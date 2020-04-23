The Buying Opportunity Of A Lifetime? Think Again

When looking at the CAPE ratio, the past GDP growth and the estimates for 2020 as well as past recessions like the Great Depression a further decline seems likely.

In the last few weeks, I often read catch-lines like "stocks are undervalued" and that this is an "overaction of the market". But the headline I found most disturbing and was reading frequently was the claim that this was the "buying opportunity of a lifetime".

(Source: Pixabay)

In hindsight - about four weeks later - all these headlines seemed to be correct and great investment advice. Buying the S&P 500 would have resulted in massive gains within a very short period of time. But two questions remain at this point:

Was it also a good investment for long-term investors or only for short-term traders? Was it the "buying opportunity of a lifetime"?

In the following article, I will focus on the second question and try to find out if we actually just witnessed the buying opportunity of a lifetime. Additionally, I will also try to find out, what might be coming in the weeks and months ahead - especially if we assume that the March 2020 lows might not have been the end of the bull market yet.

Definitions

I am quite aware, that "the buying opportunity of a lifetime" is only an expression and maybe we shouldn't take it literally. But even if we don't take it word-for-word, calling a temporary stock market low the "buying opportunity of a lifetime" should at least imply that a similar opportunity won't come along in the next decade and/or we haven't witnessed a similar buying opportunity in the last decade or so.

Past Bear Markets

We can start by looking at what happened so far. Between February 20, 2020 and March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 declined about 35% and as the decline happened in less than 5 weeks it was probably one of the most dramatic and quickest declines in history making it especially scary. Since the lows at the end of March we also saw a quick and strong rebound already (as mentioned above).

Data by YCharts

When comparing the current bear market with past declines, it was somewhere in the middle with other declines being far worse (for example the decline during the Financial Crisis), but other bear markets being less steep than this one.

(Source: CNBC / Numbers from mid March 2020)

Just by comparing the current bear market to past bear markets, we can say it is a typical bear market like we witnessed several times in the past decades. Just looking at the typical decline in the past helps us to get a feeling for different bear markets, but it doesn't tell us much more. And jumping to the conclusion, that the bear market might be over as other bear markets were similar steep might be tempting, but also a bit hasty.

But even at this point we already have to ask if this is the buying opportunity of a lifetime when several past bear markets have been much steeper - and at least for the elderly these have all been within a lifetime.

Providing Context

Right now, you might point out, that just looking at the price and how steep the correction was does not tell you anything about the value of a stock or a company - and you are correct. We therefore have to provide a little more context to assess if we can talk about the buying opportunity of a lifetime and how steep the decline could be.

2018 Christmas Low

In 2018, we already saw a decline of almost 20%. And while many individual stocks as well as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) and the S&P 500 (SPY) have fallen much lower than the 2018 low, several high-quality companies (in my opinion) haven't even reached the price at which these stocks were trading at during the Christmas lows of 2018. These are companies like Facebook (FB), Mastercard (MA), Alphabet (GOOG) or MSCI, Inc. (MSCI) to name just a few. And when looking at the three major indices, the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) didn't reach the Christmas low of 2018 either.

It doesn't make much sense to compare prices of the March 2020 low and the December 2018 low. But when making the argument that this is the buying opportunity of a lifetime one has to wonder how this could be when prices for several stocks were cheaper only 15 months ago. This is only one argument (and probably not the best), but it is one way to provide context to the discussion about the "buying opportunity of a lifetime".

CAPE Ratio

A much better way to determine if a stock or the "overall stock market" is cheap, is by looking at valuation metrics. Looking at stocks or indices in absolute terms seldom makes sense - in most cases we are looking at the price in relative terms (for example by comparing the stock price to some kind of fundamental data like earnings, cash flow or revenue). While there are many different valuation metrics out there, I will use the CAPE ratio introduced by Robert Shiller as one of the best and most reliable. You probably know, that the CAPE ratio is using the earnings of the last ten years (to correct for outliers) and compares it to the current price.

