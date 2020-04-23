An Updated Investment Thesis On Upwork

Whenever the government is involved, there is an element of coercion." - Dinesh D'Souza

Today, we take a look at a small tech 'Busted IPO' that is trading at less than half its levels of a year ago. Decelerating growth and a volatile stock market have taken their toll. However, the shares have held up well recently, and the stock has seen insider buying and is selling at much lower valuations than a year ago. An in-depth analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is a Santa Clara, California based provider of the world's largest online platform for freelance talent, enabling businesses to find, hire, and pay professionals for projects covering over 8,000 skills across more than 70 categories. The company was formed in 2014 through the merger of Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (2003), two prior competitors in the freelance space. Upwork changed to its current moniker in 2015 and went public in 2018, raising net proceeds of $109.4 million at $15 per share. It now trades near $8 per share, equating to a market cap of ~$900 million.

The company generates a majority of its revenue (~55%) from fees charged to freelancers, as well as fees charged to clients, not only for work (~15%), but also for transacting payments through its platform, foreign currency exchange fees, payroll services, and fees from premium offerings (~14%). Upwork also offers managed services (~10%), where it engages the freelancers to complete projects and assume responsibility for the work performed. More specifically, the company receives a 20% fee from freelancers for the first $500 of transactions conducted with each client, 10% for the next $9,500, and 5% for any amount over $10,000. Upwork provides four offerings for its clients: Basic; Plus; Business; and Enterprise. A transaction fee of 3% applies to Basic and Plus with monthly or annual subscriptions for Business and Enterprise packages.

Overall, the fees collected by the company as a percentage of gross services volume (GSV) - the notional value of all freelance transactions conducted on its platform - is ~14%. Painted with a broad brushstroke, Upwork is regarded as a platform for American businesses, who were responsible for 68% of the company's 2019 GSV, looking for cheap overseas-based freelancers, who comprised 73% of the company's GSV. Approximately 85% of the company's GSV was generated from large engagements and complex projects with smaller, short-term gigs comprising the balance.

The Playing Field

Management at Upwork sees its TAM for professional service jobs that can be performed remotely at $560 billion. Mastercard put the 2018 global market for professional services in the gig economy at $7.7 billion, projecting it to increase at a CAGR of 18% to $17.4 billion by 2023. Loosely translated, the company commanded a ~23% market share in 2018. Although it competes with staffing service providers such as The Adecco Group (OTCPK:AHEXY), Randstad (RANJF), Allegis Group, and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), as well as online platforms such as Recruit's (OTCPK:RCRRF) Indeed.com, Upwork's most direct competitor is Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR), a company that is broader-based, focusing on lower-priced, shorter-term freelance opportunities.

Source: Company Presentation

Headwinds

Even though Upwork is a leader in a rapidly expanding, disruptive industry with network effect potential and has grown its top line 83% since 2016 while improving its gross margin percentage from 62% to 71% in the same period, its stock is trading at an all-time low, down 67% from its all-time closing high of $23.91 in late February 2019. There are several headwinds at play.

First, despite being the market leader with 2019 GSV of ~$2.1 billion, there are substantially more freelancers than jobs available, which means its platform is demand-constrained. As a result, with the number of job postings growing at a decelerating rate, so is Upwork's revenue growth. After growing its top line 23% in 2017 and 25% in 2018, Upwork only grew 19% in 2019. The company believes this undercurrent to be a function of a misperception in the marketplace that it is viewed as a purveyor of freelancers for small projects.

To counteract this misunderstanding and in an attempt to reaccelerate growth, the company has invested in an enterprise-focused sales team, hiring 90 professionals in 2019 to message to big businesses that Upwork is uniquely suited to their contracting needs. Management expected this move to not only grow its presence with the Fortune 500 - currently 30% - but also to expand its business with existing enterprise-level accounts. Although likely a winning long-term strategy, these transactions tend to have longer sales cycles, and with half its newly installed sales force still not at full productivity, investors were viewing 2020 as a transition year before the COVID-19 outbreak. Obviously, the coronavirus is going to have major impacts to almost all businesses for at least the next quarter or two.

Second, with this targeting of bigger businesses in mid-stage, the company announced on December 9, 2019, that Stephane Kasriel, who had been the CEO since April 2015, would resign effective YE19. The relatively abrupt departure added a layer of uncertainty to the mix.

