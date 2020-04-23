DHT Holdings And Crude Oil Storage

Shares of DHT Holdings (DHT) have gone from below $6 per share to over $8 in less than 8 weeks. Given the current condition of crude oil markets, will investors or traders continue to benefit from a per share price increase because oil producers and futures traders' assets are now being stored on oil tankers? How is DHT Holdings positioned and can the company take advantage of this opportunity further? Let's find out.

Introduction

Scottish Economist John Law was appointed Controller General of Finances of France by Philippe II in 1716. Law created the General Private Bank, later renamed the Banque Royale (the first financial institution to issue paper currency). Using the bank, Law purchased the Mississippi Company, the business holding monopoly trade power in French North American colonies.

John Law then used his position as Chief Director to exaggerate the wealth potential of the Louisiana province. He also used the Banque Royale to absorb other joint stock trading companies creating the Company of the Indies. This consolidation and exaggeration caused share prices to increase dramatically. At its height, the Company of the Indies was valued at more than $6.7 trillion ($6,700,000,000,000.00).

In order to finance the endeavor, the Banque Royale began issuing notes with an implicit guarantee of the crown. Unfortunately, the bank issued more notes that could be backed by hard currency. As a result, the currency was devalued, there was a run on the bank, and the Company of the Indies collapsed. John Law had to flee France and lived abroad until his death.

As romantic, adventurous, and profitable as classic seaborne shipping seemed to be, the reality is quite often exactly the opposite. Sometimes, the prospect of profit is exaggerated but investors believe it anyway. Sometimes what seems like a legitimate investment is really just a house of cards. The Company of the Indies certainly was.

We should not make similar mistakes. And, while DHT is certainly not a house of cards, as we have stated before; investors need to know strengths and weakness, as well as the threats posed by any potential competitors. For a number of articles, we have looked at the potential trade opportunities in the seaborne tanker shipping segment due to current crude oil market and global economic conditions. Those articles have tried to provide information to begin assessing companies as a starting point of investor due diligence.

This article will look at another company, DHT Holdings. As with the other articles, we will disclose details of the company's financial position and operational fleet. This article will review year to date time charter rates and break-even points based on recent current crude oil contango. This will allow us to speculate on earnings potential over the next few quarters. All told, this article will hopefully assist you in deciding if this opportunity fits for your portfolio.

The Company - Finances and Fleet

DHT was formed in 2005 and originally consisted of 3 VLCCs and 4 Aframax tankers. Throughout the years, DHT has repositioned the company as an operational ship owner and acquired secondhand and new build vessels. Currently DHT has a fleet of 27 VLCCs. Directors include: Erik A. Lind - Chairman, Einar Michael Steimler, Joseph H. Pyne, Jeremy Kramer, and Susan Reedy. Svein Moxnes Harfjeld and Trygve P. Munthe are Co-CEOs.

DHT has paid consistent "dividends" since inception expect for the 2nd - 4th quarter of 2009. However, there have been times (2012, 2014, and 2017 - 2018) where earnings and profit have been insufficient to support the payout. Rather than cut or eliminate the "dividend", DHT classified the cash distributions as return of capital.

DHT last reported quarterly earning February 5, 2020. They ended the quarter with more than $67MM on hand, and valued the fleet at a net $1,589MM. They reported an average Time Charter Equivalent of $58,500 per day and operating expenses for the quarter amounted to $50.1MM. This results in an average daily cost of $19,000 per day per vessel. Earnings for the quarter were $0.47 per share.

Year to Date Time Charter Rates

The company recently reported fixed time charters on 6 of their vessels in a press release dated April 1, 2020. The vessels were each fixed at $67,300 per day. This announcement came just as rates were surging. In a second press release on the same day, the Co-CEOs called the fixtures "highly profitable" and claimed the cash break-even rates for company ships operating in the spot market was reduced to $2,600 per day.

That announcement means that 10 DHT vessels are on time charter, leaving the remaining 17 operating in the spot market. Data gathered and presented in the article Contango With Me - Tanker Breakeven Analysis looked at different weekly time charter rates reported by shipbrokers (Affinity, Gibson, and Charles R. Weber) and VLCCs. The rates were filtered by standard route and included, Arabian Gulf to U.S. Gulf Coast (2 samples) Arabian Gulf to Singapore, Arabian Gulf to Japan, Arabian Gulf to China (3 samples), West African Coast to China, and U.S. Gulf Coast to Singapore via the Persian Gulf.

These rates have been updated from the first article with additional data. (Because of a market holiday, most rates corresponding to week 15 were not reported). First quarter fixtures correspond to weeks 1-13 in the above graph. Average rate for those weeks was $77,800.

Crude Oil Contango

First discussed in the article Contango With Me - Tanker Breakeven Analysis, the current market conditions of crude oil remain in contango. This means that the futures contract prices are above the expected future spot prices. Since the first article, the price spread had continued to widen. That means that producers or traders can purchase crude oil today, pay to store for a period of time and contract to sell it at a higher price in the future. This would be an arbitrage profit, a risk free investment opportunity.

But, arbitrage cannot exist for an extended period of time. Something in the underlying economics is going to shift to eliminate the arbitrage profit. In this particular case - crude oil futures, it is the carry cost that is increasing, or specifically, the cost to store the crude.

Normally, tankers transport oil between one storage facility to another. Sometimes, if the cost is sufficient, traders or producers can charter a tanker and have it anchor; thereby acting as temporary floating storage. That is what is happening right now. In a recent article, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi officials estimate 10% of the world's tankers have been fixed for storage. And it is all because of the contango in crude oil.

