nearly as bad as it has been for Wells Fargo. I also think that Fifth Third's riskier loan book is mitigated by management taking a more bearish view of the COVID-19 recession and recovery, leading the bank toward a more conservative reserving approach. Fifth Third has never been among my favorite banks from an operational standpoint, but at a 20% discount to tangible book, this is a name worth considering now.

Solid Underlying Performance

Like several of its peers, Fifth Third posted meaningfully better than expected underlying results, with outperformance across the revenue lines and expenses. Revenue beat expectations by about 3%, helping fuel a 5% pre-provision profit beat. Like every bank I've seen, though, higher provisioning pushed earnings well below expectations.

Revenue jumped 19% yoy, boosted by the MB Financial acquisition, but came in flat sequentially. Net interest income was likewise flat sequentially on basically flat net interest margin (up 1bp reported, up 2bp core). Fee income was up about 1% qoq on a core basis, with a strong jump in mortgage banking (up 64% qoq) offsetting weakness in corporate banking and payments. Relative to other banks, it seems as though Fifth Third has seen a bigger, quicker impact from the downturn on its fee business, though Fifth Third beat expectations in a quarter where many of its peers missed on this line-item.

Core costs rose about 5% qoq, while pre-provision profits declined 6%. Still, that was good for a beat relative to expectations. Tangible book value per share was strong relative to peers, with 18% yoy and 4% qoq growth this quarter.

Management Will Likely Add To Reserves, But Their Assumptions Seem Sound

Fifth Third management added more than $500 million to reserves this quarter, pushing reserves to about 2% of loans. Importantly, unlike the management at some peer banks, Fifth Third management is not assuming or modeling a V-shaped recovery. Instead, the base-case scenario they used in the first quarter reserving decision was based on a slow recovery starting in Q4'20, with 3% GDP growth in 2021 and unemployment above 6% for the full year (2021, that is).

I've seen a few sell-side notes saying that Fifth Third has now reserved to over 40% of its 2018 DFAST severely adverse scenario, but I don't believe that is entirely accurate due to the impact of the MB Financial deal. Using the assumed loan loss percentage from that scenario and applying it to the recent average loan balance suggest they're reserved to around 37% of the severely adverse case. That's not a huge difference, I grant, but given how concerned some investors appear to be about reserve adequacy, it could still be relevant. I expect that Fifth Third will need to add to its reserves in the coming quarters, but probably not to the same degree as peers like Zions (ZION), Regions (RF), and KeyCorp (KEY).

As was expected, Fifth Third's analysis of their exposure to COVID-19 suggests a higher-risk loan book, with almost 12% of the book having elevated exposure (clients in businesses like hotels, restaurants, etc.), and one-third of the leveraged loan book. On top of that is roughly 3% or so of energy loan exposure, the large majority of which (79%) is secured by reserve base lending.

All told, I come away from Fifth Third's reserves and credit book discussion feeling incrementally better than I do about banks like Comerica (CMA), KeyCorp, Regions, and Zions. All of these banks have 10%-plus of their loan book at elevated risk (including energy), and management's underlying economic modelling assumptions don't appear as conservative as at Fifth Third. Now, these are definitely high level apples-to-oranges comparisons, but I believe Fifth Third is positioning itself relatively more conservatively so far (Comerica's higher reserves relative to DFAST is mitigated by what looks like a lower-quality loan book).

CFPB Concerns Are Probably Overblown

The early March announcement of the CFPB's litigation against Fifth Third for unauthorized account openings is clearly a meaningful negative. Still, the number of accounts involved was apparently quite small (about 1,100), and repaying improper charges cost the bank less than $30,000. While the CFPB's suit makes allegations regarding cross-selling and management incentives that bring Wells Fargo's issues to mind, the scale suggests it wasn't a widespread issue. I'd also note that, on a more cynical level, Wells Fargo's scandals haven't really hit the bank all that much in terms of losing depositor market share (the ramifications of the asset cap, forced management changes, and fines are a different story). Consequently, I think this will prove to be a non-issue for Fifth Third long term.

The Outlook

Although Fifth Third expects strong loan growth in the second quarter on expanded commercial lending, spread pressures will likely intensify, as PPP loans will be booked at low yields. Fifth Third is also going to see pressures on fee income, and I'm not sure the bank will be able to cut costs enough to compensate. Obviously, the bigger near-term issue is provisioning expense and reserve-building; I expect elevated provisioning and reserve-building for a few quarters, though likely not to the same degree as at some of the bank's peers.

My core earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 fall by about 45% and 25%, respectively, and I expect the impact to linger into 2024 (down 14% versus prior) and beyond, but while Fifth Third is likely to post minimal growth over the next five years, it should still be able to grow core earnings at a long-term rate of 3% (not much below my prior expected rate). Should the recovery be more V-shaped than expected, obviously, ROEs would recover more quickly (and reserve releases would likely be larger).

The Bottom Line

As is the case for every bank now, long-term earnings aren't driving share prices. Given the considerable modeling uncertainty, I won't say that's entirely unfair. Still, I think it's a little extreme for a bank like Fifth Third to trade at both a discount to 2020 ROTCE (likely an extreme low for the cycle) and a discount to current tangible book. I do see a peak-to-trough decline in the tangible book per share of about 2% to 3%, but that's not bad and I don't think a 20% discount to tangible book is a very fair price for Fifth Third. Consequently, while this is still not my favorite bank from a long-term strategic view, I can't help but think this is a buying opportunity for long-term investors capable of stomaching the well-above-average risk and uncertainty over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.