Third, legislative initiatives may make attracting businesses to freelancer marketplace platforms more challenging. In September 2019, California Assembly Bill 5 codified a state supreme court ruling that most workers should be classified as employees and that the burden is on the employer to prove that workers are independent contractors. This statute has the effect of raising the cost of hiring freelancers, an obvious negative for companies like Upwork and Fiverr. Hopefully, these laws will be rethought as the last thing the country needs right now is additional hindrances to job recovery.

Source: Company Presentation

2019 Earnings and 2020 Outlook

Against this backdrop, Upwork reported an Adj. 4Q19 loss of $0.03 a share on revenue of $80.3 million versus a loss of $0.03 a share on revenue of $67.3 million in 4Q18 on February 26, 2020. The results beat Street consensus by $0.05 and $0.9 million, respectively. GSV increased 16% year over year to $549 million, meaning Upwork's take rate increased from 14.3% in 4Q18 to 14.6% in 4Q19. Gross margin improved 2% to 71% while Adj. EBITDA dropped (due to an accounting standard change) from $3.6 million in 4Q18 to $3.5 million in 4Q19. Without the switch from ASC 605 to ASC 606, 4Q19 Adj. EBITDA would have been $3.8 million.

For FY19, Adj. earnings were $0.05 per share on revenue of $300.6 million, reflecting $0.06 per share and 19% improvements over FY18, respectively. GSV increased 19% to $2.1 billion with the marketplace take rate unchanged at 14.4%. As with 4Q19, full year gross margins expanded ~2% over the prior year to 71%. Core clients - those actively using Upwork's platform - increased 18% to 124,400. Even accounting for ASC 606, 2019 Adj. EBITDA increased $3.6 million over 2018 to $7.4 million ($9.4 million under the retired ASC 605 statute).

Although 2019 decelerated, performance was reasonable. It was the 2020 guidance that made investors reevaluate their ownership in the company. Upwork anticipated 2020 revenue in a range of $340 to $345 million, representing 13%-15% growth, or a meaningful continuation of the deceleration in growth. And this was before the full impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As management shifts its focus towards growing its enterprise customers and generating more business with existing ones in the hopes of returning to 20% long-term growth - as stated above - 2020 is being messaged as a one-step-back year before going two steps forward. Throw in the uncertainty concerning coronavirus, where the market is divorcing itself from anything exposed to human resource management, and the recent lows for Upwork is the result.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

The company's balance sheet is in solid shape, reflecting $133.9 million of cash and marketable securities versus $18.3 million of total debt. Upwork does not pay a dividend, nor has it instituted a common share repurchase program.

Street analysts have moderated to a less sanguine tone regarding Upwork with two rating downgrades and five price target readjustments in 2020, leaving six buy ratings versus three hold opinions. Their median twelve-month price target has dropped from $20 at the beginning of 2020 to $11 as currently.

Chairman of the Board Thomas Layton has used the all-time low price in Upwork as a buying opportunity, investing approximately $1 million to purchase 125,000 shares near $8 in early March 2020. Another director added more than three times their current holdings by buying just over $1.2 million of shares on March 5th. This is the first insider buying in this stock since the company came public, which is I think is a big vote of confidence around the firm's and stock's longer term prospects.

Verdict

At some juncture, likely in mid-summer, life in the Northern Hemisphere will return to something resembling normal. In the meantime, uncertainty will reign, providing investors opportunities to purchase stocks at prices not seen in two or more years. There are two ways to look at a company like Upwork. The bear case says that contractors are the first to go when business slows. The bull case states that, given the current environment where interviews for employment are being postponed and employees are working remotely, the demand for work performed by freelancers will expand. Either way, the professional services portion of the gig economy is going to grow ~20% over the next five years, and Upwork is the market leader. It trades at ~3x's TTM revenue with 71% gross margins. To provide some prospective, at the beginning of 2019, it traded at ~9x's TTM revenue with 69% gross margins. Its rival Fiverr currently trades at 8.4x's TTM revenue. Assuming the bear case, the economy will experience a reset from the coronavirus for two quarters but not likely longer.

Obviously, when investors buy shares of a company, they buy into a future stream of earnings, not just the next six months. With interest rates historically low, those earnings further out in the future become increasingly valuable.

Make no mistake: 2020 was a transition year for Upwork even before the COVID-19 outbreak. Targeting the Fortune 500 is a smart long-term approach that should result in meaningful earnings gains in 2021 and beyond. The fact that the shares have held up well during the COVID-19 outbreak even as the overall market has been extremely volatile seems to be a solid technical sign for what it is worth as well. Options are available against this equity so covered call strategies are available to those comfortable with simple option orders. This is personally how I am accumulating this name on dips in the overall market.