In January 2018, the CAPE ratio was above 33 and in the months till February 2020 before the crash began it was mostly fluctuating above 30. In March 2020, the S&P 500 bottomed with a CAPE ratio of about 21. When trying to provide some context to these numbers we can look at the highest CAPE ratios in history and realize, that this cycle peak was the second-highest since 1871 and even higher than in 1929. So, it is safe to say, that the US stock market was trading at very high valuation levels before the crash. When looking at the March low point, a CAPE ratio of 21 is not only a similar level as other cycle peaks, there is only one market crash, which bottomed at a similarly high level - the bear market after the Dotcom Bubble. The Financial Crisis bottomed around 13, the 1987 crash also bottomed around 13 and the Great Depression bottomed at 5.5. Additionally, we are also trading way above the long-term mean (16.70) and the long-time median (15.77) - both numbers according to multpl.com. At the beginning of April, the S&P 500 was also trading 86% above its regression line (see chart below).

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Some might point out, that valuation levels of different times can't be compared that easily as valuation levels are reflecting expected future cash flows and high expected growth rates also justify higher valuation levels (which is true for individual stocks as well as for indices). I don't have a crystal ball and can't look into the future to know what GDP growth rates we can expect in the years to come. However, we can look at the GDP growth during the last few years, in which the CAPE ratio was already extremely high (in 2017, we reached 30 already and in 2015 we saw CAPE ratios as high as 27). And while the GDP growth has been a little higher for a short period of time than the average during the last decade, the GDP growth since the Financial Crisis and in the past few years hasn't been impressive and doesn't justify such extremely high valuation levels. We basically have one of the highest CAPE ratios ever in combination with a GDP growth lower than in past decades.

(Source: FRED)

I know some might argue right now, that US companies are making more and more revenue abroad and we can't just look at the United States and the GDP growth in the US. This is definitely true and we also see in the chart below, that the global GDP has been growing at a higher rate than the GDP of the United States in every single year since 2000.

(Source: IMF)

But we have to be careful with the argument, that companies in the United States are generating more and more revenue abroad and we can't therefore compare stock prices to the GDP of the United States. But when looking at the foreign sales as percentage of total sales during the last ten years, we see actually declining numbers. In 2008, foreign sales contributed about 48% of total sales and in 2018 the number fell below 43%.

(Source: S&P Global)

No matter how you turn it, the valuation of the US stock market is very high and it is one of the most expensive stock markets in the world.

GDP Estimates

While valuation levels are definitely important and have an influence on future returns, it is especially the GDP growth and the resulting revenue and earnings growth of companies, that will drive stock prices. At this point, we can only estimate for ourselves how steep the GDP contraction might be as we don't have any numbers so far. Additionally, we can rely on the estimates of others. The only data, we already have are numbers from China. The Chinese GDP declined 6.8% in the first quarter reflecting the first quarterly decline since at least 1992.

One estimate is coming from the International Monetary Fund, which is projecting a steep decline in 2020 with basically every advanced economy declining in the mid-to-high single digits. The United States is expected to decline 5.9% in 2020, while the Euro Area is expected to decline even 7.5% (with Spain declining 8.0% and Italy declining 9.1% as both states have been hit the hardest by the pandemic in Europe so far).

(Source: IMF)

McKinsey is also offering different scenarios, but almost every scenario assumes a decline, which is steeper than every recession since World War II. When looking at the total draw-down from the previous peak, McKinsey is expecting a decline between 8% and 13% for the United States. And while the first scenario assumes a steep decline but also a quick rebound (a V-shaped recession), the second scenario assumes a much steeper decline and a longer time to rebound for the US economy.

(Source: McKinsey COVID-19 Briefing Materials)

Earnings Estimates

When looking at these estimates for GDP growth/decline, it is surprising to see the earnings estimates for the S&P 500. According to FactSet, analysts are still predicting for the S&P 500 to close above 3,200 in the next 12 months, which seems to be extremely bullish in my opinion (and quite frankly: unrealistic). FactSet writes in its Earnings Insights briefing from April 9, 2020:

However, it is important to note that the bottom-up target price has declined by 11.3% since peaking at 3649.25 on February 26. It will be interesting to see if analysts continue to revise their target prices lower as S&P 500 companies report actual results for Q1 over the next few weeks.

