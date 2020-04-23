It's All About Consolidation This Week (Technically Speaking For 4/23)

The latest Markit PMI data is out. It is the worst in the history of the series. Here's the data:

EU

Manufacturing: 44.5-33.6

Service: 26.4-11.7

Composite: 29.7-13.5

UK

Manufacturing: 47.8-32.9

Service: 34.5-12.3

Composite: 36-12.9

Japan

Manufacturing: 49.7-45.6

Service: 38.5-19.6

Composite: 39.4

Australia

Manufacturing: 49.7-45.6

Service: 38.5-19.6

Composite: 39.4-22.4

The service sector has all but collapsed under the global lockdown orders. The surveys noted that "consumer-facing" businesses (restaurants, tourism, foot-trafficked retail, and the like) were all but closed in most countries. Only consulting services for internet business and government business are seeing consistent revenue. On the plus side, Japan and Australian manufacturing are still in relatively good shape, all things considered.

South Korean 1QGDP was surprisingly good. Here's a table from the report: The main cause of the drop was weak consumer spending, which was down 4.5%. Trade was also weak, which is due to the tight trading relationship between China and South Korea. Business investment was still strong. Let's not get too excited; second-quarter data could be terrible. But that data shows that South Korea's way of dealing with the pandemic limited economic damage.

How much damage has the labor market sustained? Quite a lot. Consider this tweet from Michael Donnelly: There's also this abstract from a recent Federal Reserve paper that tries to track the situation in real-time:

Many traditional official statistics are not suitable for measuring high-frequency developments thatevolve over the course of weeks, not months. In this paper, we track the labor market effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with weekly payroll employment series based on microdata from ADP. These data are available essentially in real-time, and allow us to track both aggregate and industry effects. Cumulative losses in paid employment through April 4 are currently estimated at 18 million; just during the two weeks between March 14 and March 28 the U.S. economy lost about 13 million paid jobs. For comparison, during the entire Great Recession less than 9 million private payroll employment jobs were lost. In the current crisis, the most affected sector is leisure and hospitality, which has so far lost or furloughed about 30 percent of employment, or roughly 4 million jobs.

The market's rally probably assumes that these people will get back to work quickly, while will hopefully put a big dent in the unemployment rate.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: It was a modest day of gains. On the plus side, the smaller-cap indexes were the top gainers: IWM rose 1.16%, IJH gained 1.11%; IWM advanced 0.68%. Larger-caps were either marginally higher or lower.

The sector performance shows why the larger-cap indexes were weak. Tech and financials were both off marginally. Health care was up but only 0.5%. And the number of sectors that rose was less than the number that dropped.

Looking at the daily chart, you'll see that all the indexes are consolidating gains. The SPY is forming a diamond consolidation pattern, with prices fluctuating around the 50-day EMA. The QQQ is also consolidating in a diamond pattern.

The smaller-caps indexes are all consolidating in a triangle pattern. We see it in the ... ... mid-caps ... ... small-caps and ... ... micro-caps.

On all the charts above, pay close attention to the MACD indicator. All are approaching a sell signal.

Let's see how we finish out the week tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.