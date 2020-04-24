The only outspoken opponent to that plan is Mark Calabria, the head of the FHFA. Nearly a decade ago, he loudly rooted for Fannie and Freddie to fail.

The expected solution is that the Federal Reserve and Treasury will eventually work together, under the powers they already have, to create a liquidity facility for mortgage servicers.

We avoid taking a political stance. Several members from each major political party have come forward to endorse a simple plan to rescue the housing market. This isn’t "politics."

Some people who profess to support “free markets” are ignoring that the government already intervened. Solidifying damage doesn’t make markets more "free."

The CARES Act created substantial problems for mortgage servicing. It was an understandable response to the crisis.

The mortgage REIT sector has struggled over the last month. There's no doubt about it. We’ve seen huge plunges and we’ve seen some rallies. The volatility in the mortgage market could be assigned to a few causes, but we want to highlight one of them.

There's a substantial amount of additional risk created in the sector by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac not announcing significant support for mortgage servicers. Like many Americans, you might not be familiar with what mortgage servicers actually do. You might even dislike them all, without knowing more than a few, simply because of the GFC (Great Financial Crisis). However, mortgage servicing is an important part of the economy. The servicers are tasked with collecting payments on mortgages and forwarding that money to other parties (such as bondholders). There's no option where servicing simply doesn’t happen unless you eliminate mortgages entirely.

Who Wants Help for Servicers?

You might think this is a political issue. Many readers may assume that calls to provide direct support for servicers are only coming from the servicers and a few politicians within one party.

That assumption would be wrong.

Let’s run through a brief (and incomplete) list of people and institutions which recently called for direct support for services:

The Mortgage Bankers Association

The Conference of State Bank Supervisors

A bipartisan group of senators: Mark Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Tim Scott (R-SC), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

More than 20 Republicans in the House of Representatives

House Financial Services Committee Chair Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

At this point it should be clear that the companies are calling for it, the industry groups are calling for it, the regulators are calling for it. Further, both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and the House of Representatives are calling for it.

This isn’t a “political” issue. This is something experts on both sides can support.

It's something we can all support, like Risk Astley for Prime Minister:

Source: Imgflip.com

Why do Mortgage Servicers Need Help?

If a borrower pays their mortgage as agreed upon, the servicer simply collects the money and divides it up between the parties who are scheduled to receive it.

However, if a borrower fails to pay their mortgage on time, the servicer is expected to utilize their own cash on hand to send those payments.

Normally, that model works fine. The servicers keep a material amount of liquidity on hand and are able to keep the system running. However, the CARES Act placed substantial restrictions on what the servicers could do to collect on mortgages. On the other hand, it did not create a solution.

This Is Not a Free Market

We should be very clear here. There's no excuse for anyone to shout “Free Market! Let them fail!” The servicers were doing their job. They had adequate liquidity. The government intervened and told them they could not demand payments. This was a major part of the CARES Act.

The moment that intervention occurred, all arguments about requiring servicers to survive in a “Free Market” went up in smoke. No matter what business you operate, there are limits on the cash outflows that can be supported if the government prevents you from collecting your revenues.

Senators Know It Came From the CARES Act

We need to highlight some relevant statements. One of the best sources for this discussion is Housingwire.com. We will start with their article on the bipartisan group of senators calling for support:

In red, we’ve highlighted the problems and the cause. In green, we’ve highlighted the other facts and solutions. They had an estimated potential of $100 billion in forborne payments. The industry had profits of less than $10 billion last year. That industry shouldn’t be expected to have liquidity on hand equal to more than 10 years of profits.

The House of Representatives Knows

Those 20 Republicans from the House of Representatives have another thing in common. They are all members of the House Financial Services Committee. As Housingwire reports:

Again, we’ve added red to highlight the problems and green to highlight the solutions.

