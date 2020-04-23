Summary

Philip Morris had a strong 20Q1, with ex-currency EPS growth of 30.1%; COVID-19 provided a 680 bps boost but will be a headwind in 20Q2.

The cigarette business has remained stable, with consumption broadly unchanged, and both production and distribution generally unaffected.

The IQOS Reduced Risk Product continues growing in all geographies, and reached a double-digit share in key cities in Eastern Europe and Italy.

Philip Morris' balance sheet and liquidity remain strong, and management reiterated their commitment to the dividend (currently a 6.5% yield).

At $72.28, with the long-term 8%+ ex-currency EPS growth to resume after COVID-19, investors will likely see a low-teens annualized return.