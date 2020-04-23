AT&T - The First Stock In Our Coverage Universe To Price The COVID-19 Impact - We're Still At Neutral After Q1 Earnings

We remain at Neutral - though if the stock is pushed down post Q2 earnings we could imagine going back to Buy.

We understand why long-term owners with a low in-price would own it for the yield. But we see few reasons to buy the stock today.

The quarter wasn't good - revenue down, unlevered pretax free cashflow down, leverage up. We don't see a break in the clouds at AT&T.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

First, we'll declare our prejudice as regards telecom stocks and media stocks. Both can be winners. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is lighting up the sky in telecom, and Netflix (NFLX) in media. But trying to combine the two under one roof? Difficult. We think it's a bad idea to try. Be it AT&T (T) owning Warner or Verizon (VZ) owning AOL and Yahoo, whilst the logic may look compelling on the investment bank's slide deck (and the transaction fees sure do buy some Hamptons real estate), the reality rarely works out well. For the poster child as to what can happen, check out British Telecom in the UK. Slowed capex on network upgrades, started spending capex big on sports rights, had to cut the dividend, stock collapsed, as if by magic along came accounting fraud in an overseas division, stock collapsed further, CEO fired.

You see, the things you need to do to manage a telecom business well are the exact opposite of what you need to do to manage a media business well. Here's some examples.

Let's run through those points briefly.

Pricing: in telco you are generally a price taker. You offer a more or less commoditized service, at least in areas of reasonable teledensity, and so you can differentiate by brand, reliability, billing accuracy or a lot of other things but generally speaking that means you win and retain customers, it doesn't mean you can charge a premium price. In media, if you pick the right content to give you sticky customers, you can raise your prices as time goes by - not just for new customers but also for existing customers. Naturally, $1/month additional from every existing customer means ... $1/month free cashflow from each customer that doesn't leave - because there's no cost associated with that price rise (save for a few emails telling you about the price rise). So in a telecom boardroom you are always talking about how you can offer more for the same price; in a media boardroom you are always talking about how to deliver a successful price rise.

Regulation: save insofar as every company is regulated in some way by the law, telco - particularly legacy telco as operated by T - is heavily regulated with universal service obligations and other matters. That places a burden on the company which shows up in margin and shows up in the degree to which management can be fleet of foot.

Unionized: most legacy telcos have a unionized or part-unionized workforce. Again, this means managing a telco takes care, labor negotiations are slow and involve multiple different moving parts from hourly rates to healthcare to retirement funding matters. Most media companies - we're thinking NFLX here - don't have this issue to deal with.

Retirement fund obligations: most telcos have sizable retirement plans. This means you have to manage the balance sheet with current and future retirees in mind. Again, as per unionization, this is a drag on the pace of any planned change. NFLX and similar don't have this burden.

Essential skill base: in telco you don't get far unless you have a strong engineering base. And in media you don't get far unless you know how to pick winning content.

Running a telco is difficult because of all the drags on growth. But it can be done well. Running a media company is difficult because of the mercurial nature of the business - if there was a formula for picking winners then everyone could do it. People who are good at running telcos are generally methodical, detail-oriented, wear-a-dark-suit-to-the-office types. People who are good at running media companies generally don't own any suits.

AT&T Q1 - Nothing Much To Be Happy About Here

We don't see the combined telco & media strategy generating much happiness at T right now. Here's the Q1 numbers vs the same quarter last year.

Source: Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com

Compared to the same quarter last year, we have a revenue drop of nearly 5%, and a near-10% drop in unlevered pretax free cashflow, a function of significantly poorer working capital management. Leverage is up a touch.

To T's credit they announced a specific hit from Covid-19. None of the other companies we cover have priced this so clearly. They said they thought it cost them 5c/share in EPS - 0.89/share EPS no Covid-19, 0.84/share with Covid-19. That was in Q1. We assume it will be worse in Q2 as there will have been more days hit by lockdown. So far there seems no consensus about when lockdown will end.

So that means Q2 '20 vs Q2 '19 is likely to be worse than Q1 '20 vs Q1 '19. And since Q1 20 wasn't so hot, we're worried about Q2.

Reasons To Own T

The main reason to own T is if your in-price is very low, let's say 20-25, and you're getting paid a yield of 8-10% as a result. So even if they halve the dividend - we're not saying that's going to happen, we're saying as a modelling exercize what if they did - you're still making 4-5% versus zero in the bank. That's a good reason to own T.

But buy T stock today? We think that carries a lot of risk. We think revenue, earnings and deleverage are all going to look tough in Q2 and we think the stock has risk to the downside as a result. We don't think a 7%-ish yield today is worth the downside risk on the stock price.

If T gets hit hard in Q2 and moves down to the mid/low 20s, that could be a good time to buy a new position. Then your yield is good and you probably have some capital upside potential going into 2021.

For now we remain at Neutral.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 23 April 2020.

Thanks for reading our note. If you enjoyed it, try our SA subscription service, The Fundamentals. Here's what you get: Deep sector expertise in space, defense, technology and telecom.

Pro-grade analysis, easy-to-understand presentation.

100% independent, clear and direct opinion of stocks' prospects.

Long-term investment picks and short-term trading ideas.

Absolute alignment with our own investing. We run a real-money service and alert you to every move we make in covered stocks. Any such trade we make, you get to trade first.

We run a and alert you to every move we make in covered stocks. Any such trade we make, you get to trade first. Round-the-clock availability in our members' chatroom. We speak directly to our companies, from CEO level down. Click HERE to learn more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.