Roche Looks Undervalued Given The Stability Of The Business

A new serology test launching in May should provide a meaningful boost to the diagnostics business, which saw a nearly 30% increase in molecular diagnostics revenue from Covid-19 testing.

The global Covid-19 outbreak has shaken up a lot of things, but Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) continues on with a steady growth trajectory. While there have been some disruptions to a few drug franchises, and there could be more of an impact in the second quarter, the outbreak has also been a time for Roche’s large diagnostics business to shine. All told, Roche continues to show its stripes as a consistent quality growth name in the pharmaceutical space.

My bullish thesis for Roche now leans more toward that stability and quality angle rather than pure undervaluation. I believe the shares are priced for a high single-digit total return, which isn’t exemplary, but isn’t bad either on a relative basis.

Keep On Keeping On

After a rare miss in the fourth quarter, Roche got back to being Roche this quarter, with another top-line beat driven by outperformance in the pharmaceutical business. And, unfortunately, also consistent with “Roche being Roche” was another disappointing quarter in the diagnostics business, even with a boost from testing related to Covid-19.

Revenue rose 7% in constant currency, beating expectations by about 3%. Pharmaceutical sales rose by a similar 7% (and beat by a similar 3%), while Diagnostics reported 5% revenue growth but came up about 1% shy. As is the case for many European companies, Roche does not provide financial information beyond sales for the first and third quarters.

Biosimilar competition continues to wear away at Roche’s Big Three drugs, with Avastin, Rituxan, and Herceptin down 13%, 15%, and 24% respectively. These drugs still make up a third of Roche’s pharmaceutical sales and still represent the top three revenue-generators for the company, though Ocrevus should soon pass Rituxan and Herceptin and Perjeta should get close.

Among the newer drugs, Ocrevus continues to grow well (up 38%) and outperform (up 4%), despite some modest negative impact from Covid-19 on doctor visits and new starts. Perjeta grew 22% and beat by a similar amount, while Actemra sales jumped 30% (beating by 19%) on increased off-label usage for Covid-19 pneumonia. Tecentriq sales nearly doubled, beating expectations by 10%, on strong sales in lung and breast cancer. Hemlibra sales grew impressively (up 146%), also posting a double-digit beat (12%).

Mixed Results, Again, In The Diagnostics Business

Within that 5% overall revenue growth, Roche saw the Professional Diagnostics business decline 1%, Molecular increase 29%, Diabetes decline 2%, and Tissue increase 12%. The decline in PD isn’t so surprising given the declines in elective procedures and doctor visits, and it was a better performance than the 5% decline at Abbott’s (ABT) Core Labs segment.

Molecular Diagnostics was propelled by strong demand for Roche’s SARS-CoV-2 PCR test. Roche appears to have about 40% share in the market at this point, and has managed to nearly double capacity from around 8.5 million tests a month to over 15 million. That’s well beyond the capacity of Abbott’s m2000-based test, but Abbott has a point-of-care test that Roche does not (Roche management isn’t a big believer in PoC testing for Covid-19, though they are developing tests).

In addition to boosting capacity for the PCR test, Roche will be launching its serology antibody test in May, with capacity ramping up to “double-digit millions” by June. Abbott, too, is targeting significant capacity, with a goal of 20M serology tests per month in June. At this point, Abbott’s test only detects IgG, while Roche’s test detects both IgG and IgM. I’m not an immunologist, but my understanding is that while IgG antibodies are more relevant to long-term immunity, IgM antibodies are produced first and can signal whether a patient has recently been exposed/infected. Roche’s test can achieve valid results 10 days after infection, while the Abbott test is labeled for 14 days.

Roche believes the Covid-19 outbreak could drive improved long-term performance for the diagnostics business, not only with the sales of the tests themselves, but platforms like the cobas 6800/8800. I don’t necessarily disagree, but this business has been a laggard recently and I’m concerned that the company’s efforts to respond quickly to the Covid-19 crisis will put badly-needed improvements on the backburner until 2021.

There’s no elegant segue for this, but I also wanted to note that Roche management confirmed that it is continuing to work on its nanopore-based next-gen sequencing system for diagnostics. The company had gone quiet on this effort, and I had wondered if the deal with Illumina (ILMN) a little while ago was a sign of greater issues, but apparently Roche looks at that deal as more of an “interim” solution while they continue to work on getting their NGS nanopore technology right.

Cycling The Airlock

Roche also made some announcements regarding its pipeline, with the more significant announcements being failures. Idasanutlin failed in Phase III for r/r AML, as did balovaptan in adult autism. Roche also pulled Tecentriq for adjuvant muscle-invasive bladder cancer out of the pipeline, but this was already known. Management also announced disappointing results from the Phase II PASADENA study of prasinezumab in early Parkinson’s disease. While the drug (licensed from Prothena (PRTA)) showed some “signs of efficacy” on secondary endpoints, it missed on the primary endpoint. While Roche hasn’t formerly terminated development, I’d say this one is a longshot.

Roche also announced that it was pushing back the Phase III study of SPK-8011 for hemophilia A into 2021 to do more work on optimizing dosing and immunosuppression; with a high bar for hemophilia drugs (due to the availability of drugs like Hemlibra), that makes sense, and Phase I/II data should be available in July. Roche completed enrollment in its Phase III study of tominersen in Huntington’s, and will file an NDA in 2022 or earlier.

The company has also launched a Phase III study of Actemra in severe Covid-19. I really haven’t heard much scuttlebutt one way or the other on early results of using this drug in Covid-19, but it’s certainly worth studying in the absence of a clearly superior alternative.

The Outlook

I’ve made some fine-tuning adjustments, mostly to account for some areas of outperformance in Q1 (like Hemlibra and Tecentriq) and expanded Covid-19 diagnostics opportunities. These changes don’t really change the fundamental outlook; I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 4% with modestly better FCF growth. Discounted back, those cash flows support a prospective returns in the high single-digits today.

The Bottom Line

Roche isn’t really priced to be a stellar outperformer. Even if Actemra proves effective in Covid-19, it will be just a blip from a long-term perspective. Still, Roche is a quality growth name and while the margin of market-beating returns may not be wide, I like the company’s defensive characteristics and its consistent performance. Accordingly, I’m still happy to own it and I think there’s enough upside to merit a bullish call provided you’re not looking for huge near-term upside.