Almost Everyone Knows

The pressure is coming from all sides. We see further support coming from the left side of the aisle as well as the CSBS (Conference of State Bank Supervisors):

You may notice that these requests seem to be going to two people:

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

You might recall that support for the servicers should be coming from the FHFA (Federal Housing Finance Agency). Shouldn’t they be using Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to provide the support? There's a reason requests are going to the Treasury and the Federal Reserve, instead of the FHFA.

The FHFA

There's a problem with the FHFA. The man leading the FHFA is Mark Calabria. Mark Calabria’s views on the role of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac clash with the views of many other experts. To provide a fair representation of Mark Calabria’s views, we turn to an article by Mark Calabria published on Nov. 27, 2011. To get a nicer format for the quotes, we used Outline:

Original Source (before Outline): Mark Calabria’s Column

He goes on to talk more about taxpayers and the huge burden of supporting Fannie and Freddie:

Source: Same as before

Think the emphasis there wasn’t on the cost of saving Fannie and Freddie? The column was titled: “Final Fannie Freddie Cost: $311 Billion and Rising.”

In 2019, he still argued that taxpayers needed to be protected from another bailout:

He went on to say:

I’m on the record as saying in 2008 what we should have done is wipe out the shareholders.

Since Mark Calabria was a big proponent of putting an end to the companies, as evidenced by Mark Calabria’s own writing, we should consider how the Fannie and Freddie “bailout” turned out. We can get a quick summary of that from Tim Mayopoulos, the former CEO of Fannie Mae. In summarizing his interview on Bloomberg TV, Housingwire reported:

That seems pretty clear. The forced investment by taxpayers was entirely repaid, plus $100 billion, and the taxpayer still owns almost 80% of each company. That’s the kind of devastating bailout Mark Calabria is fighting against.

Let’s recap Mark Calabria’s old arguments:

Does anyone believe interest rates will remain low? The cost of the bailout is absurd. We should let them go bankrupt.

We reply

They did stay low. That’s exactly what happened. The original investment was recovered, plus $100 billion, and that’s without selling the shares.

If you bought some shares during the great financial crisis and they already repaid you more than your entire investment in dividends alone, would you say you made a bad investment? Probably not.

Treasury Profits

The deal was so attractive for taxpayers that common shareholders in the two companies sued. In early 2018, Reuters reported:

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to revive the litigation by shareholders.

You may notice the figure there is $187.5 billion. We double checked our math and we are confident to report that $187.5 billion is substantially less than Calabria said it would cost. His estimate was back in that article he titled “Final Fannie Freddie Cost: $311 Billion and Rising.” If you look carefully at the title, you may find that it appears to suggest a cost of at least $311 billion. Oh well, what's $123.5 billion here or there?

As of Q3 2019, the FHFA’s own reports show that the cumulative dividends paid by both enterprises came to $301 billion. So the Treasury’s return so far was essentially 160% from dividends.

Wrong

One major point we want to get across is that the approach advocated by Calabria was fundamentally wrong. It certainly would “stick it to” the shareholders, but it would’ve severely damaged the American economy. There was simply no need to do it.

Political Goals

Critics are common. Bloomberg reports:

Remember, both Republicans and Democrats have gone around Calabria to ask for the Federal Reserve and Treasury to create a plan for assisting the servicers.

Critics of Mark Calabria

As you may have guessed from the overall mood of the article, we are not likely to buy any Mark Calabria fan apparel. However, we aren’t alone in criticizing the leader of the FHFA. The same article also says:

Data is a great tool. We should all use data in our decision-making process. However, Mr. Calabria’s data seems to only work in reverse. Rather than looking at what is happening today, all his estimates appear to be based on what already has happened.

