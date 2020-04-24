Intel Crushes It Yet Again

After the bell on Thursday, we received first-quarter results from chip giant Intel (INTC). The company announced a tremendous set of results for the period, despite challenges from the coronavirus, but guidance from the company was a little mixed. In the end, it was a pretty good report, but shares sold off perhaps on a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event.

For the first quarter, revenues of more than $19.8 billion were up 23% over the prior-year period and smashed estimates for $18.7 billion. Don't forget, estimates soared in recent months after the company's guidance for this period was almost $2 billion ahead of Street estimates. Growth was fueled by a dramatic 43% increase in Data Center revenue to $7 billion, while the Memory group was up 46% to $1.3 billion. Mobileye revenues were also up 22%, while the Client Computing group was up 14% to almost $10 billion.

The revenue beat definitely flowed down the income statement. Non-GAAP operating income, forecast to be $6.65 billion, came at $7.5 billion, with non-GAAP gross margins up 370 basis points over the prior-year period. A higher-than-expected tax rate was brushed off by strength from the buyback, with Intel reporting non-GAAP EPS of $1.45. That's 15 cents better than guidance and 17 cents above the Street, marking the fourth straight quarter of at least a 17-cent beat. Overall, it was a strong quarter as detailed below.

(Source: Intel presentation, seen here)

When we get to guidance, things were a bit mixed, and that's despite Street estimates dropping in recent weeks thanks to coronavirus fears. For the top line, Intel guided to revenues of $18.5 billion, which was above the Street average of $17.97 billion. Unfortunately, the company also detailed that non-GAAP gross margins will decline from 58.3% to 56% sequentially, and operating margins will be down to 30%. As a result, the company guided to non-GAAP EPS of $1.10, which was a bit below the Street average of $1.19. As a reminder though, Intel has handily beat on the bottom line in recent quarters, so we'll see if this low guidance sets up a beat down the road.

During the quarter, Intel also generated more than $6 billion in cash from operations, resulting in free cash flow of $2.9 billion. The company paid cash dividends of $1.4 billion during Q1 and used $4.2 billion to repurchase 71 million shares of stock. In late March, the buyback was suspended due to the coronavirus, and it will restart when warranted. The company also took on more than $10 billion in debt, mostly from this new offering, as a way to strengthen the balance sheet in these tough times.

In the initial after-hours move, Intel shares dropped about 6%. As the chart below shows, they had recovered a good chunk of their coronavirus losses in the past month. The EPS guidance being light didn't help, but perhaps this is just some profit-taking after the big rebound. With the after-hours movement, the dividend's annual yield is approaching 2.40%. Interestingly enough, this move put shares between the 50-day moving average (in purple) and the 200-day moving average (in red).

(Source: Yahoo! Finance - author added blue line for after-hours action)

In the end, it was another blowout quarter for chip giant Intel. Thanks to very strong growth from the Data Center, revenues smashed expectations and helped fuel another large bottom-line beat. While guidance was mixed, the company has forecast strong Q2 revenues, which will significantly calm lost business fears. The stock did sell off a bit after the news, likely due to some profit-taking and a weak EPS forecast, but we've seen 8 bottom-line beats in the past 9 quarters. It will be interesting to see how the name trades over the next few sessions, as it currently is between two key technical levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

