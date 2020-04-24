Energize Your Portfolio With Celsius Holdings

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Elias Kaplan as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of low-calorie energy drinks or what they call fitness drinks. Based on my research and valuations, I believe Celsius is a buy with a potential upside of almost 50%.

As of 2018, the energy drink market was worth $53.01 billion, and by 2026, it is estimated to be worth $86.01 billion, a CAGR of about 7%. The beverage industry, and therefore the growing energy drink market, is trending away from sugary, high-calorie drinks and towards those that are lower in calories with less or no sugar. Celsius is capitalizing on this trend, as it touts that all of its products contain zero grams of sugar. There have also been six university studies confirming that its products help burn calories, further differentiating Celsius from competitors like Monster (MNST), Rockstar, and Redbull. Although these companies have also developed and marketed healthier beverages with zero grams of sugar, Celsius has made this a key part of its brand.

The company has been able to take advantage of its unique positioning as a healthy player in the energy drink market with a solid fundamental footing. 2019 was a good year for Celsius, as revenue increased by almost 43%, while operating expenses remained roughly the same as those in 2018. The revenue increase is attributed, in large part, to a $20.8 million increase in revenue in the company's North America region, or about 53% from 2018.

Source: Celsius Holdings Inc.’s 2019 Form 10-K

It achieved this massive revenue growth by adding over 50 new regional DSD distributors in 2019, bringing its total distribution network to over 100 partners. Celsius has continued to expand across the US in 2020 through partnerships with major retailers. In March 2020, Celsius announced that it received authorization to distribute two flavors across more than 1,500 Walmart stores. The company also augmented an existing offering with Target to include an additional flavor in over 1,300 stores. These partnerships will help Celsius maintain the 50%+ growth it has already achieved in North America for the next few years.

Across the pond, Celsius’ buyout of Func Food Group Oyj (“Func Food”) in October 2019 expands its European presence and helps the firm vertically integrate. This gives Celsius direct control of its distributions in the region, and will therefore benefit the brand from the added exposure. In FY 2019, Celsius was able to grow its revenue in Europe from $9.2 million to $14.5 million, a 56% revenue bump. We can expect this acquisition to bolster the amount of revenue generated from the European energy drink market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2018 and 2024.

Celsius has also been able to achieve a huge $9.2 million decrease in operating losses, from $10.6 million in 2018 to $1.4 million in 2019, due to operational changes in the Asia region. The company has recently reached a deal with Qifeng Food Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Qifeng”), which Celsius used to distribute its products in the Chinese market. Under the terms of the agreement, Qifeng will pay a fixed royalty fee of $6.9 million for five years effective on January 1, 2019, which amounts to $1.38 million per year. After the five-year period, the royalty payment will transition into a volume-based royalty fee that has a flexible upside with a minimum of $2.2 fee of million per year. Qifeng, in the meantime, will be able to manufacture, market, and commercialize Celsius-branded products in China. Additionally, Qifeng will repay all of the capital that Celsius invested into the Chinese market through 2018 over the same five-year period. This capital repayment is worth roughly $12 million, hence why Celsius ended 2019 with earnings of almost $10 million.

By my estimates, Celsius saved a little over $12 million in SG&A expenses in 2019 by restructuring its distribution method with Qifeng and will save much more in the coming years. I arrived at this number by multiplying the 2019 revenue of $75 million by 60%, which is the 2018 SG&A expense as a percent of revenue. I then subtracted that from 2019’s SG&A expenses of $32 million to arrive at the $12 million worth of SG&A savings. As previously stated, this agreement decreases the expenses incurred by Celsius for running operations in China, thereby reducing future risks, while still maintaining some upside through a steady revenue stream of royalty payments. This deal will also allow the company to focus its attention and capital in other markets such as Europe and North America, where the short-term growth potential is much greater, as its operations are in the process of maturing.

