Global Partners: 19% Yield, Declares Next Week, Insiders Buying

GLP's forward yield is 19.3%, but management isn't scheduled to declare the May payout until ~4/29/20.

The fall of 2008 was a brutal period for the market, with most stocks greatly pressured. Sound familiar? That's when we bought Global Partners LP (GLP), one of the Northeast's largest fuel distributors.

Dividend stocks were slashing their payouts left and right back then, but GLP maintained its $.4875 quarterly payout through Q3 2010, and then started raising it periodically. It reached a peak of $.6975 in Q4 2015, but then management cut it back to $.4725, during the crude oil pullback until Q3 '18, when they began raising it again.

It has been an up and down ride with GLP over the years in terms of its price/unit and its common dividend, with great support during the recession, then a cut in 2015, and periodic raises since Q3 '18:

Common Distribution:

Management raised the quarterly distribution on the common units from $0.52 to $0.5250/unit in January.

Management hasn't declared the May 2020 payout yet - they announced last May's payout on 4/29/19, so they should announce the upcoming one next week. Given the current environment, and GLP's lofty yield, we wouldn't be too surprised to see them trim the current payout. At $10.88, GLP's common yields 19.30%, with 1.16X coverage in 2019:

Preferred Distribution:

GLP also has a cumulative hybrid floating rate preferred series: Global Partners, 9.75% Series A Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (GLP.PA). Could issuers possibly make these descriptions any longer? We're not looking for special treatment here, but a wee bit o' brevity would be nice.

GLP.PA pays a fixed quarterly rate of $.609375, until its 8/15/23 call date. It currently yields 10.39%, and goes ex-dividend next week, on 4/30/20:

The floating rate is based upon the three-month LIBOR, and like most rates, it has tumbled over the past year. It's now at 1.04%, vs. 2.58% a year ago. The floating rate is 677 basis points above whatever the three-month LIBOR is after the call date.

Using today's 3M LIBOR rate of 1.04%, the total rate would be 7.81%, which, at a $23.45 price, gives us an equivalent yield of 8.33%, 206 basis points below the current 10.39% rate. The 3M LIBOR rate would have to be ~3% after the call date, for these shares to have a similar equivalent yield to their current one.

GLP's preferred distribution was quite well-covered in 2019, by a factor of 5.33X on a net income basis, and by a 14.23X factor on a DCF basis:

Profile:

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. The company is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. Its Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and propane to home heating oil and propane retailers, and wholesale distributors. Global Partners LP was founded in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. (GLP site)

GLP has three segments - the Gasoline Distribution & Station Operations - GDSO - segment is its dominant segment, delivering 80% of its 2019 product margin.

(GLP site)

Wholesale accounted for 16% of 2019 product margin, and the Commercial segment contributed 4%. GDSO was up by 4% in 2019, Commercial grew by 20.7%, while Wholesale fell by -10.8%, due to less favorable pricing conditions.

(GLP site)

Part of GLP's GDSO segment income is supported by annuity-like rents on its gas stations and C-stores. Management has made several acquisitions for this segment since 2015, which has increased the overall margin by ~26%, to $225M since 2015: They acquired 147 XtraMart C-stores from Warren Equities in 2015-16; 33 sites from Honey Farms in 2017, 126 stations from Champlain Oil, and 10 stations from Cheshire Oil in 2018.

(GLP site)

~38% of GLP's stations are company operated, with the remainder run by agents or dealer lessees:

Massachusetts and NY are its two biggest concentrations, at 27% and 22%, respectively.

GLP's Wholesale segment also has a strong presence in the Northeast, with major market shares in five of its six areas, and 9.8M barrels of capacity:

(GLP site)

In addition, it has terminals in North Dakota and Oregon, with the latter location offering large ship logistics support:

(GLP site)

2019 Earnings:

GLP's 2019 vs. 2018 comps are a bit distorted by a one-time gain in 2018 of ~$52.6M, resulting from the extinguishment of a contingent liability related to the Ethanol Excise Tax Credit. 2018 also benefited from a record Q4 '18 for the GDSO, due to expanded fuel margins, primarily due to an $0.80/gallon decrease in wholesale gasoline prices from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018.

Management raised the distribution/unit by 9% in 2019, and averaged 1.16X coverage, which was respectable but certainly much lower than the outlier 2.59X coverage that GLP had in 2018.

COVID-19 March Update:

GLP's CEO said on the 3/6/20 Q4 '19 earnings call: "To date, we have not seen any impact of the virus on our operations. That said, we are monitoring the situation closely and taking measures to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers."

GLP also has this advisory on its website: "Our operations have been deemed essential services because we help people heat their homes, fill up their gas tanks and pick up essential food and provisions."

"Our terminals and almost all of our convenience stores and gas stations continue to operate. In all of our locations, we have implemented social distancing and improved sanitization measures. We will be installing floor decals for customer spacing and Plexiglass guards in all our retail stores. In locations with food service, we have converted to take-out and delivery only to comply with on-site consumption rules."

"We’ve implemented contactless cash handling and are providing disposable gloves at all gas pumps. Truck driver lounges, showers, laundries and gaming areas have been temporarily closed."

"All office-based employees are working from home, and we’ve implemented a sick time leave policy for additional support. As our retail employees continue to deliver essential goods and services, we’ve temporarily increased their wages by $2 per hour and provided them with gift cards, of their choice, to help ease their burden at home. We’ve also given store managers one-time bonuses." (GLP site)

So, GLP's operations are mostly open - the problem, of course, will be the lower demand from the shutdowns. We'll find out how GLP fared in Q1, and more importantly, more recently, in April, when it releases its first-quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 8, 2020. There will also be a conference call that morning for investors and analysts.

Valuations:

We compared GLP to other station operators/wholesalers, and two main undervaluations emerged - GLP's .81X price/book is considerably lower than the 3.28X peer average, and its EV/EBITDA of 5.9 also is much lower than the 9.86 group average. Its price/sales is also miniscule, but so is the group average.

That 19.04% average yield shows you how much this group has been beaten down, like some of the other dividend stocks we've covered in our recent articles.

Financials:

GLP's debt/equity leverage is much lower than the group average, while its net debt/EBITDA is in line, and its ROA and ROE lag the group's figures.

Debt:

Management paid off its 2022 senior notes in 2019 via a new $400M private offering, which doesn't come due until 2027. It has $300M in senior notes due in 2023.

As of 12/31/19, GLP had total borrowings outstanding of $516.6 million, including $192.7 million under its $450 million revolving credit facility, and $323.9 million under its $850 million working capital facility. Its total credit facility is $1.3B.

(GLP site)

Insiders:

Insiders anted up a bit in March, buying ~11,000 units. Around 21.6% of outstanding units are held by insiders.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a range of income vehicles, which can offer you defense vs. this latest market pullback.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.