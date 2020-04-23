Broadridge: A Resilient Growing Business

Broadridge (BR) is a US technology company providing solutions to the financial industry. The company operates two distinct segments: Investor Communication Solutions (≈80 of revenue) and Global Technology & Operations (≈20% of revenue).

The Investor Communication Solutions business encompasses the distribution of proxy materials and regulated communications (annual reports, fund interims, corporate events…) to investors. Most investors own their securities through brokerage accounts, which makes it impossible for issuers (corporates, mutual funds, and ETFs) to communicate directly with them (they do not know who they are). However, brokerage firms are paid by issuers to handle communications on their behalf. The majority of brokerage firms outsource this critical mission to Broadridge. As a result, Broadridge processes communications for over 80% of shares in the US and 75% of shares internationally, which translates to over 2 billion of proxies and investors communications processed. Besides, the company also provides additional communication services to corporates such as shareholders analytics, virtual shareholder meeting organizations, and the distribution of essential communications including transactional (bills and statements), regulatory (explanations of benefits, notices, and trade confirmations), and marketing (direct mail) communications.

The Global Technology & Operations segment is a mix of software sales and managed services. The company provides investment operations technology solutions to financial institutions such as broker-dealers, asset managers, and wealth management firms. Broadridge's software solutions deal with all the steps of the securities transaction lifecycle, including functions such as trade order, trade confirmation, regulatory compliance reporting, performance monitoring, and accounting. In addition, the company has recently developed an integrated front to back wealth management platform supporting the entire wealth management lifecycle. Broadridge is again very well positioned as it serves 19 of 24 US primary fixed income dealers and processes equities for 7 of the top 10 global investment banks and, as a result, processes over $7 trillion in equity and fixed income trades per day. In the wealth management business, over 25% of US financial advisors utilize Broadridge's front-office solutions.

Even though these two businesses are different, they both offer attractive features such as leading positions, multi-year contracts with a high retention rate (97%), and growth opportunities.

Investor Communication Solutions

The governance market is very resilient and highly cash generative. Indeed, competition is almost non-existent and proxies are held on a yearly basis, no matter what. Besides, the business scale is very important and, given Broadridge's scale, no one could successfully compete with them.

Finally, the number of positions held by investors tends to be relatively inelastic to market conditions as highlighted by the 2% decline in total positions eligible for equity proxies during the global financial crisis. This decline was driven by a lower number of retail investors active in the financial markets (mutual fund and ETF positions continued to grow). As a result, this business offers stable recurring revenue.

The business should benefit from several growth drivers going forward. First of all, Broadridge will keep increasing the penetration of e-delivery solutions. In addition, to be environmental-friendly, digital solutions are cost-effective solutions for issuers and profit-accretive for Broadridge. Indeed, issuers save money on print, paper, and postage costs and share this cost-saving with Broadridge by paying additional fees. Whereas 65%/70% of regulated communications (proxies and interims) are digital, there are still tremendous opportunities among bills and statements because most of them are still delivered under paper format.

Besides, the company will leverage its core competencies in order to deliver additional services to corporate issuers. For instance, the company offers document management services as well as shareholder and channel analytics. Finally, they will target adjacent markets in which its services can be valuable. For example, the company could help utilities in its implementation from paper to digital communication.

Global Technology & Operations

Even though more competitive, the technology and operations business provides also revenue stability. Indeed, once a solution has been developed with a client, clients tend to use it for many years. Besides, these solutions are essential in the day-to-day operations of their clients, thus clients tend to be very sticky.

The profitability of financial institutions has been under pressure for years due to the low-interest rate environment and the competitive nature of the industry. As a result, many banks are restructuring their organization by focusing on their core activities, which should lead to an increase in non-core functions outsourcing. Besides, many banks have to improve their technology infrastructures in order to improve their profitability and face threats from fintechs, which is positive for the development of IT budgets. Besides, a large portion of broker-dealers still process their trades in-house. As a result, we believe that the demand for third-parties' IT outsourcing solutions should remain strong.

The international partnership with Accenture (NYSE:ACN), a leading consulting firm, in which Broadridge provides the software and Accenture provides the workforce, should help Broadridge to develop internationally. The company generates only 10% of its revenues from abroad. Finally, the development and the growth of the wealth management franchise should be supported by the desire of financial institutions to develop their fee business. Indeed, the wealth management business is ROE accretive as it requires very low capital, and several banks have allocated more resources to this business in the last couple of years.

In addition to revenue growth, the margin should continue to expand. First of all, a large part of the business is highly scalable and does not require a lot of investments. Indeed, once you have the shareholders list for a company because you distribute proxy materials, distributing additional communications does not require additional resources. Besides, you can easily gather the data to provide valuable data & analytics to clients. Moreover, the transition to digital delivery is margin accretive as the company receives additional fees for similar services.

In terms of valuation, the company is trading at roughly 20x earnings. Even though not cheap, we believe such valuation is justified by the strength and resilience of the business model as well as the growth profile.

Risks:

- A negative evolution of pricing.

- A reduction in the number of companies listed.

- A reduction in the number of stocks owned by investors.

- Client consolidation increases the risk of clients deciding to insource trade processing functions.

- Broadridge derives a significant portion of revenue from a few clients active in the same industry. The five largest clients account for 22% of total revenue (the largest client account for 6% of revenue).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.