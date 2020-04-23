CareDx: A Robust Transplant Diagnostics Pick For 2020

Investors, however, should be aware of risks such as impact of COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. performance and on planned commercial launches in international markets.

CareDx (CDNA) is a precision medicine company focused on the ever-growing transplant diagnostics market. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on the stock. The stock fell from $21.15 on January 2 all the way down to $13.94 on March 18. The stock has recovered and closed at $23.25 on April 22. Although CareDx is now up 7.79% YTD (year-to-date), there is still much upside left in this relatively COVID-19 resilient stock.

We must understand that almost all of the patients on organ transplant lists are suffering from end-stage diseases. Hence, even though the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage for many more months, it is not possible to dramatically delay these procedures. The failing organ can stop working and result in the death of the patient. Transplants are medically essential procedures and hence will mostly continue even during COVID-19 restrictions.

However, in such dire circumstances, surgeons will want to avoid unwarranted exposure both for the patient as well as for themselves. Resources are limited and must be used judiciously. Hence, we may see an increasing demand for non-invasive donor-patient matching tests which can increase the chances of successful transplantation. CareDx stands to benefit significantly from this trend. Investors may also find CareDx especially alluring since many other major Medtech players are now anticipating a significant and prolonged reduction in demand for their products, which are mainly used in elective and semi-elective procedures.

CareDx is targeting the entire continuum of care for transplant patients

CareDx offers solutions targeting the entire continuum of care for transplant patients, which includes activities prior to the transplant and then post-transplant surveillance for better patient outcomes.

CareDx's key revenue drivers include commercially available testing services, AlloSure, and AlloMap. The company has developed a multi-modal platform which can result in much better patient outcomes.

AlloSure Kidney is a first-in-class liquid biopsy test that uses proprietary next-generation sequencing technology to measure dd-cfDNA (donor-derived cell-free DNA) in the bloodstream emanating from the donor's kidney as a part of post-transplant surveillance. This helps clinicians to identify organ rejection signs which manifest as cell damage in the transplanted heart, kidney, or other solid organs. This, in turn, ensures better patient care and optimal immunosuppressant dosing without invasive biopsies. AlloSure Kidney, in conjunction with other clinical indicators, can help improve overall surveillance of kidney transplant patients.

CareDx has developed a KidneyCare surveillance solution, which combines the dd-cfDNA analysis of AlloSure Kidney with the gene expression profiling technology of AlloMap Kidney and the predictive artificial intelligence technology of KidneyCare iBox.

AlloMap Heart is a transplant molecular test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function who have a low probability of moderate-to-severe acute cellular rejection. This non-invasive blood-based GEP (gene-expression profiling) is mainly used for rejection surveillance of heart transplant recipients.

CareDx also offers HeartCare surveillance solution, a combination of the gene expression profiling technology of AlloMap Heart with the dd-cfDNA analysis of AlloSure Heart. HeartCare helps measure both immune activations with AlloMap Heart and graft injury with AlloSure Heart. HeartCare provides information about immune quiescence, active injury, ACR (Acute Cellular Rejection), and AMR (Antibody-Mediated Rejection).

CareDx has partnered with NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to develop tissue-based GEP solution to identify allograft rejection in transplant biopsy tissue.

Lately, the company has also opted for the inorganic route to explore opportunities in the pre-transplant market.

In April 2019, the company announced the acquisition of OTTR Complete Transplant Management, the leading provider of organ transplant patient tracking software, for a total consideration of around $16.0 million. Then, OTTR's transplant patient management solutions were already being used in over 60 leading transplant centers in the US.

In August 2019, CareDx also announced acquisition of XynManagement, the leading provider of solutions to simplify transplant quality tracking and waitlist management. The deal added XynQAPI for simplifying transplant quality tracking and SRTR (Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients) to CareDx's portfolio. CareDx also secured access to the Waitlist Management solution, which involves a team of transplant assistants who maintain regular contact with patients on the waitlist to help prepare for their transplant and maintain eligibility. Currently, the Waitlist management solution handles around 5,500 patients.

CareDx is now actively leveraging NGS (next-generation sequencing) technology for improved outcomes for transplant patients. The company has entered into a licensing agreement with Illumina (ILMN) for its NGS based TruSight HLA product line for use in transplantation diagnostic testing. CareDx also holds rights to develop and commercialize other NGS product lines in the field of bone marrow and solid organ transplantation on diagnostic testing. In September 2019, CareDx launched a high-resolution HLA (Human leukocyte antigen) typing solution called AlloSeq Tx and a surveillance solution designed to measure dd-cfDNA in the blood to detect active rejection in transplant recipients called AlloSeq cfDNA. The company is also working on AlloSeq HCT, an NGS solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients. All AlloSeq products run on Illumina's NGS instrumentation.

CareDx is targeting a huge and rapidly growing $2.5 billion underserved market in the U.S. with all these offerings. The company has estimated the U.S. market opportunity for HeartCare Solution to be $0.5 billion and KidneyCare solution to be $2.0 billion. However, HeartCare has penetrated in only 10% of its addressable heart transplant surveillance market, while KidneyCare has penetrated in only 4% of the kidney transplant surveillance market. Hence, of the total $2.5 billion existing market opportunity, CareDx's penetration stands at a mere 5%. This implies that there is a huge scope for the company to further expand in these markets.

The company estimates its addressable market opportunity to be more than $4.5 billion, driven by portfolio expansion in new organ types and into stem cell transplant, increase in the number of transplant centers using its solutions in the U.S., and adoption of its digital solutions across the world. The company stands to benefit significantly from substantial transplant center overlap between organs in the U.S.

