Vanguard Health Care ETF: Healthcare Remains In Play

The best stock to buy is the one you already own.



- Peter Lynch

The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) is giving you a great entry point right now. Healthcare is not going to go anywhere, even if there is a recession, because the demographics of the United States are in favor of owning the sector. A look at the underlying holdings gives you what you want to see, as the top 10 holdings make up a decent chunk of the ETF, at just under 43% of the entire holding. They are mega-cap companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Merk & Co. (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), and Bristol Meyers (BMY), among others. Across sectors, the ETF is well-diversified by being over 29% in pharmaceuticals, over 23% in healthcare equipment, and over 18% in biotech. What that means is you almost have a barbell-type portfolio here, with conservative, steady businesses mixed with high beta ones, which is not a bad strategy in this type of volatile markets to the upside and the downside.

(Source: Vanguard)

A look at recent performance is promising, especially in the carnage we have experienced in March. VHT has outperformed the broader S&P 500 index (represented by VOO) by just over 1000 bps. Still a negative 4.75% YTD number, but a winner in uncertain times. I think that in the longer term, however, VHT offers a great entry point at these levels. The price point we are seeing we haven’t had since the depths of the 2018 December rout, and not that far off levels seen five years ago. Given the aging demographics of the country, healthcare needs are only set to increase in the future. Also, people are living longer. With living longer comes new benefits for healthcare demand. Not only will there be more demand for hospital services, but the quality of life care, medications, and more will be needed to ensure that those later years in life are lived comfortably. Healthcare companies are the ones to take advantage of that, and it will benefit their earnings in the future.

As I mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report last week, this holding does not come without risks. Given that we are in a presidential cycle, there will be heightened uncertainty with the healthcare sector, which is one that has become a political punching bag in recent years. It is easy for either side to win points by saying that healthcare is too expensive, and there are multitudes of stories of people being left bankrupt by their hospital care or not being able to afford their medication. There will likely be a structural shift at some point, but I think that it is far too early to say that there will be a significant change, like removing private insurance. Given the recent pullback due to coronavirus concerns, I think that the holding has given you enough of a valuation pullback to be building up a position here, despite the risks. Do we believe that the likes of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and other mega-cap players are going to go away silently? These companies will be there forever. Or at least for the foreseeable future and investment time horizon.

Another reason why I think you need to own VHT versus some of its other competitors is the cost of this ETF is minuscule, coming in at 0.10% MER. That is getting the diversification you want for free. Similar mutual funds are coming in at over 1.2%, so it is a pretty massive discount that will compound over the decades you should be holding this position for. You also get an excellent dividend yield, currently at 1.62% TTM, according to YCharts. That will help buffer a small decline in the holding as well. Although you would have more upside in the individual companies, and higher dividend yields, I think that the individual names carry too much company risk at this point in the game, especially when you move down the market cap ladder. You are better off owning the entire sector, so that you can minimize that. And although VHT has almost 43% in the top 10 holdings, the fund itself has about 389 holdings overall, with a median market cap of just under $88 billion.

In summary, I think that VHT provides you an excellent risk-return profile at these levels, one we haven’t seen in years. I've been noting weekly momentum in The Lead-Lag Report, and think it's worth watching regularly. In investing, you want to take advantage of the opportunities that are presented to you, and the coronavirus recession (as I do believe we are in one) is providing one right now. There is light at the end of the tunnel, believe it or not. Sometimes you must trust your instincts, make an investment, and wait for the long term before it pays off. There may be short-term pain here, and there will be a long list of issues in the healthcare sector to watch out for, but at these levels, I think you should position your long-term portfolio to take advantage of mispricing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.