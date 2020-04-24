Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF: It Is Safe To Continue To Own This Fund

ETF Overview

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) focuses on intermediate-term investment grade bonds in the United States. The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Float-Adjusted Index. BND has very low credit risk as all of the bonds in its portfolio are investment grade bonds. BND is exposed to some interest rate risk if the Federal Reserve decides to raise its key interest rate. However, given the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, this risk is low, especially given the fact that the Federal Reserve is also buying investment grade corporate bonds. Therefore, it should be safe for investors to continue to own BND and earn a stable fixed income.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

BND has a portfolio of investment grade bonds in the U.S.

The table below shows the composition of BND's portfolio. As can be seen from the table, U.S. government bonds represent nearly two thirds of the portfolio. These bonds are safe as they are backed by the U.S. government which has the top investment grade credit rating. The remaining bonds are corporate bonds with investment grade credit ratings. Some major sectors of the bonds include industrial sector which represents about 15.2% of the total portfolio (15.2%) and finance sector, which represents about 8.2% of the total portfolio. Investors should be comforted to know that investment grade credit bonds have very low default rate. In fact, investment grade bonds' default rate is only about 0.10% per year (based on 32-year period measured). On the other hand, default rate for below-investment-grade bonds is about 4.22% per year.

Source: Vanguard Website

As the table above shows, about 15.6% of BND's portfolio are Baa-rated bonds (the lowest grade of the investment grade bonds). These bonds may have higher credit risk than the rest of its portfolio. If the current economic recession caused by COVID-19 deepens, it is possible that many of these bonds will be downgraded to non-investment grade bonds. This might cause some panic selling. However, investors should take comfort especially after the Federal Reserve announced on April 9 that it will also purchase bonds downgraded from investment grade ratings as of March 22 or later that are now rated at least BB-/Ba3. Therefore, this risk is mitigated.

BND has moderate interest rate risk

Bonds in BND's portfolio has an average effective maturity of 8.1 years. As can be seen from the table below, majority of its bonds will mature within 10 years (1-3 years: 27.3%; 3-5 years: 30%; 5-10 years: 21.4%).

Source: Vanguard Website

This means that BND's portfolio is exposed to moderate interest rate risk. This is because short-term bonds are less impacted by the changes in interest rate as these bonds are almost reaching maturity. On the other hand, long-term bonds' market value can be impacted by the change in interest rates. As can be seen from the chart below, BND's fund performance is inversely correlated to the treasury yield rate. Therefore, interest rate risk is real. This means that, as long as the treasury rate continues to remain low, BND's fund price will likely not decline.

Data by YCharts

Is It Time To Buy BND?

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused the Federal Reserve to quickly slashed its key interest rates. This has also resulted in a sharp decline in treasury yield. At this moment, 10-year treasury yield is only about 0.63%. It was above 3% in the beginning of 2018. Since BND's fund price is inversely correlated to the treasury yield, the real question is whether the Federal Reserve will raise its key interest rate any time soon. We hold the view that a V-shaped type of recovery is unlikely given the challenge of containing COVID-19. Even though some parts of the economy will restart gradually, social distancing may remain in place for a long time. This will make an economic recovery challenging. In fact, a meaningful recovery will not happen until a vaccine is made available. This will likely take at least 12 months. Therefore, we do not think the Federal Reserve will be in any hurry to raise its key interest rate or stop its quantitative easing any time soon. Hence, it should be okay for investors to continue to own BND in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

If your goal is to receive a stable income, BND should be one of your choices. It has little credit risk. Given the fact that the Federal Reserve will not likely raise its key interest rate anytime soon, interest rate risk is also low. Therefore, it should be okay to continue to own this fund and earn some income as it has a yield to maturity of 1.6%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.