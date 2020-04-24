I Wouldn't Sell Soybean Now

It is appropriate to expect an increase in demand for American soybeans from China in the near future.

Instrument

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to soybeans without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the soybean market.

Seasonality

The seasonality involves a period of the likely decrease in the soybean price. At least, during the previous three years, the soybean futures price was mainly declining during the period from March to July. And in this sense, the behavior of the market over the past two months was justified. But at the same time, the soybean futures price is approaching a twelve-year low. It means that soy is definitely cheap right now.

Soybean-Corn Spread

Over the last decade, the average soybean futures price was 2.5 times higher than the corn futures price. At the moment, this ratio is not far from the mean:

In my opinion, the corn market is not bearish at the moment. That being said, corn will not allow a further fall in soybean prices.

Supply And Demand

The forecast of the soybean market supply and demand structure in the current season, published on April 9 by the USDA, cannot be called bearish.

The USDA has lowered its 19/20 global production forecast less than domestic consumption forecast. As a result, the forecast of soybean ending stocks in 19/20 has reduced by 1.99 million tons to the level of 100.45 million tons. Accordingly, the expected deficit for this market has decreased. It is noteworthy that the forecast for soybean imports to China has increased from 88 to 89 million tons.

China

China was the first to face the COVID-19 epidemic and the first to curb it. This is reflected in the fact that business activity in China is improving:

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI

Source: tradingeconomics

So, now, it's very important to remember that the U.S.-China trade deal requires China to have a $19.5 billion increase in agricultural trade from 2017 to 2021:

Source: USTR

Historically and traditionally, soy is the main agricultural products the US sells to China:

So, I think it is appropriate to expect an increase in demand for American soybeans from China in the near future.

Fundamental price

In the long run, in the soybean market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, there is the relationship between the price of soybean and the stock-to-use ratio, which allows us to determine a fundamentally balanced price level on the market.

Judging by this ratio for the global market, we can state that soybean is rather cheap:

The same is true for the U.S. market:

Technical picture

Considering that, on April 21, the soybean futures price tested the current annual minimum, we can speak about double bottom formation. In addition, MACD has generated a buy signal:

Bottom line

Summing up all the above stated, I don't believe that soybean is prone to further decline. More than that, I think that, by the end of June, the SOYBEAN ETF will rise to $14.3.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.