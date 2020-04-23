Nordic American Tankers - The Contango Play Of The Decade

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome RJW Insights as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Nordic American Tankers (NAT), a small $500 million company located out of Bermuda, stands to take advantage of the recent influx of oil due to COVID-19. Their business revolves around chartering millions of barrels of oil a day throughout the world courtesy of their 23 Suezmax tankers. These ships become increasingly important as the contango widens and storage of any capacity becomes much more valuable which significantly increases the spot rates for these ships. In addition to this, recent OPEC talks have still left a massive amount of oil surplus, spreads between the spot and future price of oil are still increasing, and their fleet of tankers available on the short-term market, NAT is ready to see significant gains this coming quarter.

Recent OPEC+ talks have called for cuts of about 10mb/day, which represents around 10% of global demand. Saudi Arabia and Russia will account for the majority of the oil cuts at slightly under 8mb/day. President Trump and the non-OPEC countries including Mexico, Canada, Norway, and others have also promised to cut oil production which will account for an additional 2mb/day. Unfortunately for these OPEC countries that rely on the price of oil to fund most of their government spending, the US and other non-OPEC countries do not have nationalized oil programs meaning these cuts are more of a suggestion than steadfast law. It would be prudent for these non-OPEC countries to follow in the cuts, which I will cover later.

So, although there are cuts resulting in 10mb/day, global demand has decreased at such a rate that there will still be a projected 10-20 MB/day surplus, all of which need to go into storage of some capacity. For US producing companies, Trump has urged them to reduce spending by 27 billion dollars, which should reduce US output by approximately 2-3 MB/day. These cuts will not be immediately seen as it takes time to reduce infrastructure, lay off workers, and implement a plan to produce oil given a lower spending budget. In the short-term oil production will remain comparable to now and these cuts will not be reflected for months to come.

As seen in the chart below, oil investors also believe that a cut of 10mb/day is still not enough to bolster prices as the demand shock is still much more relevant. Oil opened up around $26.50 and proceeded to give up a 9% gain to end the day slightly below $23/ barrel.

Source: CNBC

Where does all this extra oil go?

While cuts have been made, under demand forces oil to be stored reserves which have been rapidly filling up. According to Tiger Tank, a private oil storage company, they have reported the price to store one gallon of oil has more than doubled in the past weeks from $.20 per gallon to $.55 per gallon. This is only feasible if oil storage is rapidly decreasing and the price for oil in the future is more than the spot price. This discrepancy between the spot price is lower than the futures price is called contango meaning an investor can purchase physical oil now for around $14/ barrel and sell it on the futures market for $35/ barrel a year from now. All the investor or company has to do is find a place to store the oil until delivery.

This is where oil tankers become increasingly relevant. While they usually just charter oil from country to country, these tankers are seeing a vast increase in demand as the overproduction of oil is forcing countries to charter oil to storage facilities at unprecedented rates. With this, countries have been purchasing large oil tankers decreasing the number of tankers currently available on the private market.

Most of these tankers are VLCCs (very large crude carriers) that hold around 2 million barrels of crude oil. The second-largest class of tankers in the Suezmax, which holds around 1 million barrels per ship. As VLCC's decrease, the Suezmax will increase in demand significantly, which has already been seen in the spot price to charter one of these tankers has increased 50% in one quarter from $20,000/day to $30,000/ day. As contango is at some of its highest levels in history, these ships are being used to sit in a harbor and store oil until delivery which bids up the charter rate of a ship. During early April these rates increased 10-fold to $200,000 per day compared to the $20,000 average.

So, to take advantage of this situation, a company that is not tied to long-term contracts and can benefit from the short-term increases in spot rates will greatly benefit from this oil glut.

Challenges

Although things do look very promising for the oil tanker industry, some challenges could include an investor preference to VLCC ships rather than Suezmax's. NAT does not have any VLCC ships, but I believe that a massive uptick in VLCC demand will allow smaller ships to subsequently increase in value.

Oil tanker stocks also carry a significant amount of volatility and any bad news regarding the charter rates declining could send many of these stocks down double-digit percentages. With the current situation involving oil, I believe that this occurring is highly unlikely, but it is something to be cognizant of.

Nordic American Tankers

Finally, Nordic American Tankers is poised to take full advantage of contango having 23 Suezmax ships with 21/23 being available in the short-term market. To fully visualize the potential profit increase, below is an analysis of what the spot price to charter these ships could reach with investors still pocketing a hefty profit.

Source: Author using data CME

What this displays is the contract month and the corresponding price. Clearly, the prices are increasing month over month as investors believe that with the coronavirus becoming less relevant, oil demand will increase as the economy shifts back to "normal." This also shows that oil is much more profitable to enter short term rather than long-term deals. Again 21/23 Suezmax's owned by NAT are able to take advantage of this.

To continue on the potential charter rate NAT could receive, we extrapolate the potential profit one could achieve by storing money on a Suezmax that carries one million barrels.

Source: Author using data from CME

The first column shows the price difference between the spot price and the futures price for the month. It is then multiplied by 1,000,000, the storage capacity of a Suezmax. Then, if you divide by the number of days the futures contract is away from today, the cost per day of storage to break even on investment becomes apparent. Clearly investors will not be willing to bid the price up to a break-even cost so below is an analysis of the charter spot price at different profit levels for investors.

Source: Author

Even conservatively estimating investors want a 25% return, they could bid the spot price up to $122,500 to store oil for a month. Remember, this is compared to $20,000/ day they charged last year, over a 6x increase in price. So although NAT won't be able to charge over 100k for the entire year, a conservative estimate of an average of $40,000/day/tanker is very realistic.

With this data, it is possible to run a sensitivity analysis and extrapolate the share price based on the potential revenue. I use the EV/EBITDA multiple because these oil tanker companies have large depreciation expenses and all trade in a fairly comparable range.

Source: Author using data from Q4 earnings report

I have highlighted the ranges that I believe NAT will most likely fall into within the next 12 months. As stated earlier, the spot price per tanker could realistically be at $40,000 per day, but I have decided to take an extremely conservative approach to potential price appreciation. This is also assuming a 25% required return for oil investors which is again, an extremely conservative approach in terms of potential spot prices. NAT's current EBITDA multiple is hovering around 3x with an average of $30,000 per day for their charter rates.

When companies become more profitable, investors are willing to pay a premium for their profits which creates an appreciation in the EBITDA multiple which I believe could be in the 6x-8x range. This puts a low-end 12-month price forecast of $8.52 and a high-end range of $13.63. This would represent potential gains of 236% to 378%. Obviously these are estimated price targets, but the point stands; NAT will see a massive appreciation in their stock price.

To further accentuate the lack of attention to this industry, NAT was last trading above $5 in August 2017, where their charter rates hovered around $20,000/ day, half of what is completely feasible for this year. On top of this, insiders of the company such as board members and their CFO have been scooping up shares at an unprecedented rate. While most companies have been slashing their dividends, NAT has also increased their dividend by 700% from $.02 to $.14 per share. Both these events show that the people closest to NAT have an immense amount of confidence in the future of this company.

With a global oversupply of oil, a decrease in demand, huge spreads between the spot price and future price of oil, a fleet of tankers on the short-term leasing market, and insiders confidently buying stock, I believe NAT stands to see incredible gains in the months to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.