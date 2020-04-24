Netflix And IBM Earnings Are A Clear Negative Read-Across To Amazon Web Services

Survey: All readers should check their spending on Amazon Prime in April 2020: did it decline from prior months? Let us know the results in the comments section.

Netflix yoy increase in Revenue, "Cost of Revenue" and "Technology and Development" expenses decelerated in 1Q20; a negative read-across to their cloud provider: AWS.

I've been questioning the narrative around Amazon (AMZN) - mainly that the company is benefiting (both in Prime and Amazon Web Services ("AWS")) from the coronavirus - for a while now. I posted my first article explaining my view here. Since then, I've been looking for clues either supporting or refuting my thesis. And IBM (IBM) and Netflix (NFLX) provided some useful information worth sharing.

IBM's management commentary was a negative read-across to AWS

IBM's earnings call yesterday had some important read-across information for other cloud providers, like Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT). While IBM's position in the cloud is far weaker than these larger, better-heeled tech competitors, their large installed base on corporate customers still gives them unique insight into large corporations' purchasing decisions.

IBM indicated that the first two months of 2020 had been off to a good start, that performance was in line with full-year guidance and expectations. But at the end of March, when lockdowns and "shelter in place" orders became widespread, client purchasing behavior shifted dramatically. Clients became solely focused on "mission critical" and "remote workforce" capabilities, and effectively stopped spending on all other categories. Management teams focused on preserving cash and effecting a "pause" in their business.

I think the read-across to Amazon Web Services is obvious: they will experience a similar dynamic. Companies like Airbnb (AIRB), which employ AWS for their entire business (at least as of a few years ago), are no longer "scaling up," but rather "scaling back," which leads to lower revenue for AWS (considering it is "pay as you go" pricing model). Management is finding any way to save cash and cut expenses during this period.

Now throw in corporate demand for AWS from large multi-national corporations in the hotel, hospitality, travel, airlines, aerospace, automotive, and energy industries (just to name a few industries seeing a crushing decline in demand) and you get a combined demand effect on discretionary, non-mission-critical cloud services that is dramatic. I think this will be reflected in Amazon management's commentary on the cloud market during the 1Q20 earnings call.

Netflix results last night were a negative read-across for AWS

Netflix is a big part of the narrative around Amazon (and AWS specifically) benefiting from the coronavirus. Netflix added nearly twice the number of users in 1Q20 as analysts expected, as billions of people "sheltering in place" led to the expected surge in online streaming services demand. But the narrative broke down there, as Netflix's total revenue, "cost of revenue" expense, and "technology and development" expense all experienced decelerating growth on a year-over-year basis.

Figure 1: Netflix revenue & expenses decelerated yoy

If AWS revenue is going to benefit from a surge in streaming services demand in 1Q20, wouldn't we see it here? Netflix would have to pay AWS, their cloud service provider, and as long as both employ accrual GAAP accounting (they do) then expenses would be reported in the period incurred, and AWS would report revenue in the period in which the service/product is provided. In other words, a surge in AWS revenue from Netflix should be evident in Netflix's expense line items above.

So where in the chart above is that surge in "cloud" expenses? Answer: it doesn't exist, because it apparently didn't happen.

Could demand for Amazon Prime fulfillment be falling in April 2020?

I believe in anecdotal evidence, and right now everyone I know is in lockdown, busy doing nothing sheltering in place. Incomes are dropping, even among the well-heeled cohort. My wife and I, for example, stocked up in March, as it became clear that we were going to need supplies for the impending shutdown, but then our spending has subsequently declined in April. So I decided to look at our spending on Amazon Prime.

Since the beginning of 2018, we average about $660 per month in Amazon purchases. Here was the big find, though: we've spent $48 on Amazon Prime in April 2020 so far, a massive decline from our normal spending on Amazon Prime.

So I polled my friends on their "Amazon Prime spending" habits this year so far. Keep in mind, most are in their mid-30s, professionals, and urban (NYC, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix all represented, but mostly NYC).

Here was my question:

"What has your spending on Amazon Prime been like in January - April of this year? Has your spending on Amazon prime been "higher," "lower," or "normal" (compared to your normal spending on Amazon) in each of these months? Here's a template answer: January 2020: "Normal" February 2020: "Lower" March 2020: "Normal" April 2020: "Higher"

And here is a tabulation of 11 responses I received; see a trend?

Figure 2: Informal poll of peers on their Amazon Prime spending

If this is representative of the population of Amazon Prime users, can higher demand for online gaming, streaming services, and grocery delivery really counteract all of the above? Or is the narrative just plain wrong?

Let's conduct an informal survey of readers here, so please share your results in the comments below: has your spending on Amazon Prime increased or decreased in January, February, March, and April 2020? Check your spending on Amazon Prime here.

Amazon noted $500 million per month in increased spend from hiring new workers and increasing wages

In his annual shareholder letter, Jeff Bezos indicated that the $2 increase in hourly wage would cost the company $500 million through the end of April. Since this change was announced mid-March, that's an implied $4.0 billion increase in annualized wages. Now consider that Amazon's fulfillment (Amazon Prime and International) businesses only generated $5.3 billion in operating income in 2019. Will the February and March 2020 surge in fulfillment demand translate into significantly greater profits and FCF, or will this surge prove temporary while the increased cost burden remains?

IBM pulled full-year financial guidance; be prepared for Amazon to do the same

With clients focused solely on mission-critical spend, IBM pulled their full-year financial guidance. Netflix's guidance also disappointed, and they repeatedly emphasized that their guidance is really just "guesswork." If Amazon is seeing a surge (February and March) and subsequent decline (April) in fulfillment/Amazon Prime demand, and their AWS business is seeing a massive mix shift (declines in most industries, offset by increases in gaming, streaming, etc.), then management may be reluctant to provide second-quarter 2020 financial guidance, or guidance could disappoint. This would validate my view, and discredit the narrative around Amazon. Therefore, on a positive risk/reward ratio, I own some Put options on Amazon and recommend staying wary of the stock at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own Put options on AMZN given a favorable risk/reward (IMO). I would not recommend shorting the stock.