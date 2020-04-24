CSX: Thoughts On Q1 Earnings

While I am not yet adding the stock to my portfolio, I believe CSX is one of the best stocks to buy as soon as things settle down.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) is one of the stocks that blew up in my face. In January of this year, I wrote that the company had entered challenging times with slow growth but that an economic recovery would help to stabilize the stock price. The economy did indeed stabilize, lifting the stock to new highs. Unfortunately, COVID-19 escalated at the of February, crushing everything in its path as major economies went into lockdown mode. With this in mind, CSX just released its first-quarter earnings. Results came in above expectations as minor revenue declines could partially be offset by further rising operating efficiencies. Unfortunately, Q2 is off to a bad start, and without structural economic improvements, CSX's stock price will have a hard time recovering lost ground.

Source: CSX

Here's What Happened In Q1

Let's start by mentioning that nobody was surprised that the company was going to report poor results. As you can see below, weekly shipments have taken a deep dive. The 4-week average has declined to almost 20% in week 16 as weekly shipments declined more than 23% according to most recent data. Note that most of this happened after week 13, which has caused Q1 volumes to only decline by 1%. The worst performance came from automotive volumes, which declined by 10%. Coal declined 15%, as the already weak commodity group was hit with increasing economic weakness as global benchmark prices declined, while lower natural gas prices further pressured demand.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: CSX)

This being said, earnings per share fell to $1.00. This is above expectations of $0.94 and 2% below the prior-year quarter result. This is the second consecutive time the company has reported contraction. Fortunately, both declines were close to flat as a short economic uptick in the first weeks of 2020 managed to avoid an early implosion.

Source: Estimize

Now, let's look at how the company managed to keep the earnings per share decline to a minimum. As you can see, challenging economic conditions made it harder for CSX to use pricing as a tool to offset volume weakness. Total revenue is down 5% as volumes are down only 1%. Fortunately, expenses were down 7% as well as labor, materials, and fuel saw both cyclical declines and declines caused by efficiency measures like increasing car miles per day. While these measures were unable to prevent operating income from falling 3%, it caused another drop in the company's operating ratio. In this case, the operating ratio declined from 59.9% in the prior-year quarter to 58.7%. Note that a decline is positive as the operating ratio measures the costs to run the business while the operating margin measures the profits after operating costs are deducted. Source: CSX Q1/2020 Earnings Presentation

Thanks to a lower operating ratio, operating income was down only 3%. Unfortunately, when adding higher interest expenses and tax, net earnings are down about 8%.

Good thing CSX maintains both friendly and sustainable shareholder approach as earnings per share were down only 2%. The reason is money spent on buybacks. In the first quarter, CSX returned $778 million to shareholders. $201 million was paid as dividends while the remaining $577 million was spent on buybacks. Total shareholder distributions are down from $991 million in the prior-year quarter. Right now, one might be asking if buybacks are the smart thing to do. However, from a financial point of view, CSX was in a very good place in its first quarter. Total cash increased by $1.0 billion. This is up from $330 million in the prior-year quarter. While operating cash flow was fairly unchanged, the company saw $144 million from investing activities as purchases of short-term investments declined by roughly 50% on top of almost $700 more proceeds from sales of short-term investments. Financing activities went from $27 million positive cash flow to a $285 million decline as the company issued 50% less long-term debt and spent $200 million less on share buybacks as I already briefly mentioned.

With that said, the company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance as uncertainties are simply too high right now. The company will be managing expenses according to its (expected) volumes and evaluate its capital expenditures.

It should also be mentioned that the company has a solid balance sheet. Operating income is covering interest expenses more than 6.2x (interest coverage ratio), while total liabilities are valued at 70% of total assets. The current ratio is at 1.5, indicating that liquidity is not an issue - especially not given the company's ability to generate cash even in challenging times.

Takeaway

CSX is the kind of company that keeps surprising analysts both in bull and bear markets. Unfortunately, as economic growth is declining, it becomes increasingly harder to use higher prices to offset lower volumes. Right now, and given the development of volumes in Q2, it is up to the company's operating ratio to somewhat stabilize the bottom line. While the withdrawal of the 2020 outlook should not be a surprise, it is good to know that the company has solid financials to withstand a prolonged economic shutdown. Unfortunately, this also means that a V-shaped recovery is unlikely. I expect we are going to see some ugly days of selling until we are seeing significant improvements in economic expectations.

Source: FINVIZ

In other words, I will not be adding CSX to my portfolio right now. I will stick to a number of dividend stocks (see my Seeking Alpha bio) and a large government bonds position until things settle down. The main takeaway here is that CSX is a must-have on your watch list. This is the kind of company you should be buying in case you want railroad exposure or cyclical exposure in general.

Be safe!

