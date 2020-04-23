The Market Is Still Vulnerable To Negative Viral News: Buy The Dips, Here Are Some Names

I don't elaborate on this notion in this article but I have one nagging worry about what could cause the market to fall hard. I will address that tomorrow.

Instead of waiting for an overall market dip that may never come. Try to buy individual stocks that dip. Make a plan beforehand on what level you want to buy at.

Today confirms that we are correcting over time, as per yesterday's chart of the S&P. We had some bad virus news and we shook it off.

The Market Remains Remarkably Buoyant

The current lift to the market has been, and still is, in my opinion, the progress being made against the virus, and its impact. This is a multi-faceted effort, from treatments, progress on vaccines, and public health efforts to fiscal responses from Congress and financial ones via the Fed. This is an effort that has generally been bipartisan to a surprising level given the rancor in the political landscape. So when a major news organization carried a leaked drug test that was inadvertently posted on the WHO website (and quickly removed), the stock market reacted swiftly. Stocks were soaring today with the Dow approaching 400 points. It should not be a shock to learn that it immediately lost all its gains and fell into the red. Shockingly, the market seems to have absorbed the blow, and now we are trading in the green but below today’s highs. This observation on the face of it is very confusing, given the sharp move to the upside yesterday on good drug news and how high we have come earlier today. What gives? Well as I'm calling bunk on this news item, and I expand as to why (see immediately below). Also, as I have not mentioned this truism in a while so it bears repeating “price is truth.” The market has been consistently buoyant in the face of all kinds of bad news since March lows. That's the message of the market. I think the market is telling us these truths, and while they are the opposite of self-evident they have to be so:

The market has sniffed out a successful treatment for COVID-19 is at hand, if it isn’t Remdesivir it will be another anti-viral, anti-cytokine-storm, convalescent antibodies shortly. You don’t have to die if you get sick with Wuhan Fever.

The depressive recession will be very short. Whether the recovery will be a “V” or a “U” the fall will be stopped in its tracks quickly and growth will resume in the third quarter.

The fiscal bills will keep coming until enough critical mass of small businesses that will have enough resources to open back up and start up again.

The Fed will buy any debt that has any reasonable chance of being paid back. It will expand its program and pour more and more funds to the markets assure that there's sufficient liquidity so that debt can be sold, and by implication, new additional debt can be issued.

We are starting to hear chatter about infrastructure spend, especially for broadband. Once the House gets into the mode of thinking about infrastructure we may have a bigger program to soak up the millions that will surely be out of work.

Perhaps you will observe I'm over-interpreting the inscrutable action of one day trading action. To which I must reply that I was expecting the market to retreat sharply two weeks ago, and I was promptly bowled over by the powerful tidal wave of buying, thrusting the S&P 500 even higher. Yes, it's remarkable that the market has looked past the horrific death toll, the historic contraction in economic activity, the certainty that no matter how heroic the actions to save businesses by government, there’s no denying the fact that it is a Sisyphean task. Still, the stock market is the greatest predictor of the future that we have, and prices are telling us, that this time Sisyphus will succeed.

All the experts are telling you that there will be a dip and everyone must buy that dip

What happens if the dip never comes? What happens then? I have been modeling a sideways correction. Ever since, I had to eat my shorts. I charted it for you yesterday, and frankly, I stand by that notion, even in the face of all the chin tuggers calling for one. Where did the market run out of gas today? 2845 right up against the upper channel line in yesterday’s S&P 500 Chart. That doesn’t mean that there won’t be individual stocks and sectors that might take that dip? Here are a few...

New Fast Trade, buy Gilead (GILD) on this dip

My first trading idea is to take the other side of that negative news on the drug trial of Remdesivir. A negative drug trial for Remdesivir in China which was canceled for lack of enrollment was inadvertently leaked off of a WHO website which was quickly taken down. Unfortunately, it was copied off of the site and leaked to the FT. The results were not encouraging and the general news was that Remdesivir was a flop.

Gilead took issue with the report, saying: “Because this study was terminated early due to low enrollment, it was underpowered to enable statistically meaningful conclusions. As such, the study results are inconclusive, though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for Remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in the disease.”