I used two valuation models, relative and intrinsic, to arrive at an appropriate valuation for Celsius. I used Rockstar Energy Drink and Monster Beverage Corp. to arrive at my relative valuation of $8.03 per share. I also used the DCF model for young growth firms, based on Aswath Damodaran’s model 3, to arrive at my intrinsic valuation of $9.02 per share. Based on my numbers and assumptions, described below, I arrived at a fair valuation of $8.43 per share, a 47% upside from the current price of $4.41.

In March 2020, Celsius’ competitor, Rockstar Energy Drinks, was bought by PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) for $3.85 billion. The deal is expected to go through in the first half of 2020. This grants a nice opportunity to extrapolate some information and apply it to Celsius Holdings.

According to Statista, Rockstar Energy Drinks generated $190.68 million in revenue in 2019. Using this number, we can see that the revenue multiple is 20.19. Celsius, in comparison, generated $75.15 million in revenue in 2019, and when using the same multiple, the market cap for Celsius should be $1.52 billion, or $23.64 per share. This number, however, seems highly unrealistic. To illustrate this, we can use the same multiple on the 2019 revenue of another public competing firm such as Monster Beverage Corp. Monster generated $4.87 billion in revenue in 2019. From there, we arrive at a market cap of $98.29 billion, while in actuality, it currently sits at $33.39 billion. This $70 billion discrepancy is questionable for a well-known and highly tracked firm like Monster that you’d expect to be appropriately priced. To drive my point even further, Coca-Cola Co. (KO) generated $37.27 billion in revenue in 2019 and the company’s market cap is $206.34 billion. It is very unlikely that Monster’s market cap should be almost $100 billion on revenue of almost $5 billion, because that would imply that Coca-Cola is severely mispriced. This leads me to believe that the price discrepancy must be due to other factors such as goodwill.

To account for these other factors, I simply divided Monster’s estimated market cap of $98.29 billion we calculated by the current market cap of $33.39 billion to arrive at a “goodwill” multiple of 2.94. I then used this new multiple to divide Celsius’ theoretical price per share of $23.64 to arrive at a more realistic $8.03 per share for the company. Next, I will walk you through my DCF analysis and the assumptions I made in order to arrive at a price per share of $9.02.

For my DCF analysis, I used Aswath Damodaran’s spreadsheet to calculate the intrinsic value for this young growth firm. I will go through the following value driver assumptions one by one.

Input tab from Aswath Damodaran's spreadsheet

Since Celsius’ CAGR between 2015 and 2019 is about 39%, I assume a CAGR of 30% for the next five years to build some margin of safety. This is further supported by Monster’s CAGR of 37% between 2000 and 2005. The reason why I chose these years is because at the end of 2000, Monster had generated $71.7 million in revenue, which is similar to Celsius’ revenue at the end of 2019. I also assume a conservative operating margin of 20% in year 10. I used Monster’s 2010 operating margin of 25% as guidance for the same reason previously stated. With these assumptions, I arrived at a DCF valuation of $9.02.

Since no two valuation methods are the same and sometimes one can be perceived as being more accurate than another, I decided to weigh my valuations as follows: 60% towards the relative model and 40% towards the DCF model. I believe the relative model is more accurate in this scenario, since an actual acquisition of a firm similar to Celsius occurred recently. I made many assumptions in my DCF model that more than likely will not pan out in the way I described. Therefore, based on my weights, my final valuation is $8.43 per share, or a 48% price increase from Celsius’ current price of $4.41.

I believe Celsius Holdings is well-positioned for growth. It has and continues to foster a brand of healthy energy drinks that will undoubtedly help it ride the health and wellness trend we are currently experiencing. Celsius was able to expand its revenue in 2019 and is well-positioned for further growth in 2020 with the numerous deals that were made. The company was also able to decrease operational expenditures by restructuring its distribution method in China while not sacrificing too much upside potential. In the end, I believe Celsius is a good investment with a significant upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.