When looking at the earnings expectations for the first quarter of 2020, analysts are expecting a decline of 10%. When looking at the numbers from two weeks earlier - FactSet numbers from March 27, 2020 - estimates for the first quarter of 2020 had expected earnings to decline 5.2%. The first few companies that reported earnings could beat earnings in many cases (earnings were 4.0% higher than expectations and revenue was 2.0% higher than expected), but with only a few companies reporting so far, it seems too early to draw conclusions.

When looking at the estimates for the second and third quarter, we especially have to point out how quickly estimates were revised downwards. On March 27, 2020, FactSet reported an expected decline of 10% for the second quarter and only two weeks later, analysts were already expecting a decline of 20%. For the third quarter, earnings expectations were revised from a decline of only 1.1% to an expected decline of 8.5%. And I think we will see further downward revisions in the coming weeks as more and more companies will report earnings and we will get a clearer picture how hard companies actually got hit.

Looking Back

It can also help to look at past recessions to get a feeling of the consequences of a recession and how steep the earnings of the S&P 500 declined during that timeframe. We are going to look at five different recessions - the Financial Crisis, the recession after the Dotcom Bubble, the Early 1990s recession, the Early 1980s recession and the Great Depression. We are always beginning with the peak in earnings (which often happened months before the start of the recession) and look at the following 60 months (which always included the earnings through). I use the 12 months trailing earnings as basis for this calculation (data from Robert Shiller).

Recession Peak Trough Decline Great Depression $24.13 $8.07 -67% Early 1980s Recession $50.56 $32.58 -35% Early 1990s Recession $52.62 $29.86 -43% Dotcom Bubble $79.71 $35.62 -55% Financial Crisis $105.09 $8.32 -92%

While the Early 1980s recession saw only a decline of 35%, the Financial Crisis witnessed the steepest decline with earnings declining 92% from peak till trough (but earnings recovered pretty quickly afterwards). The Great Depression as the worst recession/depression in the 20th century saw its earnings decline only 67%, but it took way longer before earnings could increase again and the bounce back was not really a bounce but rather a crawling back and earnings stayed at a low level for several years.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Robert Shiller)

Conclusion

The dominating question of this article was very simple: Were the March lows the buying opportunity of a lifetime. The answer is also very simple: The March 2020 lows will only have been the buying opportunity of a lifetime if a CAPE ratio above 30 becomes the new norm and the earnings decline for US companies will be very moderate. This could happen, but I wouldn't bet on it as it is very unrealistic.

Not only have several stocks been cheaper 15 months ago - which is challenging the theory of the buying opportunity of a lifetime. The extremely high CAPE ratio combined with a rather low GDP growth rates is indicating an extremely overvalued market and is also making a steep market correction likely. This will be intensified by declining earnings per share in the coming months. And while current earnings estimates see only moderate declines (-20% in the second quarter), past recessions (which saw much steeper earnings declines) as well as estimates of the IMF, McKinsey (and many others) indicate that these earnings estimates are probably too optimistic.

Taking all these aspects into account, a decline of "only" 35% seems unrealistic and is indicating steeper declines and really questions if this was the buying opportunity of a lifetime or only a temporary low of this bear market.

If you enjoyed the article and like to learn more about wide moats, please check out my marketplace service: Moats & Long-Term Investing. Subscribers get access to extensive background information on wide-moats, at least weekly exclusive research, a watchlist of wide moat companies and a chatroom where members can ask questions and exchange opinions about long-term investing and companies with a competitive advantage. For investing in companies that can beat the market over the long term and create a portfolio with companies you can (almost) hold forever, please check out my marketplace service. You can also take advantage of a free trial offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.