Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/22/20

Includes: AXDX, CFG, CUTR, GRPN, PG, PHD, PIH, PPR, QMCO, SPWR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/22/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);
  • Cutera (CUTR), and;
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • SunPower (SPWR);
  • Quantum (QMCO);
  • 1347 Property Insurance (PIH);
  • Groupon (GRPN), and;
  • Citizens Financial (CFG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Slack Technologies (WORK);
  • Twilio (TWLO);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • Procter & Gamble (PG);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • Cloudflare (NET);
  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU);
  • Lakeland Industries (LAKE);
  • Fastly (FSLY), and;
  • CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,243,314

2

Plants J Daniel

DIR

Cutera

CUTR

JB*

$999,999

3

Leonsis Theodore

DIR

Groupon

GRPN

B

$950,000

4

Total S A

DIR, BO

SunPower

SPWR

B

$588,821

5

Schuler Jack W

DIR, BO

Accelerate Diagnostics

AXDX

B

$557,956

6

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$286,050

7

Fundamental Global Investors

DIR, BO

1347 Property Insurance

PIH

B

$276,771

8

B Riley Financial

BO

Quantum

QMCO

B

$238,283

9

Hankowsky William P

DIR

Citizens Financial

CFG

B

$205,600

10

Barrett Gregory A

DIR

Cutera

CUTR

JB*

$199,994

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Peltz Nelson

DIR

Procter & Gamble

PG

S

$499,337,536

2

Venrock Assoc V

BO

Cloudflare

NET

S

$100,000,000

3

Wilson Dennis J

O

Lululemon Athletica

LULU

S

$30,000,134

4

Braccia Andrew

DIR

Slack Technologies

WORK

AS

$9,547,562

5

Grady Patrick W

DIR

Okta

OKTA

AS

$7,601,459

6

Lawson Jeff

CEO, DIR, BO

Twilio

TWLO

AS

$3,832,168

7

Ryan Christopher James

DIR

Lakeland Industries

LAKE

S

$2,827,854

8

Kurtz George

CEO, DIR, BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

AS

$2,432,787

9

Bergman Artur

CEO, CB, BO

Fastly

FSLY

AS

$2,250,000

10

Calderoni Frank

CB, CEO

Anaplan

PLAN

S

$1,780,354

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.