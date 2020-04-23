White Crane Capital Q1 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

The White Crane Multi-Strategy Feeder Fund uses a multi-strategy approach to generate a noncorrelated return to broader equity and fixed income markets throughout the market cycle.

The White Crane Multi-Strategy Feeder Fund closed the quarter with a -2.3% return (net of all fees).

The Fund generated a return of +0.6% in the month of March.

We remain cautious in our view towards broader markets and we continue to focus on defensive strategies while limiting gross and net exposures.