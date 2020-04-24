AMD Earnings Must Deliver

Investors should closely monitor its shipment growth figure, its management's guidance for Q2 and for the year, their comments around PC demand trends, and the timeliness of their product roadmap.

AMD (AMD) will be reporting its Q1 earnings after the market close on April 28. For the uninitiated, its management reiterated its Q1 revenue guidance last month. But to get a fuller picture of its state of operations and its growth prospects, investors should closely monitor AMD's shipment growth figure, its management's guidance for the year, their comments around how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting their business and if they're maintaining their product roadmap. Let's take a closer look at it all.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Shipment Growth

I've discussed in my past articles how AMD's shipments at Mindfactory rose month on month in the last few weeks, and how its AIB partners - Gigabyte, MSI, ASRock - variably posted sales growth in the last three months. If AMD was truly experiencing a slowdown in PC demand or a bottleneck in its supply chain, its channel partners wouldn't have registered robust sales growth. This has led me to suggest that AMD's supply chain is healthy and that the chipmaker is poised to meet or beat its Q1 revenue guidance in spite of the coronavirus outbreak.

(AMD's AIB Partner Sales Data, Source: Business Quant)

Interestingly, Credit Suisse published a research note last week corroborating my view. They noted that graphic card shipments were up by almost 48% during March, vastly higher than the season figure (I told you so?). From their report:

(Source: Credit Suisse, report behind a paywall)

So, readers and investors may want to closely monitor AMD's shipment growth figure when it hosts its Q1 earnings call next week. Doing so would highlight disparities between Credit Suisse's figures and AMD's official shipment growth figures. Besides, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) would have released its own set of shipment growth figures for Q1 by the time AMD hosts its upcoming earnings call, so we'll be able to get a sense of volume-based market share changes between the two x86 chipmakers.

(Source: Business Quant)

If AMD's top-brass and the underlying data hints of market share gains during Q1, then it'll be perceived as a positive development for the company and its shareholders. It would indicate that AMD's strategy of variably discounting its SKUs last month, in a bid to boost competitiveness with its now-10-month old Ryzen 3000 family, actually worked. It would also imply that the 'chipzilla' is yet to find a concrete strategy to restrict AMD's advances.

I had also discussed in a previous article that Intel was experiencing shortages of certain consumer-grade SKUs. These shortages seemed to be back-end loaded. So, it is possible that AMD filled in these pockets of growth and bolstered its shipment growth figure for the quarter. But this assessment is based on channel data and we need to listen in on AMD management's comments to confirm the findings.

The Coronavirus Impact

Having said that, it's unclear at this point in time as to how the coronavirus outbreak is poised to impact AMD's financial and operational performance in the coming quarters. Research firm Canalys is actually projecting a "significant downturn in demand" during Q2 as fewer businesses will spend on computing hardware. So, AMD's upcoming earnings call would be an opportune time for investors to seek clarity on whether the company is experiencing any such trend.

Next, how does this impact AMD's roadmap for the year? The chipmaker is expected to announce the general availability of its desktop Ryzen 4000 SKUs during Q3. However, a sharp slowdown in PC demand might encourage the management to defer the launch in a bid to maximize revenues from the current chip generation. Needless to say, AMD could lose its performance edge over Intel (INTC) if it delays its upcoming Ryzen 4000 desktop SKUs by much.

Moreover, AMD's management had noted during their Q4 earnings conference call that its OEM partners were collectively planning to launch over 100 AMD-powered commercial laptops over the course of 2020. It would be interesting to know how this number evolved when the company hosts its Q1 earnings call. A slowdown in PC demand could lead to some cancellations of pending launches and shelving of designs that were still in planning stages.

So, investors should seek clarity around these vital questions in a bid to better understand the company's growth prospects and its competitive positioning for the year.

Financial Outlook

Moving on, AMD's management reiterated their Q1 revenue guidance of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion on their analyst day conference held last month. From their press release:

AMD expects the impact from COVID-19 in the first quarter to be modest, potentially resulting in revenue coming in at the lower end of the guidance of approximately $1.8 billion, plus or minus $50 million. Full year 2020 financial guidance remains unchanged.

But here's where it gets interesting.

Analysts are collectively expecting AMD's revenues for the period to come in at $1.9 billion. The Street is already expecting AMD to outperform its own revenue guidance for the period. One might argue that the chipmaker's shares may correct if it's unable to exceed its revenue guidance and it sets a very high-performance bar for the company.

Data by YCharts

This is, no doubt, a risk factor. However, at the same time, I also personally believe that the likelihood of AMD outperforming its revenue guidance is quite high. AMD's management reiterated their guidance on March 5, likely based on the trends that they saw during January and February. But the AIB partner sales data from the month of March suggests that the company saw a healthy revenue increase after holding its analyst day conference. So, I'm optimistic about AMD's Q1 results in general.

Having said that, it would be interesting to know whether the chipmaker's management reiterates their full-year revenue guidance or if they tweak it in light of recent PC demand trends. For the record, AMD's top-brass is forecasting 28-30% year over year revenue growth during FY20.

Final Thoughts

AMD's upcoming Q1 earnings report will be a pivotal moment for the company and its shareholders. It will determine whether AMD's management is actually expecting a slowdown in PC demand over the course of the year or if it's going to be business as usual for the chipmaker. So, readers and investors should pay attention to management's guidance for the year and their comments around the timeliness of their product roadmap, in addition to tracking their shipment growth and revenue figures for the quarter. These items are likely going to determine where its shares head next. Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another report on AMD later this month, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.