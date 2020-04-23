Philip Morris: Secure 6.5% Dividend Yield And Strong IQOS Growth

At $72.28, with the long-term 8%+ ex-currency EPS growth to resume after COVID-19, investors will likely see a low-teens annualized return.

Philip Morris' balance sheet and liquidity remain strong, and management reiterated their commitment to the dividend (currently a 6.5% yield).

The IQOS Reduced Risk Product continues growing in all geographies, and reached a double-digit share in key cities in Eastern Europe and Italy.

The cigarette business has remained stable, with consumption broadly unchanged, and both production and distribution generally unaffected.

Philip Morris had a strong 20Q1, with ex-currency EPS growth of 30.1%; COVID-19 provided a 680 bps boost but will be a headwind in 20Q2.

Introduction

We initiated our Buy rating on Philip Morris (PM) last June. After rising to near $90, shares have fallen with the rest of the market since March, and are now basically flat (including dividends) since our initiation. During this period, PM has significantly outperformed Altria (MO) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (on which we had Sell or Neutral ratings for most of this period), but did slightly worse than British America Tobacco (BTI) (upgraded to Buy last month):

PM Share Price vs. Tobacco Peers & S&P 500 (Since 05-Jun) Source: Yahoo Finance (23-Apr-20).

Having reviewed PM's 20Q1 results on Tuesday and concluded that COVID-19 does not change our investment case, we are reiterating our Buy rating.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case has been based on a high-single-digit EPS CAGR, including:

Stable cigarette industry volume declines of 2-3% p.a., and continuing strong pricing, giving revenue growth of "at least 5%" excluding currency

Earnings growing faster than revenues, with continuing margin uplift helped by cost savings and slightly falling volumes

EPS CAGR of “at least 8%” (excluding currency), in line with guidance

Potential upside from upward re-rating, IQOS taking off outside Asia, etc.

PM Management 2019-21 CAGR Outlook Source: PM investor day presentation (Sep-18).

COVID-19 will be an interruption to long-term trends, but does not change our long-term Buy case, as explained below.

20Q1 Group Results

PM's headline results for 20Q1 are shown below. Excluding the effects of currency, the Canadian subsidiary being placed in administration last March and COVID-19, PM's total volumes fell 2.3% year-on-year (with cigarettes falling 5.4%), Net Revenues were up 8.0%, EBIT was up 19.9%, and EPS was up 23.3%; including a boost from COVID-19, EPS was up 30.1%:

However, these figures are not a meaningful reflection of performance, due to this being only one quarter, the seasonality in tobacco (Q1 is generally the weakest quarter), a tough prior year-comparison (cigarettes volumes were flat year-on-year in 19Q1), and the effect of COVID-19 on distributor inventories.

PM's Net Revenues and EBIT by region in 20Q1 are shown below; the double-digit increases or decreases in EBIT in many regions again show why one quarter's figures are not a meaningful indicator of performance:

PM Net Revenues & EBIT by Region (20Q1) Source: PM results press release (20Q1).

COVID-19 meant distributors in many countries built up their inventories during 20Q1, increasing PM shipments and thus revenues. Among countries worst hit by COVID-19, PM shipments grew 8.9% year-on-year in Italy, and was down only 0.4% in Spain, far better than long-term volume trends:

PM Combustible & HTU Volumes in Key Countries (20Q1) Source: PM results press release (20Q1).

Saudi Arabia and Turkey showed large year-on-year volume declines, with the Saudi market suffering from the introduction of plain packaging in 19Q4, and the Turkish market continuing to suffer from the effects of illicit trade and the price increases in 2019.

Stable Cigarettes Business

While reported volume and financial figures were distorted by one-off factors related to COVID-19, PM management comments indicated that consumption patterns have remained broadly unchanged. As PM's CEO stated:

“In the developed markets, we don’t see any impact on consumption … Technically, people staying home have more opportunities than when they are in the offices for the people that work in offices. But … in certain countries, you are with family and children. So, also you have to be a bit more respectful, so one may compensate the other. That’s why we don’t see any change in the pattern at this stage” André Calantzopoulos, PM CEO (20Q1 earnings call)

Similarly, in most of PM's markets, cigarette consumption has remained immune from the economic impact of COVID-19, though things are more difficult in some emerging markets:

“In developed markets, like the E.U. region or Japan, which tend to have strong social support programs, we have so far observed only a limited impact … In certain developing markets, the high prevalence of daily wage workers, lower resources for social support and thus greater fragility of incomes create more vulnerability. We observe some initial signs of down-trading and reduced daily consumption in some countries. The most significant for us are Indonesia and the Philippines” Martin King, PM CFO (20Q1 earnings call)

On the supply side, PM’s production and distribution capabilities have been generally unaffected. The “large majority” of PM's factories, corresponding to 80% of its cigarette production and all of its Heated Tobacco Unit ("HTU") production, have remained operational; existing stocks alone are enough to satisfy 1.5 months’ demand for cigarettes and more than 2 months' demand for HTUs. Argentina was singled out as one country facing a potential shortage, but it is less than 1% of PM's EBIT.

Management believes there is "adequate" stock levels at retail outlets in most markets, except some potential temporary shortages in small outlets in emerging markets where logistics are more difficult.

Continuing Broad-Based IQOS Growth

PM's IQOS Reduced Risk Product (RRP) has continued to grow, reaching 21.7% of its total revenues and 9.6% of its total shipment volume in 20Q1, with its user base expanding by another 1.0m (7.4%) sequentially:

PM IQOS User Number by Quarter (2018-20Q1A) Source: PM results presentation (20Q1).