There are robust growth drivers for CareDx's Testing services business in the short-term, mid-term, and long-term future.

Besides AlloSure and AlloMap, the company is also expecting AlloSeq global launches to be key growth drivers in the coming years.

The company is focused on several activities to support the adoption of its transplant-centric solutions

CareDx is currently studying its transplant solutions, KidneyCare and HeartCare, in ongoing large, multi-center, prospective studies.

In September 2019, the company enrolled the first patient in OKRA (Outcomes of KidneyCare™ on Renal Allografts) study, which is a prospective, multi-center, observational registry of patients who will be receiving KidneyCare for surveillance. OKRA will enroll around 4,000 patients from more than 50 transplant centers. Of these, 1,500 will be newly transplanted while 1,500 will be from its previous K-OAR study. The remaining 1,000 patients will be in the control arm.

The company is also studying HeartCare solution in heart transplant patients in ongoing SHORE study. At the end of December 2019, the company had completed enrollment in 39 transplant centers.

To date, CareDx's solutions have been used by more than 14,000 patients. The company has conducted more than 9 clinical studies and has published more than 25 peer-reviewed publications.

CareDx was also the first company to secure coverage from MolDx for its transplant solutions. In January 2020, the company gained its first private payer coverage decision for AlloSure from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina, which represents 0.8M lives.

All these efforts are finally bearing fruit. Since launch in October 2018, over 150 centers have provided AlloSure results to their kidney transplant patients. AlloSure testing protocol was adopted into the standard of care by over 30 transplant centers in the U.S. at the end of 2019.

The company has a robust financial profile

In 2019, CareDx reported revenues of $127.1 million, a YoY rise of 66%, and ahead of the company's fiscal 2019 guidance of $124 million to $125 million. The company's testing services were used by around 49k patients in 2019, a YoY rise of 77%.

In the fourth quarter, the company's revenues jumped by 52% YoY to $35.8 million. The company earned $29.1 million in the fourth quarter from the sale of testing services, a YoY rise of 55%. The company provided 14,055 AlloSure kidney and AlloMap heart results to transplant patients in the fourth quarter, a YoY spike of 63%. Product revenue was $5.1 million, a YoY rise of 10%, while digital revenue was $1.6 million. The company also reported positive EBITDA of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter.

CareDx had guided for fiscal 2020 revenues of $165 million - $168 million. However, the company withdrew this guidance. The company claimed that the rapid onset of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders has led to a slowdown in testing services volumes.

CareDx, however, has reported encouraging preliminary results for the first quarter of 2020. Preliminary revenue is expected to be $38.3 million, a YoY rise of 47%. The company has provided approximately 15,000 patient results, a YoY increase of 50%.

At the end of 2019, the company had cash worth $38.2 million on its balance sheet. However, the company's operational cash burn rate in 2019 is as low as $2.8 million. Even after considering the 2020 cash burn of $10 million, the company has sufficient resources to sustain operations as long as 2023. Here, the much higher cash burn rate has been assumed to include the various challenges that the company might face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has taken several steps to curtail the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

In March 2020, CareDx launched RemoTraC, a remote home-based blood draw solution to enable remote home-based monitoring of transplant patients. The solution uses mobile phlebotomy for AlloSure and AlloMap surveillance tests, as well as for other standard monitoring tests. By April 8, 140 transplant centers had the option to offer RemoTraC to their patients and more than 1,000 kidney, heart, and lung transplant patients had already enrolled.

In April 2020, CareDx established a nationwide network of more than 10,000 mobile phlebotomists for home blood draws of transplant patients with RemoTraC. The company has also partnered with an international consortium to initiate the C19TxR registry to provide real-time analytics and insights on transplant patients with COVID-19.

Investors should consider these risks

CareDx is not completely resilient to the COVID-19 pandemic. Craig-Hallum analyst Alexander Nowak believes that the early traction in RemoTraC has played a key role in reducing the impact of COVID-19 on the company's first-quarter performance. However, the company may face a financial dip in the second quarter.

CareDx may also find it challenging to launch its products in international markets in Europe and Asia. The company had planned for multiple launches of its AlloSeq line of products in international territories in 2020.

CareDx also faces significant competition from other diagnostic players focused on the development and commercialization of molecular tests in the field of post-transplant surveillance such as Natera (NTRA) and Eurofins Viracor, Inc. Thermo Fisher (TMO), Omixon, GenDx, BAG, Qiagen (QGEN), and Immucor are some of the large companies competing with CareDx in the HLA tissue typing market.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of CareDx is $43.80, 88.39% higher than the previous close. The company is currently trading at forward P/E (price-to-earnings) multiple of 36.61x and P/S (price-to-sales) multiple of 7.73x, which is not very cheap. However, I believe that the stock can climb much higher considering that the company is targeting a medically essential transplant patient population. I believe that the target price of $43.80 is a realistic estimate of the true potential of this stock.

The majority of the analysts are optimistic about the stock, although some have reduced the target price. On April 9, Craig-Hallum analyst Alexander Nowak lowered the target price to $42 from $48 but reiterated Buy rating. On January 27, Piper Sandler analyst William Quirk reiterated Overweight rating and set a target price of $63.

I recommend investors to pick up this stock ahead of its first-quarter earnings call scheduled on April 30. The company's first-quarter performance is most likely to be good. This is something that cannot be said for the majority of the companies in the market. Hence, the chances of a dramatic share price dip on emotional selling seem low. Hence, retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment tenure of at least one year can start considering this stock as a reliable pick for 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.