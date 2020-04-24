Sberbank: The Worst Is Yet To Come

Photo source: Unsplash; edited by Author

Investors will remember 2019 as an outstanding year for Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) because 2020 is going to be absolutely horrible. In the eyes of the government and the Central Bank of Russia (the CBR), the majority of Russian banks have a pretty decent margin of safety, so this margin will be used to absorb economic damage caused by the nationwide lockdown.

This may end badly for the banking sector so investors shouldn't expect high margins and profits Sberbank demonstrated earlier. Do not be illusioned by Sberbank's superior positioning in the sector - even without the coronavirus, the bank has been struggling to sustain growth, and now the situation will get much, much worse.

Weathering The Storm

At the moment, it's hard to estimate how bad the economic crisis will be for Sberbank but there're some preliminary estimates available. According to VTB Capital, Sberbank may miss up to 50% of quarterly pretax profit. The largest risk is unsecured loans in cash: the share of loans with deferred payment may be up to 50%, according to the review of VTB Capital.

At the moment, the cost of funding for Sberbank is 4%, and taking into account the deferral of payments on loans for three months (if necessary to pay interest on deposits) Sberbank will bear 70-110 billion rubles of expenses in the quarter. The lost income of the bank, according to its estimates, will amount to 105-165 billion rubles in three months, or 33-50% of profit before taxes. Sberbank occupied 41% of the market of individual loans, while its retail loan portfolio amounted to 7.2 trillion roubles at year-end.

With that being said, let me summarize negative factors relevant for the whole banking sector of Russia, and Sberbank in particular, that will affect earnings in the short and medium term:

Russian banks will face a profitability decline - not only due to higher expenses on provisioning for loans but also due to lower revenues because of lower demand for loans. In the first half of April, the number of applications for consumer loans decreased by 60% compared to the same period last year, for car loans - by 90%, for mortgages - by 44%, according to the National Bureau of Credit Histories. The abolition of fees for housing and utility payments and a temporary reduction in online retail processing fees were also a substantial hit to banks' earnings.

Loan growth is fundamentally limited because of the introduction of the debt burden indicator (DBI). Last October, the CBR started to require banks to calculate a DBI for households in order to prevent a credit bubble. Considering that Russians are already overloaded with debt, the DBI will certainly limit loan growth potential for Russian banks.

The new income tax on cash deposits will complicate fundraising. While there're talks that the Fed lacks ammunition to support the US economy, the Russian government doesn't lack legislative ammunition to finish the remains of Russians' wealth. The government said that the new tax will be applied starting 2021, but the timing of the introduction of the tax is certainly awful. This has already led to an outflow of money from banks which is still relatively minor though unpleasant issue for banks. Because of the tax, cash deposits will become an increasingly less attractive option, therefore limiting banks' ability to accumulate liquidity.

A simplified procedure of personal bankruptcy may become another headache for banks. According to Kommersant sources, 3.6 million Russians have debts of 50-500 thousand rubles with three months overdue. This makes the existing draft law on simplified personal bankruptcy a relevant measure. Yevgeny Akimov, Sberbank's Managing Director and Head of the Enforced Collection and Bankruptcy Division, admits that there should be an easy bankruptcy procedure for debtors without assets, but notes that it can be abused by unscrupulous debtors. It is also not clear who will pay for legal services required for the procedure.

Dividends

My base-case scenario implies that Sberbank will partially cut dividends for 2019 and completely for 2020. The CBR asked banks to keep cash intended for dividend payments to ensure the liquidity and stability of the sector. Also, the regulator recommended banks to postpone their shareholder meetings to August-September, and decide on dividend payments for 2019 only if there is sufficient capital to fully operate not only in the near but also in the medium term.

Sberbank has already rescheduled the board meeting to July, so investors shouldn't expect any dividends no earlier than this fall. I doubt that 2019 dividends will be fully slashed because the Ministry of Finance that now owns 50% of Sberbank (previously owned by the Central Bank of Russia) needs Sberbank's dividends to fill the federal budget. Without a dividend cut, the yield to current prices amounts to around 10%, but I'd consider this as an extremely optimistic scenario.

Ministry of Finance Acquired The CBR's Stake In Sberbank: What Does It Mean

Back in 2019, the Russian government was puzzled by an unusual for modern Russia problem: where to invest a surplus of the Russian National Wealth Fund reserves. The main criteria for the selection of projects were financial and implied high profitability, so long-term infrastructure and high-tech projects couldn't get money from the NWF.

Therefore, the most obvious and risk-free option available was to buy a stake in Sberbank owned by... the government. The Ministry of Finance offered to buy back 50% + one share of Sberbank, which at that time belonged to the Bank of Russia.

The logic behind the sale is as follows:

1. The Ministry of Finance technically solves the problem of investing the liquid part of the NWF into a non-oil and gas project, which is capable to pay good dividends as well. This also allowed to prevent a clash between different elite groups that were interested in lobbying their specific projects (mostly O&G).

2. Half of the CBR's profit from the deal will be directed to the budget and replenish non-oil and gas revenues. The other half the CBR will use to cover losses from bailouts of Russian banks made in the last few years.

The stake had a book value of 73 billion rubles, and the plan was to sell it at market value for 2.5 trillion rubles. Coronavirus, as we can see, has made its adjustments to these plans. The shares have fallen in price and the stake was sold for 2.1 trillion roubles. NWF funds are in foreign currency, while the shares need to be bought for rubles. At the moment, the Bank of Russia is selling currency for rubles in the open market to finance the deal (it was split into several parts). In the current situation, these sales act as additional support for the ruble.

As a result:

The actual owner of Sberbank - the government - hasn't changed.

The CBR resolved the contradiction of being a banking regulator and, at the same time, the owner of the asset.

2.1 trillion roubles were printed during this deal, due to the sale of currency in the FX market.

To conclude, this deal is rather neutral for investors and will have ultimately no effect on the bank's strategic decisions or stock performance.

Final Thoughts

There can be no doubt that Sberbank will survive in this chaos, but I have concerns that the scale of losses may be devastating for the bank's profitability. Investors don't seem to fully realize this risk so probably this is your last opportunity to eliminate your position in Sberbank until a major drawdown in the share price happens.