I believe GILD and if you can buy it for $75 or less I think it's an excellent trade. $75 is a decent price for this name anyway. It has an excellent dividend and GILD has a winning strategy of buying smaller development biotechs and developing their pipelines into successful drugs. As Remdesivir was developed internally that still has the chops for internal discovery. This expertise serves them well in sussing out what biotech startup has the goods. The reason why I like GILD for a trade at this level is that if Remdesivir doesn’t work out you still are “stuck” in a great company with a great dividend. Buy GILD below $75. As always, do your own research before you pull the trigger, especially with a complex type of company like GILD.

Trading plan for Snapchat (SNAP)

I say trading plan but I really want to develop SNAP for a longer type speculation, but that doesn’t mean that if you can buy SNAP correctly that it couldn’t generate alpha fairly quickly. I want to use yesterday's interday high as a reference. I want to see SNAP recede 10% from that level to accumulate shares. If you are brave and want to do a fast money trade use 8% from the interday high. If you don’t get it, don't trade it. Now is not the time to jump on a name the day after a breakout over 30% like yesterday IMHO. Yesterday’s trading high was $17.15 so for a slow trade, I would look for 15.44 as a starting level, and as a fast trade 15.78. The 52-week high is 19.75 so theoretically, you can use that level, and justify buying it right away. I’d like to be a little more cautious. At the very least wait ‘til tomorrow and since it’s Friday see if it sells off a bit more

Other fast trades? Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Square (SQ)

ATVI has been consistently broke out to a new 52-week high on the 17th, if you want to trade on momentum with a stock that is an ideal “shut-in” stock for gamers buy ATVI. You might want to wait for it to break out to a new level above 68.32 if you want to imitate a true momentum trade.

SQ also is a name that has bee trading very well. It's nowhere near an all-time high or even a 52-week high. That said, if retailers do open up soon and if restaurants begin to open, SQ should have extended buying. It has had a lot of Call options buyers, they tend to be in the know...

Here’s a “value” buy - Target (NYSE:TGT)

Market participants seemed unhappy with the results, but I think that's temporary. At one point TGT was just below 100, now trading at about 103, the all-time high 130. The results I want to focus on were the online sales which are primarily satisfied at the store, so their cost is better than an Amazon (AMZN), which has to build individual logistic centers.

Digital sales twice cyber Monday’s peak. Digital sales for the quarter were up 100%, and just in April 275% Margins were down 5% but only because of the merchandise (i.e. toilet paper) So quarterly profits will be weak. This is short sighted. The truth is TGT will be part of the triumvirate of the “last men standing” in the larger retail market, along with Walmart and AMZN. It deserves a much higher valuation just on that understanding alone. Yes, there might be other winners, but the list is going to be very short. WMT’s PE is nearly 25 and the dividend is 1.64% while TGT is under 17PE and the dividend is nearly 2.5%. Do the math and if you agree that it adds up, invest in TGT.

The sad truth about IBM

Once again, IBM reported negative revenue growth, which in a less polite way, it shrunk in revenue. I will not dump on the brand new CEO Arvind Krishna.

Ginny Rometti profoundly hurt IBM's sustainability. She was the one that splashed out more than $100 Billion in stock buybacks. She could have done the work to invest that money in all manner of cloud technology companies, but she was too busy gliding down red carpets.

I'm skeptical that this new CEO has the chops to right this ship. His claim to fame was that he paid a fair dollar for Red Hat, and Jim Whitehurst was given the door prize of being IBM president when they should have given him the CEO position and a carte blanch to buy. They need to acquire more capabilities in the cloud. They need to show better revenue growth than just Red Hat's 18% per anum. That's just not enough and there's no boost in Red Hat's growth rate. The inconvenient truth is that's the same growth pre-acquisition and slower than it was two years ago. Is it any wonder that they sold out for a good penny? Please stay away from this plodding dodo, it’s about to go extinct.

My trades: I did not trade anything today. I want to buy SNAP. I mentioned that yesterday. If TGT falls a bit more, I would definitely invest in it. I like to acquire an investment that throws off 3% or thereabouts. My biggest worry is that we will have a dip. It will be a lot more than just a dip, and it will be so sharp that it will scare most people who are waiting for a dip to not buy it. I will talk about it more tomorrow. Still thinking it through. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I want to buy Snapchat but at the right price. I would buy Target a bit lower so that the Dividend is at least adjacent to 3% for an investment.