2 Million Borrowers by When

In a CNBC report on April 8, Calabria stated that a facility might be necessary after a few months. However, he estimated there could “possibly” be 2 million borrowers missing payments by the end of May:

By estimating 2 million for the end of May, that would suggest that he simply pulled the numbers as of that day and decided there would be roughly zero additional missed payments. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe layoffs are still happening? Well, that sure doesn’t look good for his prediction. The article goes on to highlight a surprising twist. Mark Calabria is described as a man focused on small government and free markets. Yet in the same article he proposed using the government to take private assets from one company and give them to another company:

Source: CNBC

The CARES Act

So what does the CARES Act actually say? HousingWire was nice enough to quote in an interview with Mark Calabria (excellent reading):

I admit that I’m not a lawyer. There are some specifics that might not be addressed. The central thrust appears pretty straight forward. Borrowers can request forbearance and servicers shall grant forbearance.

The interview isn’t particularly comforting, as it involves the head of a major government agency highlighting things he doesn’t expect to see:

In the process of a few paragraphs, we progressed through:

Not double-digit percentages Won’t be 30% at Fannie and Freddie (where the rate tends to be lower) Won’t be 30%, 40%, or 50%.

That’s not a comforting progression. That’s how you disregard the loser your daughter is dating.

He goes on to disregard any forecast for housing prices:

That’s a bit of an issue because the current difficulty in lending has the potential to significantly impact house values. Why wouldn’t a bank lend right now? They don’t know if the borrower will promptly demand forbearance, which would be a problem when they want to sell the loan.

He doubles down on the idea that the government should not act to prevent a crisis, only to respond after a disaster occurs:

Forbearance So Far

Let’s take a look at the real-world data coming in so far. Remember these are only forbearance requests that have already been processed. The Mortgage Bankers Association prepared a chart:

It would be reasonable to assume that forbearance requests will continue to ramp higher.

You might wonder if everyone who would qualify so far is already on forbearance. Of course, the answer is no.

On April 7, 2020, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported some bleak numbers:

That’s a big climb in forbearance. We also see hold times increasing from two minutes to 17.5 minutes and abandonment rate rising from 5% to 25%.

Some Members Are Ready

Some members of the Federal Reserve are voicing support, which bodes well for a process that depends on the Federal Reserve and the Treasury:

That isn’t a complete endorsement on providing the liquidity facility, but it signifies a dramatic difference from the “let it burn” attitude we see from the leader of the FHFA.

Reimbursement

As the WSJ describes the process:

When a homeowner misses a payment, the mortgage servicers are still on the hook to pay investors. Although they are ultimately reimbursed, the process can take months. The firms originate about 60% of U.S. mortgages and service the majority of loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, which caters to lower-income and first-time home buyers.

The goal here is simply to have the capital ready for the servicers. Essentially, instead of taking months to reimburse them, the cash could simply be provided promptly.

The Housing Market

Senators are not simply supporting servicers because they love servicers. This is a major issue for the economy and neither side (perhaps excluding the FHFA) wants to be responsible for letting the market burn down. That view was clearly expressed when the WSJ identified that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is under increasing pressure:

Impact on Investments

One factor dragging against all stocks related to mortgages may be a shadow cast by the current servicing environment. Even though many mortgage REITs do not own MSRs (mortgage servicing rights) or only own agency MBS (guaranteed to be paid), their prices have struggled as fear grips the sector.

We aren’t arguing that investors shouldn't have any fear at all. However, we believe that looking at the data makes it easier. We see most of the opposition coming from one influential person (whose name you will probably remember). Other analysts already have called for that person to be fired.

Many members of the House of Representatives and the Senate have already called for the Federal Reserve to take the necessary steps. Some members of the Federal Reserve appear ready.

As several elected officials are recognizing over the last week, failing to support the servicers could crater the housing market in the United States.

That’s a natural result since banks are becoming far more concerned about writing mortgages. Without access to mortgages, the buyers disappear. With no buyers, prices would eventually fall. What does it take to start stabilizing the market? A simple pledge to provide the servicers with the necessary cash to cover the months between when they would send cash out and when it would be reimbursed.

