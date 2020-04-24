Macerich's Current Situation

Valuation is incredibly low, especially if you believe things will return to normal over the next few months.

With the current cost structure and liquidity, Macerich should be able to survive over 2 years, assuming cooperation from lenders.

The main states Macerich operates in are seeing peaking COVID-19 daily cases, showing reopening could soon be on the way.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) has continued to perform very poorly recently, even as the market continues to move back towards its highs. Recently, we have done some thorough analysis into Macerich's key markets and its liquidity, and we believe the company is extremely undervalued at its current price.

COVID-19

With new cases slowing, the focus for governments around the world has shifted to reopening the economy. According to Macerich's presentation, New York, Arizona, and California are its key markets, so these are the markets we'll be focusing on in this article.

Source: Macerich investor presentation

New York

Source: Google

While New York was originally the state with the most infections within the US, the number of new cases seems to have fallen drastically, down more than 60% from peak levels. If this rate of decline continues, the state should be able to reopen within a month or two.

We really like the cautious stance that Governor Cuomo is taking towards reopening New York, and we believe this should help to reduce the chances of a second wave. With over 20% of Macerich's NOI, the opening of New York would be very bullish for Macerich.

California

Source: Google

In California, stay at home orders have also helped to keep a cap on the number of cases (the recent spike was due to a temporary backlog of testing). Governor Newsom believes that if key indicators point the right direction, non-essential businesses could open by summertime. Considering over a quarter of NOI comes from California, the date of reopening would definitely be key. Again, we believe reopening would take no more than a few months.

Arizona

Source: Google

The trajectory for Arizona is much harder to predict as its case numbers are quite low for now, and testing per 100k people is lower than New York and California. On the other hand, new case counts have been flat for a while now, which could signal the cases are being controlled very well.

Reopening

Even after the economy reopens, things will likely be very different compared to before, especially in the retail industry. Most workers will need to sanitize themselves and wear protective clothing to avoid infection, and customer traffic will likely be much lower than usual. After the reopening, many Chinese retailers have seen very low traffic levels as many consumers remain wary of leaving their homes.

On the other hand, you could argue that all the pent-up demand caused by customers remaining in their homes would be unleashed at once, leading to customers spending more when they visit malls. In China, a Hermes Boutique saw record sales after reopening.

Either way, we believe reopening will prove to be very beneficial to mall owners. While sales and traffic may be lower, all tenants will still need to pay rent if they're open. We believe the recovery in rental payments will be far faster than the recovery of overall consumer spending.

Cost structure and liquidity

After analyzing Macerich's income statement, we have put together a reasonable forecast for cash burn in 2020, assuming rent is paid in Q1 but payments drop by 80% afterward for the rest of the year. This assumption is based on NAREIT's survey, which showed that mall owners received less than half of the 46% in rent that shopping mall owners are seeing.

According to the forecast, revenue will drop close to 60% for the full year. Shopping center opex is expected to drop 14% - We projected this using saving estimates from PREIT (NYSE:PEI), and we believe this number is conservative as it doesn't include potential property tax reductions. REIT G&A expenses are estimated to decline by 20% due to pay cuts and other initiatives.

These estimates show that total cash burn, including dividends but excluding capex, would be $140mil for 2020. If capex is included, the number will likely rise to $150-160mil. We also modeled 2021 cash burn and got $400mil, so at Macerich's current cash levels, and assuming minimal capex, the company would be able to survive for more than 2 years.

However, the main source of Macerich's liquidity is a $1.5bil line of credit that expires in July 2020, with an option to extend by 1 year. The facility could also potentially expand to $2bil, depending on certain undisclosed conditions. On the other hand, this facility has several covenants regarding interest coverage and requirements which Macerich likely has already broken.

Macerich also has $800mil in mortgages that it would have to pay off over the next 12 months, including mortgages on Danbury Fair, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, Green Acres Mall, FlatIron Crossing, and Green Acres Common.

There is certainly a risk that lenders, especially those behind the line of credit, could force Macerich into bankruptcy, but considering this is an unprecedented economic event, and considering lenders, in general, don't want hard assets on their balance sheet, we're confident they'll change the covenants and work out a solution that will allow Macerich to remain a public REIT. PREIT, for example, has already modified the terms of its covenants with lenders.

Honestly, maybe we're biased here, given we're shareholders, but we believe the chances of bankruptcy are slim. As many have pointed out, most of the debt is unsecured, and many of the near-term maturities are lower-quality malls, so management wouldn't have too much issue giving these malls to lenders. In addition, there could potentially be an additional $500mil in liquidity from the line of credit, and there could be more liquidity coming if management mortgages unencumbered properties, which they have mentioned in the past consist of 15-20% of NOI.

Valuation

Currently, Macerich's market cap has fallen to just $900mil, and EV is now around $8.7bil, which represents a 10% cap rate on 2019 same center NOI. If you believe that the coronavirus will cause a secular shift in behavior towards staying at home, this cap rate may be warranted, but if you believe the disruption is short term and people will continue to go to malls over the long run, then this cap rate is incredibly cheap.

Takeaway

Overall, we believe that, while Macerich is a speculative investment, the risk-reward situation at these prices is very favorable, and the company could easily be a multibagger over the next few years. Don't forget that the company was an extraordinary investment after the 2008 crisis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.