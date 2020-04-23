O'Shaughnessy April 2020 Update: A Historic Opportunity In Small Cap Stocks

Summary

Evidence suggests that a historic opportunity may be forming in small cap stocks, among the lowest returning assets in March (Russell 2000 Index, -21.73%) and Q1 (Russell 2000 Index, -30.61%).

Small stocks are generally the lowest performers as markets fall, but then significantly outperform when markets recover.

Small cap value & large cap growth spreads near all time highs.

Earnings yield spread on small cap value & 10-year treasury near all time highs.