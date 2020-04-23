Gilead: The Next Shoe To Drop

The Yescarta ruling was the next shoe to drop. GILD remains a hold for now.

If remdesivir does not receive FDA approval to treat COVID-19, then the growth story could be over for now.

Yescarta was expected to be a catalyst for the stock. That narrative has likely changed.

Gilead (GILD) has garnered a reputation for being a savvy acquirer of drugs in late stage development. That image could change shortly. The company lost a patent infringement suit to Bristol-Myers (BMY) pursuant to Yescarta that could cost $1.2 billion:

In quick succession, Gilead Sciences has not only lost an early attempt to overturn a massive CAR-T patent infringement verdict, but now a judge has also ordered hundreds of millions of enhanced damages for plaintiff Bristol Myers Squibb. Judge Philip Gutierrez in California expanded the total verdict to $1.2 billion from a prior award of $752 million. Bristol's Juno Therapeutics unit, which it picked up in its recent Celgene deal, has been battling with Gilead's Kite Pharma over research that went into the cancer drug Yescarta and prevailed following a December trial. Gilead now plans to appeal.

The judge also ordered Kite to pay a running royalty of 27.6% of Yescarta sales through the expiration of Juno's (NASDAQ:JUNO) patent in 2024. Gilead plans to appeal the verdict, yet the decision could have wider implications for the company.

Potential Impact On Gilead

The ruling could have the following impacts on Gilead's operations.

It Could Remove Yescarta As A Potential Catalyst

When Gilead acquired Kite Pharma in 2017 it also bought the rights to Kite's breakthrough CAR-T therapy. The therapy helps patients fight cancer by harnessing the power of their immune systems. Kite received FDA approval for Yescarta, which treats B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, within months of the deal. Joshua Schimmer of Evercore ISI previously estimated Kite's revenue to be approximately $200 million in 2018 and to grow to about $1.2 billion by 2021. In Q4 2017, Cowen estimated about 5,300 patients would be good candidates for Yescarta annually. Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) Kymriah received FDA approval to treat large B-cell lymphoma in the first half of 2018. This likely implied Yescarta would have to share some of that market with Kymriah.

Yescarta generated $40 million in revenue in Q1 2018. Its sales had tripled to $120 million by Q2 2019. Since, Yescarta's quarterly revenue has been flat. For full-year 2018 and 2019 Yescarta generated total revenue of $264 million and $456 million, respectively. This was a respectable performance. However, sales will likely not reach the $1.2 billion by 2021 as previously estimated.

Kymirah reported Q4 2019 revenue of $96 million. Its success may have hurt Yescarta's sales growth somewhat. If Gilead has to pay royalties of 27.6% to Bristol-Myers, then it could cause additional headwinds for Yescarta. This is important. In Q4 2019 Gilead reported revenue of $5.8 billion, up 5% sequentially. Yescarta and the HIV franchise both generated positive revenue growth. HCV and other segments contracted. Royalty payouts could cause Yescarta's revenue to dip badly. In this scenario, HIV revenue (79% of total revenue) could be the only product line demonstrating future revenue growth.

It Could Trigger A Write-Off Of Goodwill

If Gilead had to pay royalties to Bristol-Myers, then Yescarta may not achieve the growth expected when Gilead acquired Kite for $12 billion. The following table summarizes the acquisition date fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

Gilead acquired intangible assets primarily related to IPR&D for axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta), KITE-585 program, and KTE-X19, which had an estimated fair value of about $9.0 billion as of the acquisition date. The company recognized goodwill impairment charges of $820 million and $800 million in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

At Q4 2019 the net carrying value of intangible assets related to axicabtagene ciloleucel was $5.4 billion. Gilead's total intangible assets were $13.8 billion. Its total goodwill was $4.1 billion. Given the recent legal outcome related to Yescarta, Gilead could determine its market value is less than the carrying value of Yescarta's related goodwill and intangibles. That could trigger additional impairment charges. Such impairment charges would be non-cash. However, they could represent one of the rare missteps for Gilead. It could also represent a waste of the lion's share of capital the company spent on the Kite deal.

What's Next For Gilead?

GILD is up by double digits year-to-date. The stock has risen primarily on the potential for remdesivir to treat COVID-19. The company is providing expanded access to remdesivir, which is being offered to COVID-19 patients. However, the drug has not garnered FDA approval to treat the virus. According to the Financial Times, remdesivir may have flopped in its first trial:

A potential antiviral drug for the coronavirus has flopped in its first randomised clinical trial, disappointing scientists and investors who had high hopes for remdesivir, according to draft documents published accidentally by the World Health Organization and seen by the Financial Times. The Chinese trial showed remdesivir - developed by California-based Gilead Sciences - did not improve patients' condition or reduce the pathogen's presence in the bloodstream. Researchers studied 237 patients, giving the drug to 158 and comparing their progress with the remaining 79. The drug also showed significant side effects in some, which meant 18 patients were taken off it.

If the remdesivir hype subsides, investors may become more focused on where Gilead's next catalyst will come from. Recent investments in the oncology space appear strategically sound, yet they may not be accretive to the stock in the near term. The company still has a cash hoard of over $25 billion; it could be difficult to employ that capital efficiently with the Dow Jones (DIA) at 23,500. For now, management may have to rely on HIV to power the company's top line growth. This may be good, but not good enough to justify the recent run up in the shares.

Conclusion

I rate GILD a hold until regulators can parse through remdesivir clinical trials. If remdesivir cannot deliver, then the rating could change.

