Domino's Pizza: Stronger Breed Of Quick Service Restaurant Chains

It is likely to perform better than other fast food chains due to its strong brand and focus on deliveries during this period when most people are staying home.

Domino's Pizza's (NYSE:DPZ) past six months' price performance of 35.5% has outperformed the S&P 500 of -3.5%. This outperformance was mainly due to the combination of general market turmoil and market expectations that Domino's will likely perform better than other fast food chains. Domino's has seen steady sales growth and will likely perform better than other fast food chains due to its strong brand and focus on deliveries. However, consensus estimates on valuation point to Domino's being fairly valued.

Domino's Pizza has seen robust sales growth in a competitive space

Revenue for Domino's has grown from $1.5B in 2011 to $3.6B in fiscal 2019, compounding at 10% year on year. Throughout the same period, gross margins have stayed around 28-31%. This growth was mainly driven by same-store sales growth in both U.S. and international markets. The U.S. market has seen 30 consecutive quarters of positive growth, while the international market has seen 99.

The way Domino's Pizza obtains its growth matters too, since growth through volume is more sustainable than price increases. Domino's growth is primarily fueled by an increase in the number of orders, rather than price increases. This is a healthy sign in that, even if Domino's is forced to drop prices due to external pressures, they would retain a healthy level of sales from the higher traffic growth they have been experiencing.

Domino's estimates its total addressable market for the global quick-service restaurant pizza industry at $84B. At the latest revenue figure of $3.6B, it imputes a market penetration rate of 4%. This suggests that there is still room for growth for Domino's Pizza. It intends to grow to 25,000 stores by 2025, compared to the 17,000 stores worldwide in 2019. I believe this is achievable, given Domino's leading market share and brand advantage.

Domino's Pizza has branding power in this commoditized industry

This industry has low barriers to entry, strong competition, and a lack of switching costs. As such, it's incredibly difficult to maintain market share and decent margins at scale.

Domino's Pizza has a strong brand as seen from its leading market share in the U.S. pizza space, which also helps drive scale advantages. With a large revenue contribution, it helps to increase the utilization of fixed costs from Domino's assets. A large market share also helps improve the bargaining power of Domino's Pizza in negotiations with its suppliers.

Domino's Pizza has also embraced technology. It has developed a rewards system, electronic customer profiling, geo-tracking of pizzas being delivered to customer homes, and customer geo-tracking to have carryout pizzas ready just as they enter the store. These help to strengthen the brand by improving customer experiences as they order from Domino's pizza.

Domino's Pizza has a strong balance sheet

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Domino's has $400M of cash with $43M of short-term debt and $4B of long-term debt. Since the debt is mostly long term, and there's enough cash to cover the short-term debt, Domino's is likely not to face any cash crunch in the near term. Moreover, Domino's has about $400M of free cash flow in fiscal 2019. This provides a large cushion for Domino's to invest in growth. It also helps Domino's pizza tide through any operational difficulties in volatile periods.

Investment Risks

The food industry is prone to reports of food-borne illness or food tampering, which could reduce sales and harm our business. As seen from the Chipotle incident, a strong brand cannot withstand harmful food. Domino's has to ensure that food quality remains top-notch at all times.

Domino's Pizza also faces competitors in this space that may lead to slower revenue growth. Quick service restaurant chains like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Subway, and Little Caesars are increasingly likely to compete on price and product differentiation. Domino's has to ensure that its brand continues to delight customers to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

Domino's strength in delivery also might not be lasting. Other pizza chains, such as Pizza Hut, are already copying Domino's playbook by providing delivery services with their current layout, while other fast food chains are partnering with delivery providers like Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) to offer delivery for their food items. This increased delivery offerings, which have flooded the market due to the current situation, could eat into Domino's future growth prospects.

Valuation

Peer analysis shows that Domino's Pizza ranks more expensive than the median-peer group based on EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and P/E ratios. This is mainly due to the higher consensus revenue growth for Domino's at 6.2%, compared to the peer median of -11%. While most restaurants would see revenue drop due to their reliance on in-store sales, Domino's delivery sales will likely not see similar scale declines.

Based on consensus estimate for Domino's forward EV/EBITDA of 23.4x, along with revenue and EBITDA estimates, it imputes a valuation of $13.4B for Domino's Pizza. Compared with its current market cap, it suggests that Domino's Pizza is fairly valued. The spread of valuation with 10% swings in operating fundamentals puts Domino's Pizza at a valuation range between $10B and 17B.

Based on 26 analysts' estimates of 6% revenue growth for next year, this is already lower than most revenue growth rates for previous years. Besides, it could be likely that Domino's might experience a boost in sales due to closures in the fast food restaurants from the shutdowns. As such, there could be more upside in the stock price which could lean more towards the bull case scenario.

Management has been great in achieving high returns on capital

One of the key measures of business performance is the return on invested capital. In a competitive industry, it is incredibly difficult to earn excess returns on capital. However, with its capital-light franchise model, Domino's has achieved able 50% return on total capital for most of the past 10 years. In comparison, McDonald's return on total capital was about 18% on average. This shows that Domino's has been investing in smart growth while optimizing on the highest return opportunities for its investors. Charlie Munger also uses return on invested capital as an important metric:

Over the long term, it's hard for a stock to earn a much better return that the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns six percent on capital over forty years and you hold it for that forty years, you're not going to make much different than a six percent return - even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns eighteen percent on capital over twenty or thirty years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you'll end up with one hell of a result.

Takeaway

Track record is positive : Domino's Pizza has steady growth over the years and has room to grow. The company's brand advantage could help maintain its competitive position and operating margins going forward.

Forward-looking data is neutral: Based on my consensus estimates, Domino Pizza's is fairly valued. Based on relative valuation, Domino's Pizza is priced more expensive than peers, but Domino's has better consensus sales growth. Domino's liquidity position is also strong enough to support growth and handle operational difficulties.

Potential investors have to decide the narrative they have for Domino's going forward. If they believe that Domino's stand to benefit from the current situation and outperform by $400M in revenue, then Domino's could be undervalued by 27% based on current market cap. If Domino's performs worse than expected in the other direction, then share price could sink by 25%.