Most Likely Scenario

We think it's more likely than not that some support will be provided for the mortgage servicers. It remains to be seen how many people want to wait and see how bad it can get before they step in. So far, we’ve only seen one outspoken and influential advocate for the government confiscating private assets to transfer between them between companies. That would be a dangerous (and dumb) precedent. Remarkably, it comes from a man whose core beliefs were professed to be the exact opposite. Yet he stands as one voice opposed to preventative measures. He stands against “government intervention” and against undoing “government intervention”.

It might be reasonable to say he opposes essentially any activity at all, except for “sticking it” to the rich, the poor, the homeowner, the bond owner, the servicer, and the rest of the Americans.

Relevant Stocks

The table below contains most of the mortgage REITs and two ETFs:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (DX) Dynex Capital (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (EFC) Ellington Financial (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The developments are extremely relevant to this sector. However, they are arguably quite relevant to the rest of the market as well. We stand at the precipice of turning a health crisis into a financial crisis. The solution is quite simple: Provide immediate liquidity to mortgage servicers to offset the demands placed upon them.

These demands were not created by the free market. There's no reason to expect any company to prepare themselves to withstand such a burden. COVID-19 can be considered a major shock to the system. However, COVID-19 can be still be considered an event in the "Free Market." The issue for the servicers isn't the direct impact of COVID-19. It's the impact of the legislation put in place to protect homeowners.

By providing the necessary liquidity, the infrastructure can easily be maintained. This is clearly the best solution for the American taxpayer. It prevents completely pointless government-driven destruction of several companies within the sector. When the government is intervening to protect several other sectors (hotels, airlines, etc.), it's remarkable to see intervention to destroy a sector.

Does Anyone Benefit?

There's one potential benefactor of such policies. Any company which can have assets freely transferred to them could be a "winner." Make no mistake, the forced transfer of assets from one corporation to another is theft. Calling it a "transfer" doesn't change it.

In some cases, the theoretical recipients (expected to be large banks) could still suffer from the losses created on other loans. Why would other loans have losses? Because this kind of policy restricts access to credit throughout the economy. Remember, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) raised standards for borrowers.

"From Tuesday, customers applying for a new mortgage will need a credit score of at least 700, and will be required to make a down payment equal to 20% of the home’s value."

JPMorgan is a pretty big deal. It was the nation's largest lender by assets and the fourth-largest mortgage lender in 2019, according to The Hill. When JPMorgan moves to reduce their mortgage lending, that signals a major flaw in the sector.

Ratings

Since investors count on us to provide some ratings, we’ll cover a few of the shares we are bullish on.

We'll go bullish on CIM, NRZ, CHMI, NLY, CMO, and AGNC.

In each case, the REIT trades at a substantial discount to the net value of their assets.

CIM and NRZ could be seen as the riskiest choices here since the most exposure to credit risk (including non-agency RMBS) in their portfolios.

NRZ and CHMI both have significant exposure to MSRs, so they have more exposure to the outcome of these policies. Any announcement guaranteeing a liquidity facility for mortgage servicers could have a very positive impact.

NLY, CMO, and AGNC have less exposure to non-agency assets / MSRs. However, they could still benefit here because of a few common factors to other mortgage REITs.

By reducing the risk of a government-induced catastrophe in the sector, it would dramatically reduce the strain on banks. That should increase the availability of credit and make repo financing easier to access. Making repo financing more accessible would be positive for all of the mortgage REITs. Further, it could have a positive impact on market perception by reducing the general level of fear. That could provide a boost in price-to-book ratios.

The REIT Forum utilizes over 5,000 hours per year in research. You can access that research for just pennies per hour. To produce our research, we need to access several expensive data sources. Our total expenses now run over $100,000. If you want to duplicate our service, you'll just need several decades of experience, 5,000 hours per year, and over $100,000 for your budget. We use the time and money to provide a superior experience: It's time to try our service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIC,IVR-C,NLY-F,NLY-I,CMO-E,AGNCO,MFO,NYMTM,ANH-C,NYMTN,TWO-B,MFA-C,NYMTO,TWO-A,ANH,CMO,NRZ,CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.