PM HTU's shipment volume to the European Union reached 4.66bn in 20Q1, exceeding that to Eastern Europe (4.36bn), though still behind East Asia & Australia (7.12bn). Its share of the E.U. tobacco market rose from 3.2% in 19Q4 to 3.7% in 20Q1 (excluding 20 bps of benefit from "pantry-loading"):

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – European Union (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

In Russia, PM HTU's share of the tobacco market rose from 5.0% to 6.5%, with volume growing 3.1% sequentially (lower due to seasonality):

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – Russia (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

While PM HTU's share of the tobacco market remains in single-digits in both the E.U. and Russia, this is in part due to its distribution still being limited to large cities. As a sign of its full potential in applicable markets, its market share has reached double-digits in many cities in Eastern Europe and Italy, and mid-single-digit in Munich and Zurich in Western Europe:

PM HTU Off-Take Share in Key Cities (20Q1) Source: PM results presentation (20Q1).

In Japan, PM HTU’s adjusted share of the tobacco market rose from 17.1% in 19Q4 to 17.7% in 20Q1, and is now 110 bps higher year-on-year. PM has continued to dominate the HTU category in Japan (which itself is 24% of the tobacco market in 20Q1); British American Tobacco no longer aims to overtake PM there, and is merely seeking to be a “strong” rather than “distant” #2:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – Japan (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

In Korea, PM HTU's market share has started rising again, likely helped by a more cordial relationship with local incumbent KT&G (OTCPK:KTCIF), after PM signed a distribution agreement for the latter's heat-not-burn products in January:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – South Korea (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

In the U.S., IQOS is being marketed in 3 markets by Altria, and that business remains early-stage. IQOS shipments to the U.S. are reported as part of PM's LATAM & Canada region, which had $8m of RRP sales in 20Q1.

FY20 Outlook

Due to COVID-19, PM withdrew its full-year 2020 outlook, citing the lack of visibility and 3 areas of impact on its business:

Travel Retail – this was 4% of PM's Net Revenues in 2019 and had higher margins than average; revenues are lost as travel bans remain in place

IQOS customer acquisition – this is now expected to be 50% slower, as social distancing and other restrictions hinder sales efforts

Indonesia – this is impacted by a delay in the government's introduction of a minimum retail price for cigarettes from April to June; a minimum price will help PM against its lower-price competitors

PM instead provided guidance for 20Q2 alone, which implies a 2-6% ex-currency decline in adjusted EPS for 20H1, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on Travel Retail and Indonesia:

PM EPS by Quarter – 2020 vs. Prior Year Source: PM results presentations.

The COVID-19 headwinds are temporary in nature. A minimum retail price will come into effect for 20H2, and travel bans will end eventually (though it is hard to predict when). More importantly, for the medium term, management remains confident of achieving its 8%+ ex-currency EPS growth target, once the COVID-19 headwinds have passed:

“We remain confident in our structural mid-term growth prospects and, when these headwinds have passed, expect to resume growth consistent with our 2019 to 2021 compound annual ex-currency growth targets of at least 5% net revenue growth and at least 8% adjusted earnings per share growth” André Calantzopoulos, PM CEO (20Q1 earnings call)

Strong Balance Sheet & Dividends

PM retains a strong balance sheet. Its Net debt / EBITDA is a manageable 1.9x EBITDA, having been reduced from 2.2x at the end of 2015. Its liquidity is strong with $3.7bn of cash and $7.5bn in undrawn revolving credit facilities, with only $1.1bn in Commercial Paper and $0.3bn in bonds maturing during the rest of 2020.

PM is also well-placed to continue paying its dividend. The approx. $7.3bn cost to pay the current dividend is 1.26x-covered by 2019 Free Cash Flow ("FCF") of $9.2bn; as part of 20Q1 results, management cut its 2020 capital expenditure figure down to $0.8bn, $83m lower year-on-year:

PM Sources & Uses of Cash (2013-19A) Source: PM company filings.

PM's CEO has described the dividend as “sacrosanct” in the past and, in the event of short-term P&L headwinds, PM could and likely would increase its borrowings to maintain the dividend.

Valuation & Prospective Returns

At $72.28, with respect to 2019 pro forma EPS, PM is on a 14.1x P/E and an 8.2% FCF Yield; the Dividend Yield is 6.5% ($4.68 per share):

PM Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (2016-19A) NB. Canada was approx. 5% of EPS in 2018. Source: PM company filings.

In currency-neutral terms, assuming EPS is flat in 2020 and resumes growing at 8% annually thereafter, the 5-year EPS CAGR will be approx. 6.4%.

For U.S. investors, we conservatively assume the dollar will appreciate further, and assume currency headwinds will total 15% over 5 years or 3.0% per year.

PM has de-rated since March. When equity markets recover, and with the quality of PM's earnings improving with a rising proportion coming from RRPs, we believe an upward re-rating is likely. We assume PM shares will re-rate to 16x P/E over 5 years, i.e. by 13% in total or 2.6% per year.

Combining the above, the approx. annualised return for investors over the next 5 years will be 6.5% from dividends + 6.4% ex-currency EPS CAGR – 3.0% currency headwind + 2.6% upwards re-rating, i.e. 12.5% in total.

Conclusion

COVID-19 is distorting PM's near-term financials, but the cigarette business is stable and IQOS is continuing to grow broadly. We are confident that PM will resume its targeted 8%+ ex-currency EPS CAGR after COVID-19.

In the meantime, PM has a strong balance sheet and is well-placed to continue paying its dividend, which currently implies a 6.5% Dividend Yield.

We believe the likely annualised investor return over the next 5 years will be approx. 12.5%, consisting of a combination of dividends, EPS growth, upward re-rating and discounted by currency headwinds.

The combination of a secure current dividend and strong long-term growth is attractive. We reiterate our Buy rating on PM, and it remains our favourite tobacco stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO,PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

