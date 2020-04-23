Elliot Management Paul Singer's Perspectives Letter April 2020

Summary

The global economy is currently experiencing the deepest and quickest downturn in history including the 1930s.

Investors, wall street economists and strategists, business executives and governments were exceedingly slow in identifying that a deep recession and vast economic shutdown was underway.

The price/sales ratio of the S&P 500 at the end of September 2007 was 1.64. At the end of March 2009, it was 0.82. At the end of March 2020, it was 1.86, down from 2.32 at the end of December 2019.

One of the major questions that is impossible to answer at this point is how the social-distancing policies that have been put into place will unwind.

The market is still susceptible to solar flares, hackers and international relations with China.