Celestica: Attractive (Long) Risk/Reward Setup

We are looking to the first quarter earnings announcement next week where we may use covered calls or cash-secured puts to get long.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) operates in the Electronics Components industry of the technology sector. The firm is based out of Toronto. Shares have lost close to 50% of their market cap already this year but have rallied back somewhat since the 18th of March. As the long-term chart demonstrates below, shares on the above-mentioned date came right back down and successfully tested their 2009 lows. The question now is whether these lows can hold or are there lower lows on the horizon.

Ironically, management came out the day before (17th of March) and withdrew their first quarter guidance numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the operations end, as well as the manufacturing end, Celestica was adversely affected in the first quarter. Operations needed to be temporarily stopped, for example, in multiple Bay Area counties in California in March. Malaysian disruptions also adversely affected the firm's ability to manufacture and source components for assembly.

This is why, now more than ever, it is crucial, as value investors, to look at the trends the respective company had coming into 2020. For example, 90 days ago, analysts who followed this stock expected the firm to do $0.78 in earnings per share for 2020. At present, that estimation has fallen to approximately $0.60 per share. Even if Celestica managed to do this number this year, it would still be $0.06 per share ahead of last year. Remember, earnings are the main driver of stock prices on Wall Street. If Celestica manages to report bottom-line growth this year (amidst all the disruption), it would significantly strengthen the case that higher prices are ahead for this stock.

We state this because of the company's present valuation, and this is where Celestica really stands out among its competitors.

Metric Celestica Sector Median Price to Book 0.43 2.8 Price to Sales 0.1 2.4 Price To Earnings 8.2 19.1 Price to Cash/Flow 1.7 16.11

Bears will point to the fact that margins have been deteriorating significantly at Celestica, and this is true. On the gross margin numbers, for example, this is definitely true. However, the company's net income margin fell to 1.2% last year, whereas the industry came in at 2.26%. We will be generous and say that the industry as a whole is dropping approximately twice the amount of profit from its turnover to its bottom-line compared to Celestica.

Look though at the valuation multiples above and specifically the book multiple of 0.43 and the sales multiple of 0.1. Celestica's sales and assets are many multiples cheaper than the averages in this industry. Remember, earnings come from sales and assets. The cheaper one can buy a firm's assets and sales, the higher the probability that earnings will revert to their long-term mean.

Saying all of the above, earnings may drive stock prices, but they do not create cash. It is cash flow which enables firms go out and spend money on assets, which, over time, result in bottom-line earnings. If a profitable company cannot maintain liquidity, it doesn't matter how much earnings it has because those earnings will not be able to grow over a sustained period of time.

Celestica's market cap currently comes in at $596 million. The firm generates $265 million of free cash flow in 2019. This means its price to free cash flow ratio comes in at 2.24. The industry average for this metric is 16.11. This ratio, along with the fact that the firm holds almost $500 million of cash on its balance sheet, demonstrates to us that liquidity is not a problem at this firm.

What does this do? It buys the firm time in order to get back to sustained earnings growth. Furthermore, and although Celestica does not pay a dividend, it has consistently rewarded shareholders through its sustained buybacks. Again, this is a testament to the strong cash flows this firm is able to generate.

To sum up, Celestica is expected to announce its first quarter numbers at the end of this month. There is a lot to like here with respect to encouraging earnings trends, significant cash flows as well as a keen valuation. We may use options and not stock next week (depending on high implied volatility rises) to put some long deltas to work. Attractive risk/reward setup at these prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.