As of this writing, the spot price of light sweet crude was $11.52. On the CME the spread on futures prices ranging from zero at one month out to more than $20 twelve months out. Graphically, we see the futures prices in blue, with the spread between spot below, in orange.

Breakeven Analysis

As pointed out in other articles, it is rational for charter rates to move in a manner consistent with vessels chartered for storage. Think about it, if an operator is offered more money to anchor in port than to slow steam across the ocean, what is the logical choice?

Now, historically, Very Large Crude Carriers, Suezmax, and Aframax tankers are used for temporary storage. But, since DHT only has a fleet of VLCCs, we will limit our analysis to that vessel size.

Using the same calculations introduced in the article Contango With Me - Tanker Breakeven Analysis, we calculate the maximum charter rate a producer or trader can afford to pay based on the spread in crude oil prices.

Because VLCCs carry on average 2MM barrels of oil, and futures contracts are listed in 1 month increments, we have the following graph and matrix:

Contango 30 60 91 121 152 182 213 243 274 304 335 365 $1.00 $66,667 $33,333 $21,978 $16,529 $13,158 $10,989 $9,390 $8,230 $7,299 $6,579 $5,970 $5,479 $3.00 $200,000 $100,000 $65,934 $49,587 $39,474 $32,967 $28,169 $24,691 $21,898 $19,737 $17,910 $16,438 $4.50 $300,000 $150,000 $98,901 $74,380 $59,211 $49,451 $42,254 $37,037 $32,847 $29,605 $26,866 $24,658 $6.00 $400,000 $200,000 $131,868 $99,174 $78,947 $65,934 $56,338 $49,383 $43,796 $39,474 $35,821 $32,877 $7.50 $500,000 $250,000 $164,835 $123,967 $98,684 $82,418 $70,423 $61,728 $54,745 $49,342 $44,776 $41,096 $9.00 $600,000 $300,000 $197,802 $148,760 $118,421 $98,901 $84,507 $74,074 $65,693 $59,211 $53,731 $49,315 $10.50 $700,000 $350,000 $230,769 $173,554 $138,158 $115,385 $98,592 $86,420 $76,642 $69,079 $62,687 $57,534 $12.00 $800,000 $400,000 $263,736 $198,347 $157,895 $131,868 $112,676 $98,765 $87,591 $78,947 $71,642 $65,753 $13.50 $900,000 $450,000 $296,703 $223,140 $177,632 $148,352 $126,761 $111,111 $98,540 $88,816 $80,597 $73,973 $15.00 $1,000,000 $500,000 $329,670 $247,934 $197,368 $164,835 $140,845 $123,457 $109,489 $98,684 $89,552 $82,192 $16.50 $1,100,000 $550,000 $362,637 $272,727 $217,105 $181,319 $154,930 $135,802 $120,438 $108,553 $98,507 $90,411 $18.00 $1,200,000 $600,000 $395,604 $297,521 $236,842 $197,802 $169,014 $148,148 $131,387 $118,421 $107,463 $98,630 $19.50 $1,300,000 $650,000 $428,571 $322,314 $256,579 $214,286 $183,099 $160,494 $142,336 $128,289 $116,418 $106,849 $21.00 $1,400,000 $700,000 $461,538 $347,107 $276,316 $230,769 $197,183 $172,840 $153,285 $138,158 $125,373 $115,068 $22.50 $1,500,000 $750,000 $494,505 $371,901 $296,053 $247,253 $211,268 $185,185 $164,234 $148,026 $134,328 $123,288

As we have done in prior articles, by assuming average charter rates will be fixed at a rate that mostly eliminates crude oil trader arbitrage, we can estimate the most generous time rate available to DHT.

Earnings Potential

The company will not be reporting earning until next month (estimated May 13th). But, in keeping with the outline of our prior articles, we can speculate based on average rates a consensus for the industry, and project targets for the 2nd through 4th quarters.

Overall, first quarter VLCC rates averaged just above $75,000. Time charter rates started out fairly strong in January, but weakened as February came to a close. In March, those rates bottomed and began to pick back up to close out the quarter strong. Since then, rates once again began to moderate.

As we wait for DHT's first quarter numbers, based on the chart above, we have average rate estimates for the 2nd and 3rd quarters above $225,000 per day, dropping to $155,000 per day in the 4th quarter. But, remember, 1/3 of DHT's fleet is time chartered at fixed rates.

Additional Risks

In prior articles, we have discussed the major macroeconomic risks associated with this opportunity. Rather than rehash them again, let's just summarize:

Supply side - production is going to drop one way or another; producers are going to do it voluntarily or be forced to by the economics.

Demand side - demand is not forecast to return to "normal" levels for many quarters.

Both of these indicate towards lower tanker demand, lower charter rates, lower profitability, lower earnings, and lower stock prices. The message we should be receiving from these signs is that this is not a long-term shift. We are in a transient period.

Conclusion

In other words, this is a race. Taking a position in DHT right now is a risky endeavor. But does that mean it is too risky? That is an individual investor's question that can only be answered by you. No one else is qualified to make this call for you. The objective of this article is not to convince you one way or another, it is to provide you with information about the situation to mark a starting point for your own due diligence.

If spot rates received by DHT Holdings increase to 20, 40 or possibly 60 times management's claimed breakeven point over the next couple of quarters, it could have a significant positive effect on stock price. Just be aware of the risks associated with this strategy.

Whether these risks are worth the profit potential is a decision left up to you. As for me, I am long and bullish on DHT stock over the next 4 to 8 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.