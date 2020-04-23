It's Not Too Late To Buy STMicroelectronics

There is outsized macro uncertainty now, but I believe STMicro is leveraged to markets like auto, industrial automation, and consumer electronics that are more likely to see V-shaped recoveries.

If you bought shares of STMicroelectronics (STM) (“STMicro”) at the mid-teens back in March, congratulations – you got a great price for a great company. Even if you missed that opportunity, and the subsequent 60%-plus rally off the bottom, though, I don’t think it’s too late to buy. With very strong leverage to growth trends like auto electrification, industrial automation, IoT, and advanced imaging and sensing, not to mention technologies like silicon carbide (or SiC) and gallium nitride (or GaN), I believe STMicro will be an above-average grower over the next five and 10 years.

There’s still significant uncertainty in the near-term, though, including questions as to whether the crucial auto sector will bottom in Q2’20 and what the shape of the eventual recovery will look like. I believe STMicro is more leveraged to markets more likely to show V-shaped recoveries, but only time will tell. With the shares a little undervalued on long-term DCF and more undervalued on a margin-driven basis, I think this is still a stock worth buying.

A Tough Quarter, With Significant Auto Weakness

Relative to Texas Instruments (TXN), STMicro didn’t have as good of a quarter compared to sell-side expectations. Revenue missed sell-side expectations (albeit by a low single-digit percentage), and the gross margin beat wasn’t as strong (about 20bp), while operating margin missed slightly. Still, given the greater exposure to auto OEMs (more than 30% versus about 20% at TI), I’d say STMicro held its own in a tough quarter.

Revenue rose more than 7% yoy, but declined 19% on a sequential basis. The Automotive and Discrete Group (or ADG) saw sharp declines on an annual (down 17%) and sequential (down 19%) basis, with weakness both in core auto sales (MCUs, power management, sensors, et. al) and discrete power products like MOSFETs and IGBTs for largely industrial applications. The Microcontrollers and Digital IC (or MDG) segment held up a little better with 1% yoy growth and 16% qoq contraction, as the company saw growth in MCUs offset by weakness in digital ICs.

Analog, MEMS, and Sensors also had mixed performance, with 54% yoy revenue growth and 21% qoq contraction that was significantly better than sell-side estimates. The MEMS business was flat, while STMicro saw better analog and imaging sales on share gains in imaging/sensing.

Gross margin declined 150bp yoy and a similar amount qoq on decreased scale efficiencies. Likewise, dislocations, inefficiencies, and stranded costs from unexpected shutdowns and lower demand led to a big contraction in operating profits, with operating income up 9% yoy (margin up 20bp) but down 50% qoq (margin down over six points). Two of the three segments (MDG and AMS, with AMS over 20%) managed double-digit margins, while ADG margins fell from over 10% last year to below 4%.

Management Expects Business To Bottom In Q2

Management guided to a 10% qoq drop in revenue in the next quarter (versus TI’s guide for a 13% drop). How that compares to analyst expectation is complicated, as three different services show widely different numbers for the “average” estimate going into the quarter – based on what I think are the more up-to-date summaries, STMicro’s guide was about 5% better than expected. Gross margin is going to be meaningfully weaker, though, with the company guiding to a sequential decline of more than three points.

I’ll give credit to STMicro management for being one of the relatively few companies (so far) to even attempt full-year guidance. The range of revenue outcomes is quite wide (from down 1% to down 8% for the year), and there’s still ample uncertainty, but it’s something. Management expects auto to remain weak in Q2, but bottom out then and rebound in the second half. Trends in other market segments like industrial, personal electronics, communications, and computer remain “mixed”.

Management also cut capex guidance by about 25% and recommended a dividend cut of about 30%. While that may alarm some investors, I’d note that non-U.S. companies tend to be less fixated on paying a consistent dividend.

For my part, I think management’s expectation of a second half rebound is credible. I don’t expect a V-shaped recovery overall, but I do think certain markets like autos, industrial automation, industrial IoT, and some consumer markets are likely to see a sharper, more V-shaped recovery than other markets. If that is what in fact happens, STMicro will be about 50% to 70% leveraged to faster-recovering markets (how smartphones go is a big swing factor in that 50% to 70% range).

I’d also note there are more company-specific trends working for STMicro, including initial SiC project ramps, share/socket gains in 5G front-end and imaging sensors, and market share growth opportunities in auto and industrial MCUs (though Microchip (MCHP) has been doing well of late in MCUs). Longer term, I’m excited about STMicro’s opportunities in areas like 3D sensing, including rear-facing iToF and behind-OLED light sensing, quantum dot technology for phones, and GaN for applications under 600V (where GaN chips can outperform SiC).

The Outlook

My expectations for 2020 are now about 15% lower than they were a few months ago, but I do expect the company to regain much of that lost business over the following three to five years; EVs are still coming, the use of robots and industrial IoT is still expanding, 3D sensing is still a growth opportunity and so on. I do see near-term risks to margins and working capital (inventory builds), but those don’t impact my long-term view all that much.

I’m looking for better than 6% long-term annualized revenue growth from STMicro, with meaningful margin and FCF leverage from opportunities like SiC driving FCF margins and annualized growth into the mid-teens. Discounted back, those cash flows support a double-digit annualized total return for shareholders. STMicro also looks undervalued on a margin-driven EV/revenue basis, with upside into the high $20’s.

The Bottom Line

There’s still significant macro risk for STMicro, but I’m not concerned about the company’s ability to execute. Nor am I concerned about long-term demand, as I think the key drivers for the company are “when, not if” trends that may be delayed by the Covid-19 recession, but won’t see permanent long-term demand destruction. I certainly cannot rule out another market panic, particularly if efforts to reopen economies around the world go poorly, but I think there’s upside in these shares at this price.

