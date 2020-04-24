Comcast's 'Trolls' And Peacock Service Offer Strategic Value

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), like other media companies (and like just about all companies right now), is hurting from the CoV-2 crisis. Similar to Disney (NYSE:DIS), the cable giant has significant exposure to theme park and theatrical business lines. Both industries are at a standstill.

However, also similar to Disney (which I recently wrote about in terms of how it could better navigate the drastic downturn in economic activity), Comcast has levers it can pull. And indeed, it has pulled two of them recently.

The company decided to place its latest Universal/DreamWorks Animation cartoon, Trolls World Tour, on premium video-on-demand. In addition, it is leveraging its Peacock subscription service to cater to the quarantine generation (I will briefly touch upon this topic). In this article, I will share my thoughts on how management is dealing with the disruption.

Comcast is a long-term buy with a lot of short-term pain ahead of it. A lot, presumably. I say presumably because it just isn't possible for me to predict the price action to any large degree of accuracy, except to say I personally believe the market gets worse from here before it gets better. That presents an opportunity for cash-rich portfolios. We won't get out of the mess we're in until an effective vaccine is in the marketplace and has penetrated a significant amount of the population, so short-term could be anywhere from one to two years in duration. (The stock should begin to react ahead of the good news of a vaccine/treatment.)

"Trolls" And VOD

Every studio wants to release its major films in theaters whenever possible; it isn't possible now, so the next best thing is to place them on premium video-on-demand. I argued in my previous Disney article that, instead of delaying projects to other release dates, studios need to get them in distribution to bring in cash that is so highly coveted at the moment. Comcast got it right: consumers can rent, for a higher price than the normal pay-per-view window, the sequel to the DreamWorks Animation movie Trolls. Originally, before theater chains closed up shop, the plan was to day-and-date the title. Comcast decided to go ahead with the digital release and see how the film would be received.

Deadline reported the movie may have grossed well over $30 million in its initial weekend. An SA article by The Entertainment Oracle gathered reporting that says the figure may have maxed out closer to $40 million. Oracle also mentioned the more beneficial margin created by VOD - i.e., Comcast's studio asset would get a higher portion of the proceeds than what would be expected with the economics of the multiplex.

Oracle goes on to analyze what this means for theaters, and the article is worth a read. What I see with this event, in terms of a thesis for Comcast, is that, both in the long term and the short term, it proves that the company possesses a strong platform that allows it flexibility as it concerns the need for either scale of release or scale of margin, as well as proof-of-concept that synergy remains alive in media concerns that are not the Mouse. Granted, the latter has that concept down pat: cross-promotion between parks and studio segments is elegant and revenue-maximizing. Comcast is built like Disney - it has its own parks, et cetera - but it has a powerhouse entertainment ecosystem in its Xfinity asset, and through that, it can systematically enhance the prospects for a piece of celluloid in a comprehensive manner.

Comcast, as well as Disney for that matter, will learn from the pandemic problems of today, but Comcast is in a uniquely qualified position for application of lessons learned because of its linear subscriber base and, on a worldwide basis, its Sky unit. Presumably, if the crisis forces people to reconsider patronizing theater chains even after opening again, then Xfinity pay-per-view is a direct asset. I would also consider management's willingness to use pay-per-view as a substitute for theaters an indirect asset in and of itself beyond Xfinity, because it also means that the company will place projects on other platforms, such as Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iTunes. There's no need for exclusivity in this first window, although that might be a point with which to experiment in the future, even post-pandemic - i.e., release a film on Xfinity with an initial window of exclusivity, then branch out to other online rental platforms. Exclusivity would be a notable move in this case because the Xfinity platform, DreamWorks Animation, and Universal Pictures are all owned by the same media conglomerate; shareholders obviously know that, but the vertical structure here defines the economics (as well as the potential headaches for talent in terms of profit participation). It would depend on the picture, of course - Trolls may have worked as an exclusive on Xfinity if this distribution technique had been around for a while under normal circumstances, with the more major blockbusters favoring a wider initial VOD placement. However, management was wise to eschew favoring Xfinity over other points-of-sale since CoV-2 has halted studio operations, meaning that as much money needs to be captured as conceivable.

Judging how profitable the elimination of a theatrical window is can be tricky. Deadline analyzes ultimate profit on features annually, and we could compare Trolls to the company's How To Train Your Dragon sequel from last year. The article highlights a concern, namely that the absence of multiplex admissions could negatively influence synergy among the channels of distribution. Dragon 3 generated $130 million in projected ultimate profit, but that was on the back of a silver-screen debut. Will the families, as well as other animation-loving demos, who throw twenty bucks at the first digital window for Trolls be willing to buy a digital copy of the project down the line? Do consumers only want to buy the Blu-ray after seeing a film outside the home? Consumer psychology in this case is hard to read for me, but it is the telling factor, and will surely be studied. I have to assume that some of the theatrical revenue will be distributed to the premium-VOD window, thus balancing at least some of the disparity out. According to Box Office Mojo, back in 2016, the first Trolls grossed $46 million during its opening weekend (which was during November of that year, which obviously affects the comparison; also, Twentieth Century Fox held the distribution rights at the time). For a sequel to an IP that is arguably still developing its brand equity, current results show promise, so long as future digital/physical release is appropriately additive.

