Intel: Last Good Quarter

No matter how great the Q1 results were for Intel (INTC), investors were previously warned the chip giant faced massive headwinds for the rest of 2020. The company itself forecast collapsing revenues as the year progresses and the Q2 guidance confirms the negative trend remains solidly in place. The stock isn't a good play back up near $60 with coronavirus uncertainty in the economy.

Image Source: Intel website

Last Good Quarter

CEO Bob Swan had already alerted the market to the company having a strong quarter despite the coronavirus outbreak. The work-from-home economy has boosted demand for all types of semiconductor chips, leaving Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in a strong position to thrive despite a global economic shutdown of entertainment venues and various other non-essential businesses.

For this reason, Intel had already rallied back to $60 prior to the quarterly results. The chip giant still managed to beat Q1 results by $0.18 and $1.2 billion.

The company had another substantial data center quarter with revenues up 43% YoY to $7.0 billion. Cloud service providers generated an incredible 53% growth rate in the quarter, but a one-time major deal isn't expected to last beyond this quarter.

The market is disappointed by the results because Intel isn't guiding towards any change to the negative outcome already predicted for the rest of the year. The company generated $19.8 billion in revenues last quarter and guided to only $18.5 billion in the current quarter. The last couple of years have seen Q2 revenues gain $0.5 billion to $1.0 billion from the traditionally low period of the year in Q1, but the company now faces a trend of reduced data center sales and the loss of mobile chip sales on the shift to 5G.

Weakness Ahead

Analysts were already expecting a weaker quarter, but investors clearly expected Intel to guide up with the stock dipping 5% in initial after-hours trading. The company did provide a boost to revenue guidance at $18.5 billion, but revenues are expected to fall $1.3 billion from the Q1 level. The bigger issue is the forecast for an EPS of only $1.10 in the quarter, when analysts are up at $1.17 now.

Source: Intel Q1'20 earnings release

The big fear with Intel is the inability to compete with new server chips from AMD without drastically cutting prices and taking margin hits. As an example of the forecasted margin hit, Intel reported an operating margin of 30.9% last Q2 versus the guidance for 30.0% this quarter. The margin back in Q2'18 was 32.9%.

The chip giant actually is forecasting revenues to rise $2.1 billion YoY in the quarter. These higher sales are coming at a price and AMD is only ramping up business.

What investors need to understand is that Intel is only confirming the expected weakness headed all the way into the traditional weak Q1 next year. The below revenue estimates are too low, but the key is the trend where Q4'20 revenues are projected to dip up to 14% from last Q4.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

On top of these negative trends, Intel made the bizarre move to pull down $10 billion in debt and officially stop stock buybacks at the end of March. The company doesn't seem to waste any opportunity to throw up the white flag. What investors want is the chip giant buying shares on weakness after spending an incredible $7.6 billion in the prior couple of quarters buying shares at higher prices.

Intel ended Q1 with $20.8 billion in cash plus another $6.8 billion in investments while having $38.9 billion in debt. Clearly, the chip giant needs to shore up the balance sheet after this economic shutdown has demonized stock buybacks when a company has substantial debt levels.

Considering Intel supports paying a quarterly dividend payout of $1.4 billion, the company needs to only engage in stock buybacks on weakness. The problem here is the inability to shrink the share count will further hurt EPS growth in the next few years while Intel hopefully strives to return to a net cash position.

Takeaway

The key takeaway is that Intel just reported the last good quarter for the next year. After some revenue growth in Q2'20, the company isn't projected to return to revenue growth until Q2'21.

Analysts have the chip giant earning about $5 per share in 2020 and 2021, so the stock isn't expensive at about 11x EPS estimates in after-hours trading at $55. An investor shouldn't expect much downside in the stock, but the upside is limited compared to a market already beaten down. Investors should look for more upside elsewhere.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Sign up today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.