Peacock Will Aid Comcast More Than We Thought

Comcast is getting into the direct-to-consumer video-subscription service pioneered by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) with its Peacock unit. Before the virus crisis, Peacock could be arguably considered important to future shareholder value; however, with all the various quarantine advice and safety precautions, it could be said that it is more important than management could have imagined.

Right now, streaming is receiving a bid in the marketplace. Looking at Netflix's recent price action, and reports surrounding the company, it's easy to see that Wall Street favors the company's business model as extremely useful and adaptable to the temporary closings of multiplexes and other businesses. Peacock, which I've written about previously, aims to do the same thing: aggregate licensed content to attract subscribers. Whereas previously analysts might proffer a late-to-the-party scenario for the service, this is no longer so much the case, as I see it. Consider that the CoV-2 environment will most likely be around longer than most suspect (i.e., until the advent of a vaccine) - a lengthy period of viral outbreak will cause consumers to seek as much home entertainment as possible. Netflix may have a lot of choices, but now that people are home more often, it's like basic material supplies - i.e., content, like hand sanitizer, is being exhausted faster than it can be supplied. Even if Peacock doesn't possess as deep a catalog as Netflix, the perception will be that it needs to be added to the quarantine portfolio. I imagine, too, that many of the lesser-known names in the streaming industry are being sampled at this time, such as Tubi, which was recently purchased by Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA).

The service also benefits from the flexibility of the hybrid-pricing model. Consumers can either watch ads for no cost or pay to eliminate the commercials; there is also a difference in the amount of content available depending on cost. The following Variety article lays out the pricing details, as well as a risk to the service: original shows are obviously hampered by the collapse of Hollywood.

That is of concern, as well as the perception that Peacock is late to the game. I am bullish on what Peacock means to Comcast. The first iteration of the service will be what it is, but as time goes on, the asset will lend itself to experimentation and adjustment to ongoing trends. NBCUniversal is a powerhouse content unit, and it will help to differentiate the product. I can easily see news flow touting decisions by Universal to place some movies quickly on the service in a collapsed window after theaters open again. As many media pundits have observed, Hollywood could possibly adapt to new models (I qualify that with some reticence because I will never underestimate the resistance to change on the part of theater operators and talent).

In summation, the key point to remember is that a company like Disney can't directly sell its projects online in the same way that Comcast can. Disney is no slouch in the media marketplace, that is certainly not intended as the takeaway; instead, it helps us understand the value that Comcast can add to its movie slate. Comcast can sell to its subscribers a twenty-buck film from its movie unit in a way that others can't, given the build-up of its platform over the years.

What It All Means For The Stock

Here's a chart showing Comcast's share performance, as well as a comparison with Netflix and Disney:

Data by YCharts

I added the other two stocks to show that streaming is helping the case. Netflix is self-explanatory, as is Disney to an extent because of the D+ service. However, both Comcast and Disney have aforementioned ample exposure to theme parks and theatrical releases, thus the weakness in their respective price actions. Comcast, too, tends to sometimes trade in a tighter range presumably because of its perception as a dividend play in the media sector (I am long Comcast and believe it can, long-term, break out of that range).

Comcast and Disney certainly have seen the performance of Netflix and will look to enhance the role of streaming in their companies. The stocks may end up trading off of the subscriber-count growth rates over the next several months. Peacock is not Netflix, but it is going after subscribers while hedging its bet with advertising; couple that with the Comcast ecosystem and I'd argue you have a competitor. The counterargument is a loud one - i.e., Peacock cannot match brand equity with D+ and Netflix - as well as understandable. I'm willing to wait for the data.

The cable operator's shares have an overall bad rating from SA's quote system, and there will be even more challenges ahead in that regard (earnings revisions, news flow, et cetera). The stock is down from its highs, but it does have a decent dividend yield for a media concern at roughly 2.5% (at the time of writing).

It will be of no surprise to those who have followed my media articles to know that I favor Comcast as a long-term buy, with dividends reinvested. That opinion remains, even with all the turmoil.

It should be said that I do feel the stock will come under more pressure than it already has. Put another way, it's a good buy at current levels, but it will be a greater buy later on. How the price action swings month-to-month as the CoV-2 crisis continues is not something I can predict, but it would be reasonable to assume that Comcast will act like the market at large and not stay in one place (translation: it has a good chance of dipping from here). Buying on the pullbacks would reduce overall risk.

It's an interesting time for Hollywood - hopefully, Comcast can lead the way with further Trolls-like tests, as well as case-study-worthy leveraging of its cable/broadband investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, CMCSA, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.